2023 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Immediate draft grades provide a foundation for future evaluations. Waiting three years to assess draft classes without accounting for how the decision was viewed at the time usually leads to revisionist history.
These 2023 NFL Draft quick-snap grades reflect the value I think each pick (or set of picks) has, given the slot and the prospect's college film/athleticism scores. Trades, and the capital exchanged (both picks and players), are factored into these grades, as well, as they also play a significant part in determining the future of a franchise.
NOTE: Selections and trades in the early rounds carry a heavier weight in the overall grade than those in the later rounds.
Draft picks
- Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 6 overall)
- LSU edge BJ Ojulari (No. 41)
- Syracuse CB Garrett Williams (No. 72)
- Stanford WR Michael Wilson (No. 94)
- UCLA OG Jon Gaines II (No. 122)
- Houston QB Clayton Tune (No. 139)
- Auburn LB Owen Pappoe (No. 168)
- Louisville CB Kei'Trel Clark (No. 180)
- West Virginia DT Dante Stills (No. 213)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: A-
Analysis: Arizona moved down three spots in the first round, essentially netting a 2024 first-round pick and still picking the athletic, versatile Johnson to bolster the line. Ojulari, Williams and Wilson were quality picks at need spots, though the latter two will need to put some injury issues behind them. They also picked up selections with two wise trades on Day 2.
The offensive line rebuild continued with the smooth-moving Gaines. The fifth-round run on quarterbacks included Tune, who might be a good backup for Kyler Murray. Getting Clark as a slot corner and Pappoe at linebacker were absolute steals.
Draft picks
- Texas RB Bijan Robinson (No. 8 overall)
- Syracuse OG Matthew Bergeron (No. 38)
- Ohio State DE Zach Harrison (No. 75)
- Utah CB Clark Phillips III (No. 113)
- Alabama S DeMarcco Hellams (No. 224)
- South Carolina C Jovaughn Gwyn (No. 225)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: B+
Analysis: The multi-faceted Robinson was the best value available for a team trying to build an elite offense. Trading up for Bergeron made sense because of his guard/tackle versatility and Harrison fits as a long, strong base end.
Phillips is small but tenacious; he’ll flourish in the slot for the Falcons from Day 1. They picked up a downhill safety in Hellams and short but ferocious center/guard in Gwyn. Signing free agent receivers should be a priority for Atlanta after the draft.
Draft picks
- Boston College WR Zay Flowers (No. 22 overall)
- Clemson LB Trenton Simpson (No. 86)
- Mississippi edge Tavius Robinson (No. 124)
- Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly (No. 157)
- Oregon OT Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (No. 199)
- USC OG Andrew Vorhees (No. 229)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: The Ravens found a tough and quick receiver in Flowers to complement Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. Even after wisely trading their 2023 second-round pick for linebacker Roquan Smith last season, Simpson’s closing speed and ability to play outside or inside made him a home run pick in Round 3.
Robinson adds needed depth off the edge. Kelly can lose his target in man but will attack plays in zone. He was a good find for Baltimore in the fifth round. Aumavae-Laulu is massive, like some of his predecessors at tackle for the Ravens, but he has better short-area quickness than you’d expect. Vorhees is working his way back from an ACL tear he suffered at the NFL Scouting Combine. He could end up being a tremendous Round 7 value after he returns.
Draft picks
- Utah TE Dalton Kincaid (No. 25 overall)
- Florida OG O'Cyrus Torrence (No. 59)
- Tulane LB Dorian Williams (No. 91)
- Florida WR Justin Shorter (No. 150)
- Mississippi OG Nick Broeker (No. 230)
- Oregon State CB Alex Austin (No. 252)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: I thought the Bills would move up for a pass-catcher in the first round, and that’s what they did to land Kincaid. Torrence was a steal because of the power and nimble feet he’ll provide in the run game and Williams should play immediately in Tremaine Edmunds’ old spot.
They picked an outside receiver with downfield ability in Shorter, who could push Gabe Davis. Broeker could have easily been a top-150 selection because of his toughness inside and experience at tackle. Austin has potential as a physical outside corner.
