Prime Video to present Dolphins-Jets clash in first-ever NFL Black Friday game on Nov. 24 

NEW YORK -- In the first-ever NFL Black Friday game on Nov. 24, Prime Video will present a classic AFC East showdown between the new-look New York Jets, featuring four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, and their longtime division rivals, the high-powered Miami Dolphins, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET. Special Black Friday Football pre and postgame coverage will originate live and on-site from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. As previously announced, Prime Video will kick off the 2023 holiday season with an early present for NFL fans, providing free access to this unprecedented NFL event -- even to those without a Prime membership.
The complete 2023 Thursday Night Football schedule will be released Thursday, May 11. Production details and features specific to the inaugural Black Friday game will be announced in the coming months. Exclusive coverage of Thursday Night Football is one of the many benefits that come with Prime, which provides unparalleled savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.
Black Friday coverage will feature the familiar faces of Thursday Night Football's on-air team, including Emmy winners Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, and reporter Kaylee Hartung on the game crew. Charissa Thompson will serve as host for pre, halftime and postgame coverage, with Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, NFL quarterback extraordinaire Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Super Bowl Champion Andrew Whitworth as analysts, along with features reporter Taylor Rooks and news analyst Michael Smith. Thursday Night Football's production team was recently recognized with five Sports Emmy Nominations for its 2022 coverage, including Outstanding Live Series, in its inaugural season.
Fans can stream the NFL Black Friday game for free from the web at amazon.com or by using the Prime Video app, which is available on phones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, connected TVs, and on phones and tablets with NFL+. Each Thursday Night Football game also streams live on Twitch and is available on over-the-air TV stations in the two home markets of the competing teams, as well as in Spanish language on Prime Video. For all the latest information regarding TNF on Prime Video, visit amazon.com/TNF and follow NFL on Prime on Twitter. To join Prime or start a free 30-day trial, visit amazon.com/prime.