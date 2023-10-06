2023 NFL season: Three things to watch for in Jaguars-Bills in London

It's time for part two of the NFL's three-game 2023 slate in London, with the Jacksonville Jaguars facing the Buffalo Bills in a meeting of the two most frequent international travelers.

The Bills (3-1) come to the United Kingdom riding a three-game winning streak, most recently taking down the high-scoring Miami Dolphins, 48-20, in a game in which quarterback Josh Allen finished with 320 passing yards, five total touchdowns and a perfect passer rating.

The Jaguars, in contrast, climbed back up to 2-2 on the year with last week's 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons, also bringing their all-time London record up to .500 (5-5) with the victory.

Now, having stayed in England for a second straight week to be the first team to play back-to-back international games in NFL history, the Jaguars will welcome the Bills, though Buffalo is technically the home team in this one. The Bills have played eight games out of the United States but only once before in London (2015). That game was also against the Jaguars, with Jacksonville taking home a 34-31 win.

Eight years later, will this game's outcome be the same, with the Jaguars defending their home away from home? Or will the Bills continue their high-scoring ways en route to another win?