Draft picks
- Alabama QB Bryce Young (No. 1 overall)
- Mississippi WR Jonathan Mingo (No. 39)
- Oregon edge DJ Johnson (No. 80)
- N.C. State OG Chandler Zavala (No. 114)
- Florida State DB Jammie Robinson (No. 145)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: C+
Day 3 grade: B
Analysis: Young was the best quarterback in the draft, so the team’s bold trade for the No. 1 overall pick has a real chance to succeed. Mingo was an excellent value in the second round and Johnson could blossom as an edge rusher in time. Carolina sent a third-round pick to New England last year to pick quarterback Matt Corral, which has not paid off thus far.
The Panthers only had two Saturday picks due to trades. Zavala is a powerful blocker who adds depth to the Panthers’ offensive line. Robinson’s instincts and agility will earn him playing time as a rookie.
Draft picks
- Tennessee OT Darnell Wright (No. 10 overall)
- Florida DT Gervon Dexter Sr. (No. 53)
- Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson (No. 56)
- South Carolina DT Zacch Pickens (No. 64)
- Texas RB Roschon Johnson (No. 115)
- Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott (No. 133)
- Oregon LB Noah Sewell (No. 148)
- Minnesota CB Terell Smith (No. 165)
- Kennesaw State DT Travis Bell (No. 218)
- Stanford S Kendall Williamson (No. 258)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: B
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Chicago received a bounty from the Panthers for the No. 1 pick, then traded down one spot in the first round while still getting the lineman it needed in Wright. Dexter and Pickens bolster the defensive line when on their game and Stevenson could start as a rookie. The value of trading a second-rounder for receiver Chase Claypool is to be determined.
Johnson looks like a power back but can avoid defenders as well as run through their tackle attempts. Scott’s agility and burst after the catch made him a nice fourth-round find. Sewell is a much better football player than his fifth-round status might indicate. Smith has the athleticism and cover skills to contribute as a rookie.
Draft picks
- Clemson edge Myles Murphy (No. 28 overall)
- Michigan CB DJ Turner II (No. 60)
- Alabama S Jordan Battle (No. 95)
- Purdue WR Charlie Jones (No. 131)
- Illinois RB Chase Brown (No. 163)
- Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas (No. 206)
- Michigan P Brad Robbins (No. 217)
- Miami CB DJ Ivey (No. 246)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: B-
Analysis: The Bengals patiently waited for three potential early starters on defense to fall into their laps. Murphy brings power and flashes of quickness off the edge, Turner’s speed and aggressiveness were worthy of a late second-round pick and Battle’s a solid all-around safety.
A quick, reliable slot receiver and kick returner, Jones turned his transfer from Iowa to Purdue into a fourth-round draft slot. Iosivas has the potential to be a deep threat. Brown’s toughness inside and vision to bust through a crease met the team’s need for running back depth. They did not select a tight end but decided to pick the most consistent punter in the draft in Robbins.
Draft picks
- Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman (No. 74 overall)
- Baylor DT Siaki Ika (No. 98)
- Ohio State OT Dawand Jones (No. 111)
- Missouri edge Isaiah McGuire (No. 126)
- UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (No. 140)
- Northwestern CB Cameron Mitchell (No. 142)
- Ohio State C Luke Wypler (No. 190)
Day 1 grade: C-
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: B+
Analysis: Trades to acquire Deshaun Watson and Elijah Moore cost the Browns their first- and second-round picks but they did well with their third-round selections of Tillman (the pick coming back from the Jets in the Moore trade), a strong outside presence at receiver, and Ika, the space-eater inside that they needed.
Jones’ pure size makes him a promising swing tackle. McGuire provides some power as a backup defensive end. Thompson-Robinson played a lot of college football but still has upside to cultivate. Wypler’s value in the sixth round was too strong to pass on.
Draft picks
- Michigan DT Mazi Smith (No. 26 overall)
- Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker (No. 58)
- Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown (No. 90)
- San Jose State edge Viliami Fehoko Jr. (No. 129)
- North Carolina OT Asim Richards (No. 169)
- Southern Mississippi CB Eric Scott Jr. (No. 178)
- Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn (No. 212)
- South Carolina WR Jalen Brooks (No. 244)
Day 1 grade: B
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Smith will be a tough guy to move inside and has the athleticism to win gaps more consistently. Schoonmaker will meet a need to replace Dalton Schultz as a receiving/blocking tight end, while Overshown is in the Jayron Kearse mold and should be a solid second-level defender.
