2023 NFL schedule release: Cowboys-Giants, Lions-Chiefs, Bills-Jets highlight Week 1

The 2023 NFL regular-schedule is set. We're on to Week 1.
While the season's opening game won't define a club's campaign, it can help set the tone for a successful season. In 2022, 10 of the eventual 14 postseason teams won in Week 1.
Week 1 will also kick off the first season in which Monday Night Football games will be open to flex scheduling, beginning in Week 12. To take a look at the complete 18-week schedule, click here.
Below, let's take a quick glance at all the Week 1 matchups, starting with the Super Bowl champs raising their latest banner.
Thursday, Sept. 7
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Mo.
- When: 8:20 p.m. ET
- How to watch: NBC
The last time Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff faced off, a memorable fireworks display exploded. The NFL hopes to get a similar shootout with Mahomes' Super Bowl champion Chiefs taking on Goff's upstart Lions.
Sunday, Sept. 10
- Where: Mercedes Benz Stadium | Atlanta
- When: 1 p.m. ET
- How to watch: FOX
Presumably, Bryce Young's first career start matches the No. 1 overall pick against a division foe on the road. The Falcons spent the offseason bulking up the defense to slow players like the former Heisman Trophy winner. We'll also get our first real look at how Arthur Smith will use rookie running back Bijan Robinson in his offense.
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore
- When: 1 p.m. ET
- How to watch: CBS
After inking a fat new contract, Lamar Jackson gets to pilot a new offense. With Odell Beckham, first-round pick Zay Flowers, and Rashod Bateman, new Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken has the pass catchers to unleash Jackson's arm. How will DeMeco Ryans' still-growing defense, led by first-round pick Will Anderson Jr., match up? C.J. Stroud's likely first start as a pro comes in a hostile environment.
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium | Cleveland
- When: 1 p.m. ET
- How to watch: CBS
The Battle of Ohio kicks off the 2023 season. Joe Burrow's Bengals have won back-to-back AFC North titles and have the weapons for a three-peat. Meanwhile, after Deshaun Watson struggled in his return late last season, the Browns hope the rust is now off and the offense can explode. They'll need to, or Ja'Marr Chase and Co. could run away with the opener against a Browns defense that upgraded this offseason but still has question marks.
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium | Indianapolis
- When: 1 p.m. ET
- How to watch: FOX
Trevor Lawrence and the AFC South champs travel north to open against the division-rival Colts, who could be breaking in rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson out of the gate. With Calvin Ridley joining Lawrence's pass-catching corps, the Jags could be an explosive offense. Will new Colts coach Shane Steichen unleash Richardson in Week 1 or elect to start veteran Gardner Minshew?
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis
- When: 1 p.m. ET
- How to watch: CBS
Two playoff teams from a year ago meet in Minneapolis, fending off predictions of regression in 2023. This game features wide receivers galore, with Justin Jefferson and first-round pick Jordan Addison wearing purple and Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in pewter. Given the defensive struggles of the two clubs a year ago, it could be a shootout. Much depends on the quarterbacks, particularly in Tampa, where Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are set to battle for opening-day duties.
- Where: Caesars Superdome | New Orleans
- When: 1 p.m. ET
- How to watch: CBS
Derek Carr opens his Saints career in the Superdome, where he could hit the ground running. If Michael Thomas is healthy, New Orleans could come out of the gate firing. Thomas, Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed form a stellar receiver trio for Carr to win at every level. The Saints lost beef up front this season, so presuming Derrick Henry remains in Tennessee to start the season, it could be a big day for the King.
- Where: Acrisure Stadium | Pittsburgh
- When: 1 p.m. ET
- How to watch: FOX
Kyle Shanahan was glad his club didn't open the season against Philadelphia, but he's still traveling to Pennsylvania for Week 1. It could be a slobberknocker in the Steel City, with both clubs wanting to establish the ground game early. The big question in San Francisco is whether Brock Purdy will be ready for the season opener. For the Steelers, the improved offensive line, including first-round pick Broderick Jones, gets a tough test opening against Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and Co.
- Where: FedEx Field | Landover, Md.
