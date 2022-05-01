2022 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Grading teams' drafts immediately after the event is necessary in order to provide the proper evaluation of their actions in the moment. Waiting three years to evaluate draft classes, without accounting for how the decision was viewed at the time, usually leads to revisionist history.
If a prospect is considered a great pick the day of the draft but doesn't work out in the long run, that's a completely different evaluation of his new team's decision than identifying a player who was considered a reach at the time he was picked. Immediate draft grades provide a foundation for future evaluations.
These 2022 NFL Draft quick-snap grades are an indication of whether I think a prospect's selection is of appropriate value given his college film and athleticism scores. Trades are also factored into these grades, both for picks and players, as they help determine the future of a franchise as much as draft selections.
NOTE: Selections and trades in the early rounds carry a heavier weight in the overall grade than those in the later rounds.
Draft picks
- Colorado State TE Trey McBride (No. 55 overall)
- San Diego State DE Cameron Thomas (No. 87 overall)
- Cincinnati Edge Myjai Sanders (No. 100 overall)
- USC RB Keaontay Ingram (No. 201 overall)
- Virginia Tech OG Lecitus Smith (No. 215 overall)
- Valdosta State DB Christian Matthew (No. 244 overall)
- Penn State Edge Jesse Luketa (No. 256 overall)
- Oklahoma OG Marquis Hayes (No. 257 overall)
Day 1 grade: B+
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Arizona traded for Marquise Brown, a college teammate of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, on Thursday night. If Brown becomes a consistent playmaker, the swap will be a savvy move. McBride will contribute as a strong receiver and blocker while Thomas and Sanders were also good Day 2 picks to bolster the front seven.
The Cardinals parted with their fourth-round pick in a 2021 trade to select cornerback Marco Wilson and sent their fifth-rounder to Philadelphia for tight end Zach Ertz. Those moves will pay dividends, as will picking Ingram to work his way through traffic as a complement to James Conner. Smith and Hayes will compete for playing time at guard as rookies. Luketa will do the same at edge rusher. He isn't the biggest or fastest player but adds needed depth and will contribute on special teams.
Draft picks
- USC WR Drake London (No. 8 overall)
- Penn State Edge Arnold Ebiketie (No. 38 overall)
- Montana State LB Troy Andersen (No. 58 overall)
- Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder (No. 74 overall)
- Western Kentucky Edge DeAngelo Malone (No. 82 overall)
- BYU RB Tyler Allgeier (No. 151 overall)
- Georgia OG Justin Shaffer (No. 190 overall)
- Georgia TE John FitzPatrick (No. 213 overall)
Day 1 grade: B+
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: C
Analysis: The combination of London and Kyle Pitts should give a needed boost to the Falcons' passing game. General manager Terry Fontenot addressed the team's other major need on Day 2, strengthening a poor pass rush with Ebiketie and Malone, while also landing an athletic second-level defender in Andersen and smartly nabbing a potential future starter in Ridder.
Allgeier's a solid pick but they could have met other needs with their first Day 3 selection. Shaffer lumbers a bit but can move the line of scrimmage. FitzPatrick wasn't used enough at Georgia but has the potential to be a fine pass-catcher. Their defensive tackle group could use a strong undrafted free agent addition.
Draft picks
- Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton (No. 14 overall)
- Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum (No. 25 overall)
- Michigan Edge David Ojabo (No. 45 overall)
- UConn DT Travis Jones (No. 76 overall)
- Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele (No. 110 overall)
- Alabama CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (No. 119 overall)
- Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar (No. 128 overall)
- Penn State P Jordan Stout (No. 130 overall)
- Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely (No. 139 overall)
- Houston CB Damarion Williams (No. 141 overall)
- Missouri RB Tyler Badie (No. 196 overall)
Day 1 grade: A+
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: The Ravens once again showed the ability to find great value. They landed the rangy Hamilton, a bendy edge rusher with great potential (once returning from injury) in Ojabo, and an intriguing, athletic big man in Jones. Trading Marquise Brown to the Cardinals not only made room for 2021 first-rounder Rashod Bateman to flourish but led to another trade, netting a probable long-time starter in Linderbaum.
With their six fourth-round picks (most in a single draft since 1970), the Ravens found a new massive right tackle in Faalele (similar to Orlando Brown), two corners to rebuild their depth, two tight ends (Kolar is a Mark Andrews clone), and Stout, a bit of a surprise pick given Sam Koch is still on the roster. Given the injuries Baltimore suffered at running back last year, getting the nimble and speedy Badie in the sixth round made sense.