Dallas sent fifth-round picks to Houston for Brandin Cooks (161st) and Indianapolis for cornerback Stephon Gilmore (176th). They chose Fehoko as a hustling edge rusher who has the bulk to play inside in sub packages. Richards is a great pick for a Cowboys team needing depth at tackle. They gave up a 2024 fifth-round pick to select the long, athletic Scott, whom I thought might go earlier. Vaughn joins his father -- a Cowboys scout -- in Dallas. He’ll provide depth and open-field quickness.
Draft picks
- Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Jr. (No. 63 overall)
- Arkansas LB Drew Sanders (No. 67)
- Iowa CB Riley Moss (No. 83)
- Boise State S JL Skinner (No. 183)
- Oregon C Alex Forsyth (No. 257)
Day 1 grade: B
Day 2 grade: B+
Day 3 grade: B
Analysis: The trade for Russell Wilson cost the team first- and second-round picks in this year’s draft. The first-round pick gained from Miami for Bradley Chubb was used to hire head coach Sean Payton. Mims will outperform his draft status as a playmaker inside and outside, much like former Bronco Emmanuel Sanders. The team found appropriate value with its third-round picks, needing an athletic linebacker like Drew Sanders and competitive defensive back in Moss (though trading a future third-rounder to land him was a high price).
They added tight end Adam Trautman from head coach Sean Payton’s former team in a trade on Saturday, which seems like good value. Forsyth could become a starter at center but trading away third-day picks will force them to find even more talent after the draft on the offensive and defensive lines.
Draft picks
- Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12 overall)
- Iowa LB Jack Campbell (No. 18)
- Iowa TE Sam LaPorta (No. 34)
- Alabama DB Brian Branch (No. 45)
- Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker (No. 68)
- Western Kentucky DT Brodric Martin (No. 96)
- William & Mary OG Colby Sorsdal (No. 152)
- North Carolina WR Antoine Green (No. 219)
Day 1 grade: C-
Day 2 grade: B+
Day 3 grade: B
Analysis: The Lions made two surprising picks in the first round, though Gibbs can be explosive and Campbell will be an immediate contributor on defense. Picking LaPorta to replace the traded T.J. Hockenson over Michael Mayer and Luke Musgrave was interesting. Trading up for Branch and Hooker were both wise moves, while trading multiple picks to get a nice athlete in Martin seemed a bit impatient.
Unsurprisingly, after the Gibbs pick, the Lions moved on from former second-round pick D’Andre Swift for a swap of seventh-rounders with the Eagles and a 2025 fourth-round pick. They only had two picks on Day 3 after trades, though I liked Sorsdal as a top-150 selection moving from tackle to guard in the NFL and Green could become a deep threat in time.
Draft picks
- Iowa edge Lukas Van Ness (No. 13 overall)
- Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave (No. 42)
- Michigan State WR Jayden Reed (No. 50)
- South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft (No. 78)
- Auburn DT Colby Wooden (No. 116)
- Penn State QB Sean Clifford (No. 149)
- Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks (No. 159)
- Bowling Green DT Karl Brooks (No. 179)
- Auburn K Anders Carlson (No. 207)
- Kentucky CB Carrington Valentine (No. 232)
- Central Michigan RB Lew Nichols III (No. 235)
- Iowa State S Anthony Johnson Jr. (No. 242)
- Charlotte WR Grant DuBose (No. 256)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: B
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: I love the potential in Van Ness as a strong edge defender who can play 5 technique. Musgrave (gained with the pick acquired from the Jets in exchange for Aaron Rodgers), Reed (picked slightly earlier than expected) and Kraft (picked slightly later) give new quarterback Jordan Love three young targets with whom he can get familiar this offseason.
Wooden and Brooks will greatly aid a lean defensive-line depth chart. Clifford has third-day intangibles and some physical traits to be a solid backup, though his accuracy was inconsistent throughout his career. Wicks, DuBose (my favorite pick of the group) and Nichols continue the team’s efforts to build talent on offense. Carlson possesses good leg strength but missed 12 field-goal attempts over the past two seasons. Valentine and Johnson were clutch picks for a secondary in need of help.
