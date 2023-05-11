Around the NFL

2023 NFL Schedule release: Bills-Jets in MNF opener; Raiders-Chiefs on Christmas Day

Published: May 11, 2023 at 07:50 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

While the complete 2023 NFL regular-season schedule will be announced on Thursday night, the league began revealing select games on Wednesday and early Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced five 2023 international games, including a pair of contests in Frankfurt, Germany, and continued with four more top matchups.

Ahead of the full schedule release, the league is unveiling more standout showdowns Thursday morning, beginning with the Detroit Lions traveling to Kansas City to take on the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in Week 1.

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
  • Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Mo.
  • When: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sept. 7 (Week 1)
  • How to watch: NBC


The 2023 season will kick off with two of the most high-powered, entertaining offenses the NFL provides.


Patrick Mahomes and the NFL's league-leading Chiefs offense spearheaded a dramatic Super Bowl victory last year, lifting their second Lombardi Trophy in four seasons. They'll attempt to become the first club since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls.


The road starts with a matchup against the upstart Lions, the NFL's 2023 offseason darling, projected by many as the best team in the NFC North.

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
New York Jets
New York Jets
  • Where: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, N.J.
  • When: 8:15 p.m. ET on Sept. 11 (Week 1)
  • How to watch: ESPN


Aaron Rodgers will make his Jets debut in prime time. The former Packers signal-caller will represent Gang Green for the first time on Monday Night Football against Josh Allen and the AFC East-rival Bills.


New York's trade for Rodgers ahead of the draft signaled the franchise's willingness to go all-in on the 2023 season with a young, talented roster ready to take on all comers. That starts with Buffalo, the defending division champions, three times running, whose 2022 campaign ended earlier than expected -- again -- in the postseason.


In a competitive AFC East -- the Dolphins are lurking, and Bill Belichick's Patriots are never to be overlooked -- each team will want to get off to a hot start and plant its flag right away. No better place to start than under the bright lights at MetLife.

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
  • Where: Levi's Stadium | Santa Clara, Calif.
  • When: 8:20 p.m. ET on Oct. 8 (Week 5)
  • How to watch: NBC


The latest installment in this historic NFC rivalry will take place where it belongs -- on a big stage and in prime time.


Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will return to the scene of the crime (where their 2022 season ended) to take on San Francisco, the team that has sent them home the past two years. Who will be under center for the 49ers for this one is still TBD, but Kyle Shanahan's squad will surely be ready for showtime, with stars Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa and George Kittle returning to Santa Clara for another run.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
  • Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Mo.
  • When: 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 25 (Week 16)
  • How to watch: CBS, Nickelodeon


A divisional rivalry remembered most recently for some pre-snap window dressing -- a ring-around-the-Rosie huddle that produced a (called back) touchdown -- will be renewed on Christmas Day. The defending Super Bowl-champion Chiefs will be ready to hand the Chiefs Kingdom specially wrapped presents in the form of a high-flying win, but can the Raiders replace those gifts with lumps of coal?


Las Vegas aims to return to legitimate contention with Jimmy Garoppolo now running the show under center, and he'll be tasked with helping the Raiders keep pace with the often-explosive Chiefs offense, engineered by none other than two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. This rivalry dates back to the start of the AFL, and despite the good feelings of the holiday, don't expect these teams to find kindness in their hearts, especially if a division title is at stake. Bundle up and settle in folks -- but leave the cookies and eggnog at home.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at home opener in retired QB's return to New England

The Patriots will welcome Tom Brady back to Foxborough for their 2023 home opener -- as a fan. Pats owner Robert Kraft told NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Thursday that he's invited TB12 back to New England to honor the legendary QB.

news

2023 NFL Schedule release: Kansas City Chiefs to host Detroit Lions in Kickoff Game

The 2023 season will kick off with two of the most high-powered, entertaining offenses the NFL provides. The Super Bowl champion Chiefs will open their title defense against the Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 7 on NBC.

news

Ravens OC Todd Monken looking to lighten QB Lamar Jackson's 'burden' by utilizing new offensive weapons

The Ravens moved on from OC Greg Roman this offseason and hired Todd Monken to jumpstart a stalled passing attack. By proxy, that means relying less on Lamar Jackson's legs to move the ball. Monken noted Wednesday that the upgraded weapons around Jackson will allow the QB to lessen the ground work.

news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says he expects QB Brock Purdy (elbow) back by training camp

In March, Kyle Shanahan raised some eyebrows suggesting quarterback Brock Purdy might not be ready for the start of the season, noting that anytime between Weeks 1-4 was in play. On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers coach offered a more positive update on the quarterback's recovery from elbow surgery.

news

Super Bowl champion Chiefs to visit White House on June 5

The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing their Super Bowl LVII celebration as they are set to visit President Joe Biden at the White House on June 5.

news

Texans signing OG Shaq Mason to three-year, $36 million extension

The Houston Texans are finalizing a three-year, $36 million contract extension with OG Shaq Mason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

Aaron Donald admits 2023 will 'be different' but is ready to lead Rams back to prominence

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald says the 2023 season will "be different" with the departures of former teammates Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd.

news

Jordan Love admits time spent behind Aaron Rodgers was difficult, but 'grateful' for experience

Packers quarterback Jordan Love took to the podium Wednesday to speak with reporters as Green Bay's newly minted QB1. He admitted his time spent behind Aaron Rodgers wasn't the easiest.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Foster Moreau signing three-year, $12M contract with Saints

Foster Moreau is signing a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Moreau's contract is worth $12 million, including $8 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More