Draft picks
- Florida CB Kaiir Elam (No. 23 overall)
- Georgia RB James Cook (No. 63 overall)
- Baylor LB Terrel Bernard (No. 89 overall)
- Boise State WR Khalil Shakir (No. 148 overall)
- San Diego State P Matt Araiza (No. 180 overall)
- Villanova CB Christian Benford (No. 185 overall)
- Virginia Tech OT Luke Tenuta (No. 209 overall)
- Clemson LB Baylon Spector (No. 231 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: The Bills got the cornerback they needed in Round 1 by trading up to select Elam, whose feisty attitude and quickness on the outside should translate at the next level. Cook was exactly the sort of speedy receiving threat the team needed at the running back position, and Bernard helped fill a hole on the defense's second level, as he was a tough, productive college player when healthy.
Shakir is a reliable receiver who was a really good fifth-round pick. I projected the Bills to take a punter in my seven-round mock; Araiza's strong leg could very well unseat veteran Matt Haack. Spector didn't get a lot of publicity at Clemson but will offer depth and make his name on special teams.
Draft picks
- N.C. State OT Ickey Ekwonu (No. 6 overall)
- Ole Miss QB Matt Corral (No. 94 overall)
- Penn State LB Brandon Smith (No. 120 overall)
- Virginia Tech Edge Amaré Barno (No. 189 overall)
- Tennessee OG Cade Mays (No. 199 overall)
- Baylor CB Kalon Barnes (No. 242 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: B
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Carolina played the quarterback market well, landing the talented Corral in the third round (paying the reasonable price of a 2023 third-round pick to move up for him) while greatly improving the offensive line with Ekwonu. They had previously traded second- and fourth-round picks in the deal for Sam Darnold, though. That investment has yet to pay off.
Carolina made a slight move up the board to select Smith, which is fair considering his athleticism. Barno was a quality pick in the sixth round, as was the strong and experienced Mays. Barnes is a speed demon.
Draft picks
- Washington CB Kyler Gordon (No. 39 overall)
- Penn State S Jaquan Brisker (No. 48 overall)
- Tennessee WR Velus Jones (No. 71 overall)
- Southern Utah OT Braxton Jones (No. 168 overall)
- Miami (Ohio) Edge Dominique Robinson (No. 174 overall)
- San Diego State OG Zach Thomas (No. 186 overall)
- Baylor RB Trestan Ebner (No. 203 overall)
- Illinois C Doug Kramer (No. 207 overall)
- Southern OG Ja'Tyre Carter (No. 226 overall)
- California DB Elijah Hicks (No. 254 overall)
- N.C. State P Trenton Gill (No. 255 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: B+
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: While the Bears did not have a first-round pick because of their 2021 draft-day trade to select Justin Fields, they did address the primary needs in the secondary by grabbing two likely rookie starters in Gordon and Brisker. Jones gives the team depth at receiver and a punt return option, even if he might only end up signing one contract with the team because he will be a 25-year-old rookie.
The offensive line was addressed on Day 3, with Thomas possessing the nasty streak and mobility to win the swing tackle spot as a rookie. Jones is a solid pass protector with nice length, and Carter is a potential sixth lineman. Ebner is an electric kick returner. Keeping the sturdy, experienced and athletic Kramer in Illinois will pay off when he starts early in his career. The departure of Pat O'Donnell led Chicago to pick Gill.
Draft picks
- Michigan DB Daxton Hill (No. 31 overall)
- Nebraska CB Cam Taylor-Britt (No. 60 overall)
- Florida DT Zachary Carter (No. 95 overall)
- North Dakota State OL Cordell Volson (No. 136 overall)
- Toledo S Tycen Anderson (No. 166 overall)
- Coastal Carolina Edge Jeffrey Gunter (No. 252 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: B
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Cincinnati reacted to the team's disappointing pass defense in the Super Bowl loss by selecting two versatile athletes in Hill and Taylor-Britt to bolster the secondary. Carter has potential as an inside playmaker, but time will tell if he was the best option at that position of need.
Volson is a tough player who shifted between guard and tackle for the Bison. Anderson's speed/tenacious nature and Gunter's power on the edge made them very good Day 3 selections.
Draft picks
- Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson (No. 68 overall)
- UAB DE Alex Wright (No. 78 overall)
- Purdue WR David Bell (No. 99 overall)
- Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey (No. 108 overall)
- LSU K Cade York (No. 124 overall)
- Cincinnati RB Jerome Ford (No. 156 overall)
- Oklahoma WR Mike Woods (No. 202 overall)
- Oklahoma Edge Isaiah Thomas (No. 223 overall)
- Texas Tech C Dawson Deaton (No. 246 overall)
Day 1 grade: C
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: A+
Analysis: The trade for Deshaun Watson sets the direction of the franchise for the foreseeable future, as the Browns gave up three first-round picks as part of the deal. Cleveland has its quarterback, but I believe the price was too high for Watson, who is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct, as well as potential discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy pending the outcome of an ongoing league investigation.