Draft picks
- Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud (No. 2 overall)
- Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr. (No. 3)
- Penn State C Juice Scruggs (No. 62)
- Houston WR Tank Dell (No. 69)
- TCU edge Dylan Horton (No. 109)
- Alabama LB Henry To'oTo'o (No. 167)
- Notre Dame OG Jarrett Patterson (No. 201)
- Iowa State WR Xavier Hutchinson (No. 205)
- Pittsburgh S Brandon Hill (No. 248)
Day 1 grade: B+
Day 2 grade: B
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: The Texans made the correct move to select Stroud as their next quarterback. Anderson could be an excellent edge -- and he will need to be to justify the heavy trade price tag. The trade up from No. 65 to No. 62 for Scruggs, though he's a solid player, struck me as a bit impatient, while the move up from No. 73 to No. 69 for Dell as a tough and quick slot/returner seemed more justified.
Horton is a good example of the kind of power end new head coach DeMeco Ryans used when he was defensive coordinator of the 49ers. I thought Hutchinson was a fourth- or early-fifth round value as a future No. 2 option. Ryans had to see a bit of his own instinctual play in To'oTo'o, for whom the Texans traded up from No. 174 to No. 167. Hill was an excellent seventh-round selection.
Draft picks
- Florida QB Anthony Richardson (No. 4 overall)
- Kansas State DB Julius Brents (No. 44)
- North Carolina WR Josh Downs (No. 79)
- BYU OT Blake Freeland (No. 106)
- Northwestern DT Adetomiwa Adebawore (No. 110)
- South Carolina CB Darius Rush (No. 138)
- Cal S Daniel Scott (No. 158)
- Miami TE Will Mallory (No. 162)
- Northwestern RB Evan Hull (No. 176)
- Wagner edge Titus Leo (No. 211)
- Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones (No. 221)
- Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt (No. 236)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Richardson can play behind Gardner Minshew in 2023 and will eventually thrive as he gains experience under new head coach Shane Steichen, thanks to his physical skill set. After two trades down in Round 2, the Colts still found Brents, a long athlete who just needs to stick to receivers more consistently. Downs is the productive slot receiver needed to replace Parris Campbell.
Freeland and Witt are similar to 2022 third-round choice Bernhard Raimann, tall and full of athleticism and promise. Adebawore will grow into an excellent value as a fourth-rounder; he’s not just a workout warrior. The Colts got great value in the fifth round by taking Rush and in the seventh round by taking Jones. Mallory and Hull (drafted with the choice obtained from Dallas in exchange for Stephon Gilmore) were smart picks to add depth on offense.
Draft picks
- Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison (No. 27 overall)
- Penn State TE Brenton Strange (No. 61)
- Auburn RB Tank Bigsby (No. 88)
- Florida LB Ventrell Miller (No. 121)
- Oklahoma State DE Tyler Lacy (No. 130)
- Louisville LB Yasir Abdullah (No. 136)
- Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson (No. 160)
- Penn State WR Parker Washington (No. 185)
- Rutgers CB Christian Braswell (No. 202)
- Pittsburgh S Erick Hallett (No. 208)
- Appalachian State OG Cooper Hodges (No. 226)
- North Carolina DT Raymond Vohasek (No. 227)
- Houston FB Derek Parish (No. 240)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: B-
Day 3 grade: B
Analysis: The pending suspension of Cam Robinson for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy made the Jags’ need at tackle even more obvious, so the Harrison selection made tons of sense. Strange's pick was likely forced by the run on tight ends in the second round. Jacksonville could have probably waited until Day 3 to find Bigsby or a similarly talented back.
One year after the Jaguars drafted two linebackers early, they took Miller early in the fourth despite the fact he is coming off injury and Abdullah in the fifth, though the former Cardinal is more of a threat on the edge. They smartly addressed their needs at defensive tackle with Lacy and Vohasek and in the secondary with Braswell and Hallett. Washington could work his way into a crowded receiver room with his strength and quickness in space, and Parish is a fullback who starred as an edge rusher for Houston the past couple of years.
Draft picks
- Kansas State edge Felix Anudike-Uzomah (No. 31 overall)
- SMU WR Rashee Rice (No. 55)
- Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris (No. 92)
- Virginia Tech DB Chamarri Conner (No. 119)
- Stephen F. Austin edge BJ Thompson (No. 166)
- Texas DT Keondre Coburn (No. 194)
- Ball State CB Nic Jones (No. 250)
Day 1 grade: B-
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Anudike-Uzomah has the potential to be a good pass rusher, but the Chiefs might have found better value in other prospects. Rice could be a real steal as an immediate contributor in the short and intermediate passing games, joining Kadarius Toney, for whom they traded a third-rounder last fall. Morris will at least be a valuable swing tackle for the next few years.
