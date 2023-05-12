2023 NFL Schedule release: Tripleheaders highlight Thanksgiving, Christmas Day slates

Where: Ford Field | Detroit

Ford Field | Detroit When: 12:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 23 (Week 12)

12:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 23 (Week 12) How to watch: FOX





There's no better time than Thanksgiving 2023 to renew a divisional rivalry that effectively ended one team's disappointing season and nearly propelled another into an unexpected postseason appearance.





For the first time in what feels like forever, the scales have tipped in Detroit's favor, at least on paper. The Lions are coming off an unexpectedly successful 9-8 season -- including a 5-1 mark against division opponents -- and have only given fans more reason to believe their best days are ahead of them. The Packers, meanwhile, are still picking up the pieces left behind by Aaron Rodgers' departure for New York. Jordan Love is the new sheriff in town and, provided he's healthy, will make his first Thanksgiving Day start. But will the Packers have something to play for by the time this holiday rolls around?





Detroit plans on being in the thick of the playoff race by this point in the season. While still talented, Green Bay will have to surprise some folks to find itself in a similar situation. A reversal of roles could await us, but regardless of where each team stands, the Packers will have a point to prove against a Lions team that is suddenly looks like the favorite in this matchup. After years of consistent struggle, it's Detroit's time to shine -- unless the Packers can become the upstart bunch the Lions were last season.