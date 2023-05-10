NFL announces five games for 2023 International Series

The NFL is heading back to Germany in 2023.
The league revealed its slate of international games for the upcoming season on Wednesday, including two contests set for a new German city: Frankfurt. Two of the NFL's international series games will take place at Frankfurt Stadium, marking the second German city in which an NFL game will have been played.
Last season, the NFL made its maiden voyage to Germany with a Week 10 game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Munich's Allianz Arena.
Fans have the opportunity to register for tickets to the 2023 NFL London Games and the 2023 NFL Germany Games online.
Here is the full slate of five international games during the 2023 NFL season:
- Where: Wembley Stadium | London, U.K.
- When: 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 1 (Week 4)
- How to watch: ESPN+
The Jaguars returned to prominence in emphatic fashion in 2022 and are looking to take the next step toward legitimate title contention. London -- a known bastion of Jaguars fans -- will be ecstatic to welcome the upstart squad to its second home for a game against a team that would very much like to join Jacksonville among the ranks of NFL surprises.
Atlanta made noise in the offseason and will bring new star power in the form of first-round pick Bijan Robinson and major free-agent addition Jessie Bates. Jacksonville will arrive in London with a clear franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence and expectations that come with winning a playoff game a year after picking first in the draft.
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | London, U.K.
- When: 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 8 (Week 5)
- How to watch: NFL Network
A battle of legitimate contenders is headed overseas. Jacksonville's litmus test arrives in Week 5 when the Jaguars take on the Bills, and officially gauge their place among AFC powers.
Buffalo isn't expected to depart that group any time soon, while the Jaguars are aiming to find a permanent place. Each team boasts a star quarterback in Lawrence and Josh Allen, and both have plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Despite their history traveling overseas, the Jags will count this as a road game for scheduling purposes. The Bills know the time is now to capitalize on their title window after falling short in the playoffs in the past few seasons. They could also send a message to an upstart by reminding them who sits among the conference's elite.
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | London, U.K.
- When: 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 15 (Week 6)
- How to watch: NFL Network
The Lamar Jackson situation has finally been resolved, clearing the way for the Ravens to move forward with their franchise quarterback at the front of the train. Tennessee, meanwhile, isn't facing as certain of a situation. Ryan Tannehill returns as QB1 for 2023, but second-round rookie Will Levis lurks as the Titans' long-term option. There's no telling who will play quarterback by Week 6, given Tannehill's struggles to stay healthy last season, nor can we guarantee the Titans will be in a good place as they approach a crossroads of a 2023 season.
Baltimore's productive offseason stretched well beyond re-signing Jackson. The Ravens had a strong draft and have pieced together a team that includes plenty of defensive playmakers and some tantalizing potential on the offensive side. Tennessee will hope to keep up in its first international series game since the 2018 season. Both of these teams have only made one trip overseas since the NFL launched the international series, and neither has played outside of the United States in the last four seasons. That means we'll see a showdown of two teams largely experiencing the international series for the first time, adding an unfamiliar element that should boost the intrigue.
- Where: Frankfurt Stadium | Frankfurt, Germany
- When: 9:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 5 (Week 9)
- How to watch: NFL Network
The start of November will bring us a clash of AFC titans in Germany. Kansas City enters 2023 as the reigning Super Bowl champion with a title to defend, while the Dolphins aim to prove their hot start to 2022 wasn't just a fluke. Add in the element of unfamiliarity that comes with flying overseas for a big game, and you have a contest that will undoubtedly be worth waking up early to watch.
Let's not forget the star power, either. The Chiefs arrive to Germany with superstar quarterback and two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes leading them into the league's first-ever game in Frankfurt, while Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Co. touch down with one goal on their minds: score touchdowns. Bring your earplugs: The fireworks are guaranteed to come with this one.
- Where: Frankfurt Stadium | Frankfurt, Germany
- When: 9:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 12 (Week 10)
- How to watch: NFL Network
Each of these teams would like to forget the 2022 season, and thanks to the arrival of the 2023 campaign, they'll have plenty of opportunities to wash away the sour taste of last year. Consider this trip to Frankfurt an unexpected dash of flavor.
Also consider this a tale of two differing franchises with a similar goal: a return to prominence. A new regime is in charge in Indianapolis, where the Colts are looking to turn the page toward a fresh chapter with head coach Shane Steichen and fourth-overall pick Anthony Richardson at the front of the herd. New England, meanwhile, returns a familiar cast of contributors with a goal to make amends for last season's disappointment. We can't guarantee either will be at the front of the AFC pack by Week 10, but we can promise the international fans a renewal of an old AFC rivalry that could carry significant implication as the season nears Thanksgiving.