Kansas City got 2023 fourth- and sixth-round picks from Miami as part of the Tyreek Hill trade. Conner was a very good nickel back/safety pick for the Chiefs, who traded up early in the fourth round. Thompson is a developing edge player with closing speed. Coburn is a low center of gravity nose tackle in the Derrick Nnadi mold and I loved Jones’ play as a senior.
Draft picks
- Texas Tech edge Tyree Wilson (No. 7 overall)
- Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer (No. 35)
- Alabama DT Byron Young (No. 70)
- Cincinnati WR Tre Tucker (No. 100)
- Maryland DB Jakorian Bennett (No. 104)
- Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell (No. 135)
- Georgia S Christopher Smith II (No. 170)
- Florida LB Amari Burney (No. 203)
- Arizona State DT Nesta Jade Silvera (No. 231)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: B
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Selecting Wilson to play across from Maxx Crosby was prudent. Mayer is the draft’s best tight end, so trading up for him made sense. Young will be part of the line rotation this year and Tucker (selected with the pick gained from the Giants for Darren Waller) will excel in the slot, though both were picked a round earlier than anticipated.
The Raiders needed defensive backs; Bennett’s speed and competitiveness fits the bill at corner and Smith always seems to find the ball in big spots. They also had to find a solid backup quarterback and traded up to get an efficient distributor from the pocket in O’Connell. Burney and Silvera provide depth on defense.
Draft picks
- TCU WR Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall)
- USC LB Tuli Tuipulotu (No. 54)
- Washington State LB Daiyan Henley (No. 85)
- TCU WR Derius Davis (No. 125)
- Clemson OT Jordan McFadden (No. 156)
- Boise State DT Scott Matlock (No. 200)
- TCU QB Max Duggan (No. 239)
Day 1 grade: C+
Day 2 grade: B+
Day 3 grade: A-
Analysis: Johnston has potential as an outside threat but must improve his hands and routes to maximize his potential. Tuipulotu’s relentless nature will help him overcome a lack of twitch outside. Henley’s going to be the new Drue Tranquill/Kyzir White special-teamer/linebacker type for the Chargers.
Davis reunites with Johnston to use his speed in the slot and can take over return duties immediately. I projected Matlock to be picked by the Chargers in the seventh round of my mock draft, as he fits at the 5-technique position for the Bolts. McFadden is a similar player to Jamaree Salyer. Duggan will compete with Easton Stick for the backup spot.
Draft picks
- TCU OG Steve Avila (No. 36 overall)
- Tennessee edge Byron Young (No. 77)
- Wake Forest DT Kobie Turner (No. 89)
- Georgia QB Stetson Bennett (No. 128)
- Appalachian State LB Nick Hampton (No. 161)
- Georgia OT Warren McClendon Jr. (No. 174)
- Clemson TE Davis Allen (No. 175)
- BYU WR Puka Nacua (No. 177)
- TCU CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (No. 182)
- Nebraska edge Ochaun Mathis (No. 189)
- Mississippi RB Zach Evans (No. 215)
- Wingate P Ethan Evans (No. 223)
- Oklahoma State S Jason Taylor II (No. 234)
- Toledo DT Desjuan Johnson (No. 259)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: B
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford functioned as the Rams' first-round pick again this year. The team added more picks through various Day 2 trades. Adding Avila bolsters the interior of the offensive line, while Young's closing ability gives him a chance to become an effective edge defender. Turner was a productive player at Richmond and Wake Forest but went a bit earlier than projected.
Bennett was underrated as a prospect and has enough physical tools and the confidence to be a starter after Stafford retires if he can mature. Hampton and Mathis fit the team's need at edge, Tomlinson plays stronger than his diminutive size would portend, and McClendon, Allen, Nacua and Evans were all solid picks despite the veterans already on the depth chart. The team had no specialists coming into the draft, so they picked Evans instead of fighting for him as a free agent.
Draft picks
- South Carolina CB Cam Smith (No. 51 overall)
- Texas A&M RB Devon Achane (No. 84)
- Stanford TE Elijah Higgins (No. 197)
- Michigan OT Ryan Hayes (No. 238)
Day 1 grade: C-
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Miami forfeited its first-round pick and has yet to see what it truly have in edge Bradley Chubb, who was acquired with a first-rounder gained from the Niners. Smith could be a nice nickel defender early in his career, and head coach Mike McDaniel will surely figure out how to use Achane’s speed.