On Day 2, Emerson, Wright and Bell all met needs and provided good value at premium positions. The Browns can count receiver Amari Cooper as part of their Day 3 haul, which was a good start. Getting the aggressive, quick Winfrey at the three-technique spot in the fourth round was a steal, as was selecting his teammate, Thomas, as a power end in the seventh round. York went a bit earlier than I expected, though he showed a nice leg on field goals and kickoffs at LSU. Ford, an Alabama transfer, is vastly underrated.
Draft picks
- Tulsa OT Tyler Smith (No. 24 overall)
- Ole Miss DE Sam Williams (No. 56 overall)
- South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert (No. 88 overall)
- Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson (No. 129 overall)
- North Dakota OT Matt Waletzko (No. 155 overall)
- Fresno State CB DaRon Bland (No. 167 overall)
- LSU LB Damone Clark (No. 176 overall)
- Arkansas DT John Ridgeway (No. 178 overall)
- Oklahoma State LB Devin Harper (No. 193 overall)
Day 1 grade: C
Day 2 grade: B+
Day 3 grade: B
Analysis: Smith could be a dominant run blocker if he’s able to improve in his patience and technique as he matures – or he could become a first-round offensive lineman who does not reach his potential. Williams is a pass-rush talent, but there are off-field issues in his history. The Cowboys got good value in Tolbert, who could become a downfield threat.
Trading Amari Cooper only netted a fifth-rounder from Cleveland, which is a cheap price relative to the cost for other talented receivers this offseason. The Cowboys did add needed tackle help in Waletzko, who could be a valued backup or better if he gets stronger on the edge. Ferguson separates better than his timed speed indicates, and he has strong hands and solid blocking skills. I love that the Cowboys took Clark in the fifth round even though he’s unlikely to play in 2022. He could prove to be well worth the investment once healthy.
Draft picks
- Oklahoma Edge Nik Bonitto (No. 64 overall)
- UCLA TE Greg Dulcich (No. 80 overall)
- Pitt CB Damarri Mathis (No. 115 overall)
- Iowa State DT Eyioma Uwazurike (No. 116 overall)
- Oklahoma S Delarrin Turner-Yell (No. 152 overall)
- Samford WR Montrell Washington (No. 162 overall)
- Washington C Luke Wattenberg (No. 171 overall)
- Wisconsin DT Matt Henningsen (No. 206 overall)
- Wisconsin CB Faion Hicks (No. 232 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Russell Wilson was a big part of Denver’s draft class, which is fine with the Broncos, as it should be. They used a pick acquired in the Von Miller trade to add an explosive pass rusher in Bonitto. The team found a potential replacement for pass-catching tight end Noah Fant (who was sent to Seattle in the Wilson deal) in former walk-on Dulcich.
Mathis builds cornerback depth for the Broncos, as he can play in the slot or outside. Uwazurike and Henningsen are polar opposites as defensive linemen, with the former Cyclone a powerful player and Henningsen a high-motor pressure machine. Wattenberg could compete for the starting center job in 2022.
Draft picks
- Michigan Edge Aidan Hutchinson (No. 2 overall)
- Alabama WR Jameson Williams (No. 12 overall)
- Kentucky DT Josh Paschal (No. 46 overall)
- Illinois S Kerby Joseph (No. 97 overall)
- Virginia Tech TE James Mitchell (No. 177 overall)
- Oklahoma State LB Malcolm Rodriguez (No. 188 overall)
- Jackson State Edge James Houston (No. 217 overall)
- Arizona State CB Chase Lucas (No. 237 overall)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: B+
Day 3 grade: B+
Analysis: It's possible the Lions got the best defender available this year at No. 2 in Hutchinson and the best receiver in the draft at No. 12 in Williams. Picking the talented pass-catcher was a bit of a risk, given the draft capital they parted with to trade up for him and the fact that he is coming off an ACL tear. His talent could make the trade look like a shrewd one, however. Paschal and Joseph were solid picks who could contribute right away.
Rodriguez is an active, athletic 'backer to add depth and be a special teams ace. Their fifth-round compensatory selection turned into Mitchell, a pass-catcher I expect Detroit to utilize immediately. Houston's pass rush ability and strength against the run made him worthy of a selection.
Draft picks
- Georgia LB Quay Walker (No. 22 overall)
- Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt (No. 28 overall)
- North Dakota State WR Christian Watson (No. 34 overall)
- UCLA OT Sean Rhyan (No. 92 overall)
- Nevada WR Romeo Doubs (No. 132 overall)
- Wake Forest OT Zach Tom (No. 140 overall)
- South Carolina LB Kingsley Enagbare (No. 179 overall)
- Georgia Tech LB Tariq Carpenter (No. 228 overall)
- Miami DT Jonathan Ford (No. 234 overall)
- Penn State OT Rasheed Walker (No. 249 overall)
- Nebraska WR Samori Toure (No. 258 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Two Georgia defenders made their way to a Green Bay front seven in need of youth and athleticism, which made a lot of sense given the price other teams paid for receivers early in the first round. The Packers paid a mid-second round pick themselves to trade up for Watson, eschewing Skyy Moore and George Pickens to grab Watson as a potential downfield playmaker. Rhyan's versatility and toughness made him an easy third-round pick.
