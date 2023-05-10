NFL announces schedule for five international games in 2023

The National Football League has announced the opponents, dates, and locations for the five International Games to be played in 2023 across London, UK and Frankfurt, Germany.
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2023 NFL International Games on Sunday, October 1, as they play the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium, in what will be their landmark 10th regular season home game in London.
The London focus then shifts to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Buffalo Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars* on Sunday, October 8. This game for Jacksonville means they will play two regular season games outside of the US -- a first for the NFL.
The following Sunday, October 15, the Tennessee Titans will play the Baltimore Ravens, also at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the only purpose-built NFL stadium outside of the US, to wrap the 2023 NFL London Games.
As part of its commitment to play regular season games in Germany for the next four years (beginning in 2022) the NFL will play two games in 2023 in Frankfurt, having played the inaugural Germany game in Munich back in November 2022.
The Super Bowl LVII Champion Kansas City Chiefs kick off the 2023 NFL Frankfurt Games on Sunday, November 5, as they play the Miami Dolphins at Frankfurt Stadium, home of Eintracht Frankfurt.
The following weekend, Sunday, November 12, the New England Patriots face the Indianapolis Colts, also at Frankfurt Stadium, to complete the 2023 NFL International Games.
2023 NFL International Games
|Date
|Matchup
|Location
|Oct. 1 (Week 4)
|Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|Wembley Stadium (London, U.K.)
|Oct. 8 (Week 5)
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills*
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, U.K.)
|Oct. 15 (Week 6)
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, U.K.)
|Nov. 5 (Week 9)
|Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|Frankfurt Stadium (Frankfurt, Germany)
|Nov. 12 (Week 10)
|Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots
|Frankfurt Stadium (Frankfurt, Germany)
(*For scheduling purposes, the Buffalo/Jacksonville game will count as a road game for the Jaguars)
"In what promises to be a great spectacle of football for our global fans, we are thrilled to announce the five games to be played internationally in 2023, a record number of regular season games in Europe in a season," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events & International. "We are excited to bring three games to London once again, a city with a huge love for the sport and a passionate fan base across the UK. We are also pleased to confirm that the two games in Germany will be played in Frankfurt, a city steeped in NFL heritage. We look forward to staging both games at Eintracht Frankfurt's Stadium, building on the incredible atmosphere experienced at last season's game in Munich."
"The confirmed matchups in Germany will make for two very exciting games for fans this November and we are delighted to be playing both games in Frankfurt, a city rich in NFL history and with a significant NFL fan following," added Dr Alexander Steinforth, GM NFL Germany. "The League extends our sincere thanks to our partners at the DFL (Deutsche Fußball Liga/ Bundesliga), the City of Frankfurt and Eintracht Frankfurt in supporting these two games, and we are excited to see Frankfurt Stadium host such iconic teams in our sport in the Fall."
"We can't wait to welcome teams to London for three brilliant weekends of football in October," said Henry Hodgson, GM NFL UK. "To see the Jacksonville Jaguars extend their stay in the UK and play two regular season games here this year is indicative of the Jags' commitment to continuing to grow their fanbase here long-term. We have staged games in London since 2007, with interest and momentum in the sport here in the UK rising year on year and look forward to giving fans the best NFL experience yet in 2023."
There will be no international game in Mexico in 2023 due to renovations taking place in Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
2023 NFL International Games broadcast network and kickoff times
|Date
|Matchup
|Broadcast
|Time
|Oct. 1 (Week 4)
|Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m. ET
|Oct. 8 (Week 5)
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills
|NFL Network
|9:30 a.m. ET
|Oct. 15 (Week 6)
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans
|NFL Network
|9:30 a.m. ET
|Nov. 5 (Week 9)
|Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|NFL Network
|9:30 a.m. ET
|Nov. 13 (Week 10)
|Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots
|NFL Network
|9:30 a.m. ET
The full 2023 NFL Schedule will be released on NFL Network and NFL.com on Thursday, May 11.
To purchase general admission tickets to the 2023 NFL International Games, fans must register for tickets at nfl.com/internationalgames.
Registering for tickets is the only way fans can access general admission tickets for the 2023 NFL International Games. Registering for tickets will give fans access to the first day of general admission sales only, it does not guarantee tickets, which are subject to availability.
Further details including on sale date for tickets will be confirmed in due course.