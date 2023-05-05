Deebo Samuel: 49ers lost to Eagles in NFC title game 'because we played with 10 people'

Following Johnson's injury, Purdy re-entered the game despite suffering an elbow injury that would require offseason surgery. At that point, the Niners were predictable on offense, allowing Philadelphia to run away with the contest.

Samuel added the Eagles are his "most hated team" right now.

"All the trash talk coming from the Eagles fan base and the players, you just get tired of that," the All-Pro receiver said.

The Eagles and Niners are the clear favorites in the NFC this offseason and could be on a collision course for a conference championship rematch. Samuel hopes this time around San Francisco will be fully healthy.