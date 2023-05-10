Around the NFL

2023 NFL Schedule release: Dolphins-Jets, Giants-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs matchups announced

Published: May 10, 2023 at 07:53 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

While the complete 2023 NFL regular-season schedule will be announced Thursday night, the league is revealing a handful of select matchups on Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday morning, the NFL announced the five international games for the 2023 campaign -- including two games in Frankfurt, Germany.

Following that, the league unveiled standout matchups, starting with Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins facing off with Aaron Rodgers and the host New York Jets in the first-ever Black Friday game.

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
New York Jets
  • Where: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, New Jersey 
  • When: 3 p.m. ET on Nov. 24 (Week 12)
  • How to watch: Prime Video


One of the two franchises to play in the first-ever Monday Night Football game, the Jets are set to make history once more when they host the AFC East-rival Dolphins in the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game. 


Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will bring the Dolphins' high-octane offense into enemy territory for a marquee matchup against four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, who have added the future Hall of Famer at quarterback to an already impressive roster. 


There is no shortage of star power as New York boasts 2022 Rookies of the Year Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, while the Dolphins added to their stocked corps in a blockbuster trade for Jalen Ramsey. Both clubs have sky-high aspirations for the 2023 campaign and this portends to be not just a high-profile showdown but one with massive implications in the standings. 

New York Giants
New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia
  • When: 4:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 25 (Week 16)
  • How to watch: FOX


A classic NFC East rivalry will take place on Christmas Day when the defending conference champion Eagles host the Giants, a Week 16 matchup that's sure to have divisional implications.


The Eagles have earned every prime-time slot in 2023 following a tremendous campaign that featured one of the more well-rounded teams in the NFL. Jalen Hurts, a viable MVP candidate in 2022, enjoyed a breakout season as he led the league's No. 3-ranked offense in yards (389.1) and scoring per game (28.1). Philly's No. 2-ranked defense was just as prominent, nearly setting the single-season team sack record (70) and continuing that dominance toward Super Bowl LVII.


The Giants were victims of that Super Bowl run, falling to the Eagles in the Divisional Round at Lincoln Financial Field, 38-7. However, the end result of Brian Daboll's rookie season as head coach left New York brimming with excitement as the Giants ended a five-year streak of losing seasons and playoff absences. 2022 featured the emergence QB Daniel Jones and the re-emergence of star running back Saquon Barkley, and the duo hope to build off the successful start of a new era in NYC.


Given the nature of the NFC East -- a division that hasn't had a repeat winner since 2004 -- a late-season Eagles-Giants matchup on Christmas Day sets the table for a pseudo-playoff game under the bright lights.

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Missouri
  • When: 4:25 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 (Week 17)
  • How to watch: CBS


The NFL will ring in the new year with an AFC Championship Game rematch. In a prime Week 17 slot, Joe Burrow and the Bengals will once again travel to Arrowhead to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions.


Cincinnati's 2022 season ended in despair in Kansas City when Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal in the AFC title game sent the Chiefs to Super Bowl LVII. That boot came one year after the Bengals pulled off an improbable comeback at Arrowhead in the 2021 AFC title game, coming back from an 18-point first-half deficit to defeat K.C. in overtime and reach their first Super Bowl in three decades.


In head-to-head clashes between Burrow and Mahomes -- arguably the top two quarterbacks in football -- the Bengals signal-caller is 3-1 against his Chiefs counterpart, with the only loss coming in their most recent matchup.


Playoff positioning will surely be on the line in this one, as by Week 17, these reigning division champions will likely still be jockeying for seeding -- and possibly division titles and playoff spots.