Miami sent fourth- and sixth-round picks to Kansas City as part of the Tyreek Hill trade. The Dolphins found two offensive players with their remaining picks, with Higgins moving from receiver to tight end in the NFL due to his size and Hayes projecting as a swing tackle for the Dolphins.
Draft picks
- USC WR Jordan Addison (No. 23 overall)
- USC DB Mekhi Blackmon (No. 102)
- LSU DB Jay Ward (No. 134)
- LSU DT Jaquelin Roy (No. 141)
- BYU QB Jaren Hall (No. 164)
- UAB RB DeWayne McBride (No. 222)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: B+
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Addison will complement star receiver Justin Jefferson so well from the slot that it seemed the marriage was fate. Tight end T.J. Hockenson cost the team its second-rounder, which may prove wise if the Vikings are able to extend or re-sign him next offseason. Blackmon's competitiveness and sticky coverage met a crucial need.
Ward is a tough-minded safety who can play some nickel for the Vikings, picking him after gaining a 2024 fifth-round pick when trading down. Roy was an excellent value in the fifth as an active interior defender. Hall is a developmental passer but flashed the velocity and accuracy of an NFL starter as often as some other quarterbacks selected before him. McBride went two rounds later than I expected.
Draft picks
- Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez (No. 17 overall)
- Georgia Tech DE Keion White (No. 46)
- Sacramento State LB Marte Mapu (No. 76)
- Troy C Jake Andrews (No. 107)
- Maryland K Chad Ryland (No. 112)
- Eastern Michigan OG Sidy Sow (No. 117)
- UCLA OG Atonio Mafi (No. 144)
- LSU WR Kayshon Boutte (No. 187)
- Michigan State P Bryce Baringer (No. 192)
- Liberty WR Demario Douglas (No. 210)
- Michigan State CB Ameer Speed (No. 214)
- Jackson State CB Isaiah Bolden (No. 245)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: B
Analysis: Gonzalez provided nice value at No. 17 as he covers receivers like a blanket and makes plays on the ball, the primary jobs of an NFL cornerback. White's ability to play outside and inside makes him a typical Patriots defensive line selection. Mapu is yet another New England Day 2 pick that makes casual fans say, "Who?" But I thought he showed real potential as a linebacker/hybrid who will star on special teams.
The team used the fourth-rounder gained from the Rams for running back Sony Michel on Andrews, a solid Day 3 pick as a guard or center. They added Sow and Mafi later to compete for jobs along the O-line, as well. I love Boutte's fit as a physical slot receiver ,and Douglas is undersized but agile in the open field. The size and athleticism of both Speed and Bolden are intriguing. The team hopes Ryland and Baringer bring consistency to the special-teams units.
Draft picks
- Clemson DT Bryan Bresee (No. 29 overall)
- Notre Dame edge Isaiah Foskey (No. 40)
- TCU RB Kendre Miller (No. 71)
- Old Dominion OG Nick Saldiveri (No. 103)
- Fresno State QB Jake Haener (No. 127)
- Minnesota S Jordan Howden (No. 146)
- Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry (No. 195)
Day 1 grade: B-
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: The Saints should have had a top-10 pick this year, but it was sent to the Eagles as part of a deal last year that netted New Orleans a pair of mid-first-round choices in 2022. They took a reasonable risk late in the first (a pick they received for Sean Payton) that the hard-working, agile Bresee's medical issues are behind him. Foskey is their type of powerful base end, though Keion White was still on the board. Miller was a wise pick; his open-field burst could lead to explosive plays.
Saldiveri fills the Saints' need for an athletic interior lineman, but I thought he could go in Round 3. Haener was the perfect selection as an efficient backup for Derek Carr with starter potential, so giving up a seventh-rounder this year and a 2024 fourth-round pick made sense. Safety was on their needs list, too, and Howden made himself into a draftable player this season. Sending tight end Adam Trautman to Denver to get a downfield threat in Perry benefitted both parties.