Doubs and Toure give the team more options at receiver, which was a requirement coming out of this draft. Tom's intelligence and versatility are exactly what the Packers covet (they selected him using the comp pick gained from losing center Corey Linsley). Enagbare is a powerful edge rusher, an excellent find late in the fifth round. Walker's play lacked consistency at Penn State, but his potential to play left tackle was worth a pick in the late stages of the draft.
Draft picks
- LSU DB Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 3 overall)
- Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green (No. 15 overall)
- Baylor S Jalen Pitre (No. 37 overall)
- Alabama WR John Metchie III (No. 44 overall)
- Alabama LB Christian Harris (No. 75 overall)
- Florida RB Dameon Pierce (No. 107 overall)
- Stanford DT Thomas Booker (No. 150 overall)
- Oregon State TE Teagan Quitoriano (No. 170 overall)
- LSU OT Austin Deculus (No. 205 overall)
Day 1 grade: B
Day 2 grade: B-
Day 3 grade: B
Analysis: The Texans selected a few guys who could be great with their first three picks: a potential playmaking corner (Stingley), a powerful guard/tackle (Green) and a competitive, versatile defensive back (Pitre). Metchie and Harris also could become solid starters if they're able to consistently secure passes and find the ball on defense, respectively.
Pierce will compete for every yard. Booker's a smart, active interior player. Quitoriano meets the team's need for a well-rounded tight end. The Texans should sign multiple undrafted free-agent edge rushers to bolster that group since they failed to select one.
Draft picks
- Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce (No. 53 overall)
- Virginia TE Jelani Woods (No. 73 overall)
- Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann (No. 77 overall)
- Maryland S Nick Cross (No. 96 overall)
- Missouri State DT Eric Johnson (No. 159 overall)
- Youngstown State TE Andrew Ogletree (No. 192 overall)
- Cincinnati DT Curtis Brooks (No. 216 overall)
- Yale DB Rodney Thomas (No. 239 overall)
Day 1 grade: D
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: B
Analysis: The ill-fated trade for Carson Wentz cost them a first-round pick, but they were able to make up for it somewhat on Day 2 with a few solid picks at positions of need. They secured the athletic Woods, an up-and-coming left tackle in Raimann and playmaking safety in Cross.
Johnson's quickness off the snap made him one of the best non-combine invitees in this draft, and Brooks is an undersized thorn in the side of offensive linemen. Grabbing another big-bodied tight end like Ogletree seemed strange after picking Woods. The Colts have work to do after the draft, with a need to accumulate interior offensive linemen, receivers and running backs to fill out the back end of the roster.
Draft picks
- Georgia Edge Travon Walker (No. 1 overall)
- Utah LB Devin Lloyd (No. 27 overall)
- Kentucky C Luke Fortner (No. 65 overall)
- Wyoming LB Chad Muma (No. 70 overall)
- Ole Miss RB Snoop Conner (No. 154 overall)
- Ouachita Baptist CB Gregory Junior (No. 197 overall)
- Arkansas CB Montaric Brown (No. 222 overall)
Day 1 grade: B+
Day 2 grade: B+
Day 3 grade: B+
Analysis: The selection of Walker with the No. 1 overall pick will ultimately be judged based on whether he has a better career than the other top edge rushers in this year’s draft. Lloyd and Muma are good linebackers, though the team used draft capital to trade up for the former and then doubled down on the position with the latter on Day 2. Picking Fortner, a replacement for retired center Brandon Linder, was a solid move.
The Jaguars could have found an RB value similar to Conner after the draft. Junior was one of my top non-combine invitees in the draft because of his fluidity and size. Brown competed on the outside against top SEC competition. Jacksonville sent a fifth- and a seventh-rounder to Tampa Bay and gained a fourth-round selection next year -- a good swap that could turn into a future contributor or material for a trade.
Draft picks
- Washington CB Trent McDuffie (No. 21 overall)
- Purdue Edge George Karlaftis (No. 30 overall)
- Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore (No. 54 overall)
- Cincinnati S Bryan Cook (No. 62 overall)
- Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal (No. 103 overall)
- Fayetteville State CB Joshua Williams (No. 135 overall)
- Kentucky OT Darian Kinnard (No. 145 overall)
- Washington State CB Jaylen Watson (No. 243 overall)
- Rutgers RB Isiah Pacheco (No. 251 overall)
- Marshall CB Nazeeh Johnson (No. 259 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A+
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: The Chiefs found starters in the first round. They focused on McDuffie's cover skills and aggressiveness rather than his lack of size and length, and Karlaftis' superior hand usage and leverage rather than his lack of bend off the edge. Moore is a great fit in their offense and excellent value. Cook and Chenal are nice picks who will play roles as rookies.
