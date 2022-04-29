2022 NFL Draft: Day 1 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Draft pick

Georgia LB Quay Walker (No. 22 overall)

Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt (No. 28 overall)





Analysis: The Packers received first- and second-round picks from the Raiders for Davante Adams, which is about as good a return as they could have hoped for under the circumstances.





Walker is a versatile player who will be more than just a guy who can make plays versus the run. He could be a strong blitzer inside and a threat on twists or even spell Rashan Gary and Preston Smith. The Packers really needed to bolster the defensive front in this draft, so at No. 28, they chose another Georgia Bulldog in Wyatt. He can play every spot along the line, attacking tackles with strength at five-technique and challenging guards and centers playing inside.





My grade reflects the value of the players selected, who will both be outstanding additions to the defense. If the team had traded up into the top 12 to pick one of the top receivers, it would have cost a significant price -- as evidenced by the Lions' swap with the Vikings on Thursday night. So, it was smart of Green Bay to hang tight and get the best value possible. If they don't land one of the top receivers in the draft on Day 2, though, it's going to be tough for Packers fans to swallow.