Prime Video to present Dolphins-Jets clash in first-ever NFL Black Friday game on Nov. 24 

Fans can stream the NFL Black Friday game for free from the web at amazon.com or by using the Prime Video app, which is available on phones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, connected TVs, and on phones and tablets with NFL+. Each Thursday Night Football game also streams live on Twitch and is available on over-the-air TV stations in the two home markets of the competing teams, as well as in Spanish language on Prime Video. For all the latest information regarding TNF on Prime Video, visit amazon.com/TNF and follow NFL on Prime on Twitter. To join Prime or start a free 30-day trial, visit amazon.com/prime.