Draft picks
- Maryland CB Deonte Banks (No. 24 overall)
- Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz (No. 57)
- Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt (No. 73)
- Oklahoma RB Eric Gray (No. 172)
- Old Dominion DB Tre Hawkins III (No. 209)
- Oregon DT Jordon Riley (No. 243)
- Houston S Gervarrius Owens (No. 254)
Day 1 grade: B+
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Banks is a fluid athlete outside with the potential to justify the trade up if his game matures. Schmitz quenches the Giants' thirst for a very good starter in the pivot to help Daniel Jones continue his ascension. Hyatt is a late bloomer who is the exact vertical threat Jones and the offense needed.
Gray is a tough runner with receiving ability who will step up to spell Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida. Hawkins joins Banks as another needed athlete at cornerback, and Owens' ability to cover ground and tackle were worthy of a top-150 pick at safety.
Draft picks
- Iowa State edge Will McDonald IV (No. 15 overall)
- Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann (No. 43)
- Pittsburgh OT Carter Warren (No. 120)
- Pittsburgh RB Israel Abanikanda (No. 143)
- Western Michigan LB Zaire Barnes (No. 184)
- LSU CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse (No. 204)
- Old Dominion TE Zack Kuntz (No. 220)
Day 1 grade: C+
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: McDonald's plus length and flexibility off the edge enticed the Jets in the first round, and he'll be dangerous if he's able to consistently get off the blocks of strong NFL linemen. Tippmann has the size and mobility to clear lanes for what the team hopes is a healthy Breece Hall. Aaron Rodgers also factors into the grade here, as the team gave up a '23 second-rounder as part of the trade with Green Bay.
Warren meets the Jets' desire for athletic offensive tackles; if he had been healthy for all of last season, he would have gone on Day 2. If Hall isn't back for the start of the season, Abanikanda's speed might help him find the field early on. Kuntz is a superior athlete for his size, making him one of the best seventh-round selections.
Draft picks
- Georgia DT Jalen Carter (No. 9 overall)
- Georgia edge Nolan Smith (No. 30)
- Alabama OG Tyler Steen (No. 65)
- Illinois DB Sydney Brown (No. 66)
- Georgia CB Kelee Ringo (No. 105)
- Stanford QB Tanner McKee (No. 188)
- Texas DT Moro Ojomo (No. 249)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Philadelphia took two Georgia players in the first round, trading up a spot for the ultra-talented Carter and then getting a bargain in quick edge/off-ball linebacker Smith. Steen meets a need at guard (and can step in at tackle in a pinch). The athletic, compactly built Brown will make plays against the run and pass as a rookie.
There were questions about Ringo, but his size, speed and playmaking ability made the Eagles willing to take the risk of trading a 2024 third-round pick to land him. Sending a 2025 Day 3 pick to Detroit for back D'Andre Swift is a win for both teams. It was a good idea to pick McKee for the backup competition. Ojomo will be a nice rotational piece at 3-technique for Philadelphia.
Draft picks
- Georgia OT Broderick Jones (No. 14 overall)
- Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. (No. 32)
- Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton (No. 49)
- Georgia TE Darnell Washington (No. 93)
- Wisconsin edge Nick Herbig (No. 132)
- Purdue CB Cory Trice Jr. (No. 241)
- Maryland OT Spencer Anderson (No. 251)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Another solid first two days for the Steelers, with the trade for Jones filling the left tackle spot that was a sore spot last season, Porter picked as a playmaker outside (not just a legacy pick), Benton adding strength and athleticism up front and Washington's massive frame giving him a chance to excel as a blocker and receiving threat. Using the early second-rounder gained in the Chase Claypool trade on Porter was a major win.
Herbig can play inside or outside for the Steelers, with his aggressive nature overcoming his slight build. Anderson has good size and decent athleticism and should land on the roster as a swing tackle.
Draft picks
- Penn State S Ji'Ayir Brown (No. 87 overall)
- Michigan K Jake Moody (No. 99)
- Alabama TE Cameron Latu (No. 101)
- South Alabama CB Darrell Luter Jr. (No. 155)
- Georgia edge Robert Beal Jr. (No. 173)
- TCU LB Dee Winters (No. 216)
- Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis (No. 247)
- Michigan WR Ronnie Bell (No. 253)
- Purdue LB Jalen Graham (No. 255)
Day 1 grade: C+
Day 2 grade: B-
Day 3 grade: B+
Analysis: The Niners did not have first- or second-round picks after making trades for Trey Lance (still waiting to see if that pays off) and Christian McCaffrey (so far, so good). In the third round, they moved up for the instinctual safety they needed in Brown, bucked conventional wisdom by grabbing the kicker they’re craving in Moody and reached a bit for Latu, a solid tight end.