Williams has the size-speed combination to excel on the outside, as does Watson, who could have been picked two rounds earlier. Kansas City added another powerful tackle in Kinnard. Pacheco was a steal in the seventh round as a fast and hard-hitting runner.
Draft picks
- Memphis OG Dylan Parham (No. 90 overall)
- Georgia RB Zamir White (No. 122 overall)
- LSU DT Neil Farrell Jr. (No. 126 overall)
- Tennessee DT Matthew Butler (No. 175 overall)
- Ohio State OT Thayer Munford Jr. (No. 238 overall)
- UCLA RB Brittain Brown (No. 250 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: B
Analysis: Trading for Davante Adams was worth the premium picks. Parham’s strong base, mobility and ability to play center or guard made him a solid third-round selection that strengthens a lacking interior offensive line.
White is a speedy back with power who could have been picked in the third round. The Raiders took Brown in the seventh round to make sure they have plenty of options at that position. Farrell brings a strong anchor to the defensive line, while Butler is more apt to win with quickness inside.
Draft picks
- Boston College OL Zion Johnson (No. 17 overall)
- Baylor S JT Woods (No. 79 overall)
- Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller (No. 123 overall)
- UCLA DT Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall)
- Georgia G Jamaree Salyer (No. 195 overall)
- Wake Forest CB Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214 overall)
- Mississippi CB Deane Leonard (No. 236 overall)
- Purdue FB Zander Horvath (No. 260 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Johnson fortifies a trouble spot on the offensive line with his mobility and toughness, making him an excellent selection. Getting Khalil Mack with their second-round pick was necessary to compete in the pass-happy AFC West, and third-rounder Woods could contribute at nickel or safety in the secondary right away.
Spiller is a frenetic runner who is faster than his timed speed; his potential as a rusher/receiver threat was worth a fourth-round pick. The Chargers signed veterans on the defensive line this offseason, but Ogbonnia was too good of a value to ignore in the fifth. Salyer played guard and tackle for Georgia, adding more power and versatility on the line. Taylor steps into the slot for the Chargers right away, and Horvath could be the team's lead blocker and short-yardage back from the jump. The team should look for one of the top undrafted free-agent edge rushers.
Draft picks
- Wisconsin OG Logan Bruss (No. 104 overall)
- South Carolina State CB Decobie Durant (No. 142 overall)
- Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams (No. 164 overall)
- UCLA S Quentin Lake (No. 211 overall)
- Georgia CB Derion Kendrick (No. 212 overall)
- Montana State DE Daniel Hardy (No. 235 overall)
- Kansas State S Russ Yeast (No. 253 overall)
- Michigan State OT A.J. Arcuri (No. 261 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: The Rams got a Super Bowl win thanks to the trades of first- and second-round picks for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller. It's hard to argue with the results of those deals. Picking Bruss in the third met a major need for the team in 2022 and beyond after losing Austin Corbett in free agency.
Durant should be a fine replacement for Darious Williams in the slot and Kendrick's cover skills could overcome his off-field issues and lack of top-end speed. The Rams did bring back corner Troy Hill in an under-the-radar deal with the Browns for a future fifth-round pick. Williams is a do-it-all back who relies on savviness rather than pure speed. Lake and Yeast add safety depth and will perform well on special teams. Hardy could be the Rams' next Samson Ebukam or Chris Garrett as a small-school edge defender who excels in a designated pass rush role.
Draft picks
- Georgia LB Channing Tindall (No. 102 overall)
- Texas Tech WR Erik Ezukanma (No. 125 overall)
- California Edge Cameron Goode (No. 224 overall)
- Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson (No. 247 overall)
Day 1 grade: B
Day 2 grade: B+
Day 3 grade: B
Analysis: Miami did not have early picks because of trades for receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who are obviously very good players. But only time will tell whether the lost draft capital was too high a price to pay. The Dolphins were also without their original third-round selection after trading that pick last April to move up for offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg. However, they used a third-round compensatory pick acquired in the Trey Lance deal with the Niners to land a nice chase linebacker in Tindall.
With a fourth-round pick gained from a 2021 draft day trade with Pittsburgh, the Dolphins snagged Ezukanma, a reliable receiver without elite speed or quickness. Goode could play inside or outside for the Dolphins, as an instinctive player who fell under the radar at Cal. The Dolphins did not draft a center, potentially leaving Michael Deiter to handle those duties, but did find a potential backup signal-caller in the "toolsy" Thompson.
