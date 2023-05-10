NFL announces five games for 2023 International Series

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | London, U.K.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | London, U.K. When: 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 15 (Week 6)

9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 15 (Week 6) How to watch: NFL Network





The Lamar Jackson situation has finally been resolved, clearing the way for the Ravens to move forward with their franchise quarterback at the front of the train. Tennessee, meanwhile, isn't facing as certain of a situation. Ryan Tannehill returns as QB1 for 2023, but second-round rookie Will Levis lurks as the Titans' long-term option. There's no telling who will play quarterback by Week 6, given Tannehill's struggles to stay healthy last season, nor can we guarantee the Titans will be in a good place as they approach a crossroads of a 2023 season.





Baltimore's productive offseason stretched well beyond re-signing Jackson. The Ravens had a strong draft and have pieced together a team that includes plenty of defensive playmakers and some tantalizing potential on the offensive side. Tennessee will hope to keep up in its first international series game since the 2018 season. Both of these teams have only made one trip overseas since the NFL launched the international series, and neither has played outside of the United States in the last four seasons. That means we'll see a showdown of two teams largely experiencing the international series for the first time, adding an unfamiliar element that should boost the intrigue.