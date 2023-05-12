2023 NFL schedule release: Cowboys-Giants, Lions-Chiefs, Bills-Jets highlight Week 1

Where: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, N.J.

NFC East in prime time. Dallas swept the season series versus Big Blue a year ago as both clubs made the postseason as wild cards. But change came in the 2023 offseason. Mike McCarthy is taking over play-calling in Dallas, and Ezekiel Elliott was released. McCarthy has said he wants to run the ball more, but with the addition of Brandin Cooks to the WR corps, Dallas is primed for Dak Prescott to shine throwing the ball. We'll see in Week 1 if McCarthy's words were hot air. The Giants spent the offseason building on an upstart group, including drafting first-round corner Deonte Banks. Adding Darren Waller and keeping Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley in New York could build on Brian Daboll's impressive Year 1. The rivalry should get off to a smashing start to close the first Sunday of football in 2023.