Draft picks
- Georgia S Lewis Cine (No. 32 overall)
- Clemson CB Andrew Booth (No. 42 overall)
- LSU OG Ed Ingram (No. 59 overall)
- Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah (No. 66 overall)
- Missouri CB Akayleb Evans (No. 118 overall)
- Minnesota DE Esezi Otomewo (No. 165 overall)
- North Carolina RB Ty Chandler (No. 169 overall)
- Illinois OT Vederian Lowe (No. 184 overall)
- Michigan State WR Jalen Nailor (No. 191 overall)
- South Carolina TE Nick Muse (No. 227 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: B
Analysis: The Vikings did a nice job grabbing draft picks in trades with desperate division rivals Detroit and Green Bay. The secondary needed help and it got two immediate contributors in Cine and Booth, who would have been a first-rounder if not for injuries. Ingram's a likely future starter inside and Asamoah is the ball-hunter the Vikings needed in their new 3-4 scheme.
Evans is an athletic, big-bodied corner worth the fourth-round pick, but patience would have been a better play than giving up a 2023 fourth-round pick. Chandler adds quickness to the Vikings' offensive backfield as does Jalen "Speedy" Nailor to the receiver room. Lowe was a very good selection because of his length and agility on the edge, and Muse is a fantastic late pick-up as a No. 2 option at tight end. Otomewo has the size to shift from a 4-3 end to the five-technique in the Vikings' new three-man front.
Draft picks
- UT-Chattanooga OG Cole Strange (No. 29 overall)
- Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton (No. 50 overall)
- Houston CB Marcus Jones (No. 85 overall)
- Arizona State CB Jack Jones (No. 121 overall)
- South Dakota State RB Pierre Strong (No. 127 overall)
- Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe (No. 137 overall)
- South Carolina RB Kevin Harris (No. 183 overall)
- Northwest Missouri State DT Sam Roberts (No. 200 overall)
- LSU C Chasen Hines (No. 210 overall)
- Michigan OT Andrew Stueber (No. 245 overall)
Day 1 grade: C
Day 2 grade: C+
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Predictably, New England traded down in the first round to gain picks; Strange is a solid player who will play for a decade but was not expected to be selected in the top 50, much less the first round. Thornton's speed was coveted, but trading a pick to get him in the top 50 was surprising, as well. I predicted New England would select Marcus Jones, a diminutive but competitive slot corner and returner, in the third round.
Jack Jones is another small but feisty corner who could beat out veterans who underperformed last year. Zappe's a director from the pocket with nice anticipation and a bit more zip in his arm than given credit for. Roberts was one of my favorite defensive line sleeper picks as he creates consistent pressure up front. The athletic Hines and sturdy Stueber could be good finds late in the draft like current starter Mike Onwenu was two years ago.
Draft picks
- Ohio State WR Chris Olave (No. 11 overall)
- Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning (No. 19 overall)
- Tennessee CB Alontae Taylor (No. 49 overall)
- Appalachian State LB D'Marco Jackson (No. 161 overall)
- Air Force DT Jordan Jackson (No. 194 overall)
Day 1 grade: C
Day 2 grade: C
Day 3 grade: B
Analysis: The Saints traded away future capital before the draft started to secure another first-round pick this year, using a similar credit card philosophy they've followed in their salary cap management over the years. They moved up to secure the services of the speedy yet smooth Olave. Penning is a fair value to play left tackle in the absence of longtime starter Terron Armstead. They jumped the board a bit picking Taylor in the top 50, though he does have the size and athleticism to play at the next level.
Both Jacksons are solid picks who add strength and quickness to the Saints' defense at linebacker and defensive line. The team did not pick any offensive skill position players other than Olave, however, which means they need to beat the free-agent bushes for depth after the draft.
Draft picks
- Oregon Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux (No. 5 overall)
- Alabama OT Evan Neal (No. 7 overall)
- Kentucky WR Wan'Dale Robinson (No. 43 overall)
- North Carolina OG Joshua Ezeudu (No. 67 overall)
- LSU CB Cordale Flott (No. 81 overall)
- San Diego State TE Daniel Bellinger (No. 112 overall)
- Iowa S Dane Belton (No. 114 overall)
- Indiana LB Micah McFadden (No. 146 overall)
- Arizona State DT DJ Davidson (No. 147 overall)
- North Carolina G Marcus McKethan (No. 173 overall)
- Cincinnati LB Darrian Beavers (No. 182 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: A-
Analysis: New general manager Joe Schoen took a firm grip on the Giants' top-seven picks to get a talented pass rusher in Thibodeaux and a massive right tackle (who could play guard or left tackle as well) in Neal. Schoen also traded down twice before grabbing a tough, undersized receiver in Robinson. He then found an underappreciated guard/tackle combo in Ezeudu and a lean slot corner in Flott.