Luter is a fierce cornerback who will step in for the Niners as a rookie, while Beal will likely back up veterans on the edge. I love Winters and Graham at linebacker, while Bell plays receiver with linebacker-type toughness.
Draft picks
- Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon (No. 5 overall)
- Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 20)
- Auburn edge Derick Hall (No. 37)
- UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet (No. 52)
- LSU OG Anthony Bradford (No. 108)
- Mississippi State DT Cameron Young (No. 123)
- Michigan DE Mike Morris (No. 151)
- Michigan C Olu Oluwatimi (No. 154)
- New Mexico S Jerrick Reed II (No. 198)
- Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh (No. 237)
Day 1 grade: A+
Day 2 grade: C+
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Seattle did a nice job on Day 1, using the No. 5 overall pick -- acquired from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade -- on the feisty Witherspoon and staying put at 20th overall to select Smith-Njigba, the top receiver in the draft. Hall is a gamer who should help the team's edge depth, and Charbonnet is a power back with some wiggle, though using second-round picks at that position in consecutive years is unusual.
I love Bradford's power at guard, as well as Young’s ability to hold the line of scrimmage at nose tackle. Oluwatimi is another strong interior blocker who was a better value than many pivots selected before him. Seattle likes powerful edge rushers like Morris, even if he is not a quick-twitch athlete. McIntosh is a good seventh-round pick despite his lack of elite speed.
Draft picks
- Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey (No. 19 overall)
- North Dakota State OG Cody Mauch (No. 48)
- Louisville edge YaYa Diaby (No. 82)
- Pittsburgh LB SirVocea Dennis (No. 153)
- Purdue TE Payne Durham (No. 171)
- Kansas State DB Josh Hayes (No. 181)
- Nebraska WR Trey Palmer (No. 191)
- Eastern Michigan edge Jose Ramirez (No. 196)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Kancey brings versatility, explosiveness and underrated leverage to the Bucs' defensive line. Trading up for Mauch to fill in at guard made sense because he can also slide outside if the team needs him there. Diaby's an athletic work in progress who must reach his potential to justify the mid-third-round selection.
Dennis attacks the backfield and the ball with reckless abandon, as does Ramirez from the edge. Durham is a nice replacement for Cameron Brate, and Palmer gives the team a deep speed option if he's able to clean up his drops. Tampa Bay needs to sign some offensive linemen after the draft.
Draft picks
- Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski (No. 11 overall)
- Kentucky QB Will Levis (No. 33)
- Tulane RB Tyjae Spears (No. 81)
- Cincinnati TE Josh Whyle (No. 147)
- Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan (No. 186)
- Tennessee-Martin WR Colton Dowell (No. 228)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: C
Analysis: Skoronski is a great fit in Tennessee. He has a Zack Martin-type ceiling inside and has the versatility to play tackle if needed. Trading up for Levis, despite his inconsistency, was not outrageous given that Ryan Tannehill's contract is scheduled to void after the 2023 season, per Over the Cap. I expect Spears to be a valuable contributor, despite his lack of an ACL.
The Titans parted with fourth- and sixth-round picks for receivers Julio Jones and Robert Woods in trades from previous years. Whyle was a good find in the fifth, though, as a potential threat in the red zone and intermediate passing game. The team hopes Duncan can use his athleticism more consistently as he matures.
Draft picks
- Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes (No. 16 overall)
- Illinois DB Jartavius Martin (No. 47)
- Arkansas C Ricky Stromberg (No. 97)
- Utah OT Braeden Daniels (No. 118)
- Clemson edge KJ Henry (No. 137)
- Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (No. 193)
- Louisiana edge Andre Jones Jr. (No. 233)
Day 1 grade: B
Day 2 grade: B
Day 3 grade: A-
Analysis: If the ball finds Forbes in the NFL like it did in college, his lean frame won’t be a concern. They eschewed other needs to bolster the secondary again with nickel back/safety Martin and then grabbed the solid Stromberg a bit earlier than I expected him to go, as centers were quickly coming off the board.
Daniels will excel if he plays guard in the NFL. Henry's combination of strength and agility on the edge made him a good find in the fifth round, and Jones has potential on the outside. The Commanders chose not to select a tight end but Rodriguez does meet their need for a thumper in the backfield.