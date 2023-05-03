NFC West draft grades: Seahawks score another inspiring infusion of talent; 49ers get bold at kicker

Round 1

Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 6 overall)

Round 2

LSU edge BJ Ojulari (No. 41)

Round 3

Syracuse CB Garrett Williams (No. 72)

Stanford WR Michael Wilson (No. 94)

Round 4

UCLA OG Jon Gaines II (No. 122)

Round 5

Houston QB Clayton Tune (No. 139)

Auburn LB Owen Pappoe (No. 168)

Round 6

Louisville CB Kei'Trel Clark (No. 180)

West Virginia DT Dante Stills (No. 213)





The prevailing theme of the Cardinals' 2023 draft was accumulating assets for the future, both in terms of picks this year and a slew of trades that netted them some exciting 2024 ammunition. They now boast excess draft currency at various stages of next year's draft, with two first-rounders (including Houston's pick), three third-rounders and two fifths. Not moving DeAndre Hopkins was a mild surprise, but that could always change. Paris Johnson Jr. was drafted by the same franchise as his father, and he figures to start Day 1 -- but likely not at left tackle, where D.J. Humphries is under contract for three more years. BJ Ojulari was a good value early in Round 2 and will play a lot early for a team that lacks pass-rush juice. His edge-bending ability ranked at or near the top of this year's entire draft class. Garrett Williams, however, is still rehabbing a torn ACL, but there's optimism he could be back by training camp. When healthy, he's a confident man corner who lacks size but has excellent feel for the position. Michael Wilson stood out at the Reese's Senior Bowl, but can he stay healthy? Injuries ravaged his final three college seasons, so there's risk, yet Wilson could help replace Hopkins one day with his smart approach and sneaky quickness for a thick build. The highly intelligent Jon Gaines II grew on scouts over time, offering three-position versatility at guard and center. Under center, Arizona now has five QBs on the roster, making Clayton Tune's chances of earning a spot on the final 53 tougher, but he has solid feel for the pass game and is a decent athlete with a thickly built frame. Lastly, the Cards' three defensive picks to round out the draft were also good values, all offering plus athleticism for their respective positions. Owen Pappoe and Dante Stills, in particular, graded out as worthy picks that late. The Cardinals haven't had much to cheer about lately, but if GM Monti Ossenfort's navigation of his maiden draft is any indication, the franchise is in good hands.