The Giants got adequate value at a position of need in Bellinger and found a Jabrill Peppers-type and Day 3 value pick in hybrid safety Belton. McFadden and Beavers fill a big need at inside linebacker, as does Davidson at nose tackle and McKethan as a backup tackle.
Draft picks
- Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner (No. 4 overall)
- Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson (No. 10 overall)
- Florida State Edge Jermaine Johnson II (No. 26 overall)
- Iowa State RB Breece Hall (No. 36 overall)
- Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert (No. 101 overall)
- Louisiana OT Max Mitchell (No. 112 overall)
- Texas A&M DE Micheal Clemons (No. 117 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A-
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Jets fans were thrilled to see the team get an outstanding corner in Gardner, elusive receiver in Wilson and power rusher in Johnson all in the first round. General manager Joe Douglas moved up to get Johnson and Hall (the best back in the draft) without losing significant value. He chose Ruckert over other needs in the third, but the former Buckeye has the potential to be a nice blocker/receiver as a pro.
Mitchell will be at least a valuable swing tackle on Sundays, if not a starter on the right side. The Jets added another power rusher in Clemons on Day 3, but their lack of picks in Rounds 5-7 means they'll have to add some top-notch undrafted free agents.
Draft picks
- Georgia DT Jordan Davis (No. 13 overall)
- Nebraska C Cam Jurgens (No. 51 overall)
- Georgia LB Nakobe Dean (No. 83 overall)
- Kansas LB Kyron Johnson (No. 181 overall)
- SMU TE Grant Calcaterra (No. 198 overall)
Day 1 grade: A+
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: B
Analysis: The Eagles pulled off an excellent draft, making great trades with the Colts (last year's Carson Wentz deal) and Saints (acquiring future picks) before the event even started. They secured a beast on the defensive line in Davis to improve their run defense, acquired veteran A.J. Brown from the Titans to bolster the receiver group, secured a future starting center in Jurgens and put aside Dean's medical issues to bring in the top-50 talent in the third round.
Adding another linebacker in Johnson was a bit of a surprise; it was at a good spot in the draft and he could be a good Sam. Calcaterra temporarily gave up football due to concussions while at Oklahoma but proved his pass-catching skills again at SMU; he'll be a valuable backup or better in the NFL.
Draft picks
- Pitt QB Kenny Pickett (No. 20 overall)
- Georgia WR George Pickens (No. 52 overall)
- Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal (No. 84 overall)
- Memphis WR Calvin Austin III (No. 138 overall)
- Michigan State TE Connor Heyward (No. 208 overall)
- Mississippi LB Mark Robinson (No. 225 overall)
- South Dakota State QB Chris Oladokun (No. 241 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: B
Analysis: Kevin Colbert had an excellent final draft as the Steelers' GM, getting value without trading away picks. He grabbed a future starting quarterback in the experienced, mobile Pickett, found a falling receiver in Pickens, who will be a playmaker, and took a shot on the potential upside of the long, athletic five-technique Leal in the third round.
Austin's a nice complement to Pickens in the early fourth round, and I projected Pittsburgh selecting Pro Bowler Cam Heyward's brother, Connor, in the sixth round of my seven-round mock draft as a fullback/H-back. Oladokun has the mobility and arm to work his way into a roster spot this year or next, if he ends up on the practice squad for 2022. The team needed depth on defense, as well, but since no selections were made on that side of the ball, you can bet they will try to land some undrafted rookie free agents.
Draft picks
- USC Edge Drake Jackson (No. 61 overall)
- LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price (No. 93 overall)
- SMU WR Danny Gray (No. 105 overall)
- UTSA OT Spencer Burford (No. 134 overall)
- Toledo CB Samuel Womack (No. 172 overall)
- Fordham OT Nick Zakelj (No. 187 overall)
- UCF DT Kalia Davis (No. 220 overall)
- Penn State CB Tariq Castro-Fields (No. 221 overall)
- Iowa State QB Brock Purdy (No. 262 overall)
Day 1 grade: C
Day 2 grade: B
Day 3 grade: B+
Analysis: It won't be clear whether trading a first-round pick for Trey Lance was the right move until we see him on the field. The Niners did a nice job picking up Jackson in the second round, but whether grabbing Davis-Price and Gray in the third round was good value is a question to be answered over the next couple of seasons.
Burford and Zakelj added depth on the offensive line, both able to play inside or outside. I love Womack's competitiveness; he'll be a nice slot corner. The quick Davis and cover man Castro-Fields will contribute as rookies and outperform their draft status. The Niners eschewed other needs to pick Purdy as Mr. Irrelevant; the former Cyclone passer could be a longtime backup in the league with his tools and competitive nature.
