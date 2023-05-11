2023 NFL Schedule release: Bills-Jets in MNF opener; Raiders-Chiefs on Christmas Day

While the complete 2023 NFL regular-season schedule will be announced on Thursday night, the league began revealing select games on Wednesday and early Thursday.
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced five 2023 international games, including a pair of contests in Frankfurt, Germany, and continued with four more top matchups.
Ahead of the full schedule release, the league is unveiling more standout showdowns Thursday morning, beginning with the Detroit Lions traveling to Kansas City to take on the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in Week 1.
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Mo.
- When: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sept. 7 (Week 1)
- How to watch: NBC
The 2023 season will kick off with two of the most high-powered, entertaining offenses the NFL provides.
Patrick Mahomes and the NFL's league-leading Chiefs offense spearheaded a dramatic Super Bowl victory last year, lifting their second Lombardi Trophy in four seasons. They'll attempt to become the first club since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls.
The road starts with a matchup against the upstart Lions, the NFL's 2023 offseason darling, projected by many as the best team in the NFC North.
- Where: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, N.J.
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET on Sept. 11 (Week 1)
- How to watch: ESPN
Aaron Rodgers will make his Jets debut in prime time. The former Packers signal-caller will represent Gang Green for the first time on Monday Night Football against Josh Allen and the AFC East-rival Bills.
New York's trade for Rodgers ahead of the draft signaled the franchise's willingness to go all-in on the 2023 season with a young, talented roster ready to take on all comers. That starts with Buffalo, the defending division champions, three times running, whose 2022 campaign ended earlier than expected -- again -- in the postseason.
In a competitive AFC East -- the Dolphins are lurking, and Bill Belichick's Patriots are never to be overlooked -- each team will want to get off to a hot start and plant its flag right away. No better place to start than under the bright lights at MetLife.
- Where: Levi's Stadium | Santa Clara, Calif.
- When: 8:20 p.m. ET on Oct. 8 (Week 5)
- How to watch: NBC
The latest installment in this historic NFC rivalry will take place where it belongs -- on a big stage and in prime time.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will return to the scene of the crime (where their 2022 season ended) to take on San Francisco, the team that has sent them home the past two years. Who will be under center for the 49ers for this one is still TBD, but Kyle Shanahan's squad will surely be ready for showtime, with stars Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa and George Kittle returning to Santa Clara for another run.
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Mo.
- When: 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 25 (Week 16)
- How to watch: CBS, Nickelodeon
A divisional rivalry remembered most recently for some pre-snap window dressing -- a ring-around-the-Rosie huddle that produced a (called back) touchdown -- will be renewed on Christmas Day. The defending Super Bowl-champion Chiefs will be ready to hand the Chiefs Kingdom specially wrapped presents in the form of a high-flying win, but can the Raiders replace those gifts with lumps of coal?
Las Vegas aims to return to legitimate contention with Jimmy Garoppolo now running the show under center, and he'll be tasked with helping the Raiders keep pace with the often-explosive Chiefs offense, engineered by none other than two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. This rivalry dates back to the start of the AFL, and despite the good feelings of the holiday, don't expect these teams to find kindness in their hearts, especially if a division title is at stake. Bundle up and settle in folks -- but leave the cookies and eggnog at home.