- When: 1 p.m. ET
- How to watch: FOX
As of now, Sam Howell projects to start the season under center after a stellar Week 18 showing last year. He is slated to face a Cards club with a host of questions on defense, including potentially one of the worst defensive lines in the league. With Kyler Murray expected to miss the start of the season, it could be the Howell-Colt McCoy show to open the season in D.C.
- Where: Soldier Field | Chicago
- When: 4:25 p.m. ET
- How to watch: FOX
Will the baton handoff from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love include ownership of the Bears? The young signal-caller faces a Chicago defense that struggled last season but, on paper, plugged some of its holes this offseason. Justin Fields had his best day as a passer last season against Green Bay in Week 13 before two late interceptions. Will he be more explosive with D.J. Moore now on his side?
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High | Denver
- When: 4:25 p.m. ET
- How to watch: CBS
Sean Payton kicks off his time in Denver at home against Jimmy Garoppolo's Raiders. How will Russell Wilson look in the new offense? Was last year a blip or the start of a cratering decline? Vegas has holes on defense, so it's a solid chance to get off on the right foot in Denver. For the Raiders, how will Josh McDaniels' offense look differently with Jimmy G and Jakobi Meyers in place of Derek Carr and Darren Waller? The first week could tell us a lot about how these two offenses want to function in 2023.
- Where: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, Calif.
- When: 4:25 p.m. ET
- How to watch: CBS
This might be the most fun matchup of Week 1. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Mike Williams, Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston. Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Devon Achane. Austin Ekeler. There is speed and playmaking all over the field for both sides. The defensive stars aren't too shabby either: Christian Wilkins, Bradley Chubb, Jalen Ramsey, Jevon Holland, Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Derwin James, Asante Samuel Jr. Oh, and I didn't even get to the Tua Tagovailoa-Justin Herbert matchup yet.
- Where: Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, Mass.
- When: 4:25 p.m. ET
- How to watch: CBS
The Patriots will honor G.O.A.T. Tom Brady in the home opener against the club that beat them in Super Bowl LII. How delicious. On the field, it will be a measuring-stick game for the home team. How will Mac Jones look in Bill O'Brien's offense, particularly facing one of the best defensive lines in the NFL? Will Jalen Hurts get an MVP campaign off to a blazing start against Bill Belichick's defense in Foxborough?
- Where: Lumen Field | Seattle
- When: 4:25 p.m. ET
- How to watch: FOX
Geno Smith has a new contract and a host of weapons at his disposal. Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have the potential to be the best WR trio in the NFL. Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet form a dynamic 1-2 punch in the backfield. Facing a rebuilding Rams defense with youth all over the field, Smith could get off to an electric start. Despite L.A. missing stars last season, including Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald, the Rams played Seattle close in two games, losing by a combined seven points. Will those stars returning be able to lift the surrounding youth?
- Where: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, N.J.
- When: 8:20 p.m. ET
- How to watch: NBC
NFC East in prime time. Dallas swept the season series versus Big Blue a year ago as both clubs made the postseason as wild cards. But change came in the 2023 offseason. Mike McCarthy is taking over play-calling in Dallas, and Ezekiel Elliott was released. McCarthy has said he wants to run the ball more, but with the addition of Brandin Cooks to the WR corps, Dallas is primed for Dak Prescott to shine throwing the ball. We'll see in Week 1 if McCarthy's words were hot air. The Giants spent the offseason building on an upstart group, including drafting first-round corner Deonte Banks. Adding Darren Waller and keeping Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley in New York could build on Brian Daboll's impressive Year 1. The rivalry should get off to a smashing start to close the first Sunday of football in 2023.
Monday, Sept. 11
- Where: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, N.J.
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- How to watch: ESPN, ABC
Josh Allen vs. Aaron Rodgers on Monday Night Football. Rodgers makes his debut for Gang Green under the bright lights, where he's shined in his legendary career. How will the four-time MVP look in his new surroundings throwing the ball to reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson? How will the Bills' defense, which could be without Von Miller to open the season, perform with Sean McDermott returning to his roots as defensive play-caller? Allen looks to bounce back from a disappointing playoff run, but it's a tough test out of the gate. Two of Allen's worst games last season came against Robert Saleh's defense. The prime-time winner will get an early edge in the hotly contested AFC East.