2023 NFL Schedule release: Dolphins-Jets, Giants-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs matchups announced

Where: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, New Jersey When: 3 p.m. ET on Nov. 24 (Week 12)

3 p.m. ET on Nov. 24 (Week 12) How to watch: Prime Video





One of the two franchises to play in the first-ever Monday Night Football game, the Jets are set to make history once more when they host the AFC East-rival Dolphins in the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game.





Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will bring the Dolphins' high-octane offense into enemy territory for a marquee matchup against four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, who have added the future Hall of Famer at quarterback to an already impressive roster.





There is no shortage of star power as New York boasts 2022 Rookies of the Year Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, while the Dolphins added to their stocked corps in a blockbuster trade for Jalen Ramsey. Both clubs have sky-high aspirations for the 2023 campaign and this portends to be not just a high-profile showdown but one with massive implications in the standings.