2023 NFL Schedule release: Bills-Jets in MNF opener; Raiders-Chiefs on Christmas Day

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Mo. When: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sept. 7 (Week 1)

8:20 p.m. ET on Sept. 7 (Week 1) How to watch: NBC





The 2023 season will kick off with two of the most high-powered, entertaining offenses the NFL provides.





Patrick Mahomes and the NFL's league-leading Chiefs offense spearheaded a dramatic Super Bowl victory last year, lifting their second Lombardi Trophy in four seasons. They'll attempt to become the first club since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls.





The road starts with a matchup against the upstart Lions, the NFL's 2023 offseason darling, projected by many as the best team in the NFC North.