Draft picks
- Mississippi State OT Charles Cross (No. 9 overall)
- Minnesota Edge Boye Mafe (No. 40 overall)
- Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III (No. 41 overall)
- Washington State OT Abraham Lucas (No. 72 overall)
- Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant (No. 109 overall)
- UTSA CB Tariq Woolen (No. 153 overall)
- Ohio State Edge Tyreke Smith (No. 158 overall)
- Rutgers WR Bo Melton (No. 229 overall)
- Lenoir Rhyne WR Dareke Young (No. 233 overall)
Day 1 grade: C
Day 2 grade: C
Day 3 grade: B
Analysis: The effects of the Russell Wilson trade will determine the direction of this franchise. Cross and Lucas should be a solid set of bookend tackles, in which the team was in dire need. A pass rusher like Mafe was definitely in play in the second round. Walker's talent was obvious this year, but his selection was a bit perplexing because of the backs already on the roster.
Bryant's competitiveness will be appreciated by Seattle whether he plays inside or outside, and Woolen's size and athleticism also improves the secondary depth. Adding another edge in Smith on Day 2 was smart. Melton is a Day 3 version of Tyler Lockett, and Young is an intriguing outside receiver. We'll see if the Seahawks trade for Baker Mayfield or roll with Drew Lock since they didn't select a quarterback. They also didn't pick a linebacker to help make up for the loss of Bobby Wagner.
Draft picks
- Houston DE Logan Hall (No. 33 overall)
- Central Michigan OG Luke Goedeke (No. 57 overall)
- Arizona State RB Rachaad White (No. 91 overall)
- Washington TE Cade Otton (No. 106 overall)
- Georgia P Jake Camarda (No. 133 overall)
- Sam Houston State CB Zyon McCollum (No. 157 overall)
- Minnesota TE Ko Kieft (No. 218 overall)
- LSU LB Andre Anthony (No. 248 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: The Buccaneers deftly traded out of the first round and still got Hall, who is similar to veteran William Gholston. General manager Jason Licht made two other good picks on Day 2, with Goedeke meeting the need for a lineman to replace the retired Ali Marpet and White a gliding running/receiving threat like free-agent departure Ronald Jones.
Tampa Bay met its tight end need with the first pick in the fourth (Otton would have been a Day 2 selection if healthy this year) and again in the seventh (Kieft is a strong blocker). I thought Bradley Pinion might get some competition from this draft, though I expected Matt Araiza, not Camarda. McCollum was a great pick in the fifth, especially given the team's need for depth.
Draft picks
- Arkansas WR Treylon Burks (No. 18 overall)
- Auburn CB Roger McCreary (No. 35 overall)
- Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (No. 69 overall)
- Liberty QB Malik Willis (No. 86 overall)
- Michigan RB Hassan Haskins (No. 131 overall)
- Maryland TE Chigoziem Okonkwo (No. 143 overall)
- UCLA WR Kyle Philips (No. 163 overall)
- Tennessee CB Theo Jackson (No. 204 overall)
- Mississippi LB Chance Campbell (No. 219 overall)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: A
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: Tennessee chose to send away A.J. Brown instead of paying the veteran receiver and found a potential replacement in Burks. McCreary's a stick corner who lasted until the late second potentially due to a lack of length -- he's a talent capable of playing inside or outside. Petit-Frere is a solid swing tackle with the ability to be more. Willis' skill set gives him a real shot at being a playmaker down the line for Tennessee; he was an absolute steal.
Haskins presents power and enough quickness to be the back needed to take the load off Derrick Henry. Okonwo is the team's new Jonnu Smith as an undersized, smooth two-way receiver and potential downfield threat. Philips will remind Titans fans of former slot receiver Adam Humphries. Tennessee should add more rookie edge rushers and offensive linemen after the draft.
Draft picks
- Penn State WR Jahan Dotson (No. 16 overall)
- Alabama DT Phidarian Mathis (No. 47 overall)
- Alabama RB Brian Robinson (No. 98 overall)
- Louisiana S Percy Butler (No. 113 overall)
- North Carolina QB Sam Howell (No. 144 overall)
- Nevada TE Cole Turner (No. 149 overall)
- Tulsa G Chris Paul (No. 230 overall)
- Oklahoma State CB Christian Holmes (No. 240 overall)
Day 1 grade: B
Day 2 grade: C+
Day 3 grade: A
Analysis: The Commanders were able to recoup the third-rounder lost in the Carson Wentz deal (via a Day 1 draft trade with the Saints) while finding a quick and sure-handed receiver in Dotson to help Wentz succeed and complement Terry McLaurin. Mathis will be a solid rotational player, and Robinson has the speed-power combination to be a good NFL back.
Addressing the safety spot was a must on Day 3 for Washington, and Butler was the best choice. Howell will prove to be an excellent pick in the fifth round whether or not he steps in for Wentz as a rookie. I love Paul as a guard, moving inside at the pro level just like Brandon Scherff. Turner's receiving skills will be used right away, as the team does not have enough options at tight end.