Deebo Samuel: 49ers lost to Eagles in NFC title game 'because we played with 10 people'

Published: May 05, 2023 at 09:11 AM
Kevin Patra

The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Game, but Niners wideout Deebo Samuel believes the better team lost that day.

Samuel told Complex there was "no question" San Francisco was the best team in the NFC last season and only lost to Philly because Brock Purdy went down on the first series and backup Josh Johnson was later knocked out with a concussion.

"We lost because we played with 10 people," Samuel said.

Following Johnson's injury, Purdy re-entered the game despite suffering an elbow injury that would require offseason surgery. At that point, the Niners were predictable on offense, allowing Philadelphia to run away with the contest.

Samuel added the Eagles are his "most hated team" right now.

"All the trash talk coming from the Eagles fan base and the players, you just get tired of that," the All-Pro receiver said.

The Eagles and Niners are the clear favorites in the NFC this offseason and could be on a collision course for a conference championship rematch. Samuel hopes this time around San Francisco will be fully healthy.

"We just gotta stay healthy, man," he said. "We stay healthy, and the sky's the limit."

