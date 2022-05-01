Snap Grades

Presented By

2022 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Published: Apr 30, 2022 at 11:42 PM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Grading teams' drafts immediately after the event is necessary in order to provide the proper evaluation of their actions in the moment. Waiting three years to evaluate draft classes, without accounting for how the decision was viewed at the time, usually leads to revisionist history.

If a prospect is considered a great pick the day of the draft but doesn't work out in the long run, that's a completely different evaluation of his new team's decision than identifying a player who was considered a reach at the time he was picked. Immediate draft grades provide a foundation for future evaluations.

These 2022 NFL Draft quick-snap grades are an indication of whether I think a prospect's selection is of appropriate value given his college film and athleticism scores. Trades are also factored into these grades, both for picks and players, as they help determine the future of a franchise as much as draft selections.

NOTE: Selections and trades in the early rounds carry a heavier weight in the overall grade than those in the later rounds.

Related Links

Grade
A-
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: B+

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A


Analysis: Arizona traded for Marquise Brown, a college teammate of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, on Thursday night. If Brown becomes a consistent playmaker, the swap will be a savvy move. McBride will contribute as a strong receiver and blocker while Thomas and Sanders were also good Day 2 picks to bolster the front seven. 


The Cardinals parted with their fourth-round pick in a 2021 trade to select cornerback Marco Wilson and sent their fifth-rounder to Philadelphia for tight end Zach Ertz. Those moves will pay dividends, as will picking Ingram to work his way through traffic as a complement to James Conner. Smith and Hayes will compete for playing time at guard as rookies. Luketa will do the same at edge rusher. He isn't the biggest or fastest player but adds needed depth and will contribute on special teams.

Grade
B+
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: B+

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: C


Analysis: The combination of London and Kyle Pitts should give a needed boost to the Falcons' passing game. General manager Terry Fontenot addressed the team's other major need on Day 2, strengthening a poor pass rush with Ebiketie and Malone, while also landing an athletic second-level defender in Andersen and smartly nabbing a potential future starter in Ridder.


Allgeier's a solid pick but they could have met other needs with their first Day 3 selection. Shaffer lumbers a bit but can move the line of scrimmage. FitzPatrick wasn't used enough at Georgia but has the potential to be a fine pass-catcher. Their defensive tackle group could use a strong undrafted free agent addition.


Grade
A
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: A+

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A


Analysis: The Ravens once again showed the ability to find great value. They landed the rangy Hamilton, a bendy edge rusher with great potential (once returning from injury) in Ojabo, and an intriguing, athletic big man in Jones. Trading Marquise Brown to the Cardinals not only made room for 2021 first-rounder Rashod Bateman to flourish but led to another trade, netting a probable long-time starter in Linderbaum.


With their six fourth-round picks (most in a single draft since 1970), the Ravens found a new massive right tackle in Faalele (similar to Orlando Brown), two corners to rebuild their depth, two tight ends (Kolar is a Mark Andrews clone), and Stout, a bit of a surprise pick given Sam Koch is still on the roster. Given the injuries Baltimore suffered at running back last year, getting the nimble and speedy Badie in the sixth round made sense.

Grade
A
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A-

Day 3 grade: A


Analysis: The Bills got the cornerback they needed in Round 1 by trading up to select Elam, whose feisty attitude and quickness on the outside should translate at the next level. Cook was exactly the sort of speedy receiving threat the team needed at the running back position, and Bernard helped fill a hole on the defense's second level, as he was a tough, productive college player when healthy.   


Shakir is a reliable receiver who was a really good fifth-round pick. I projected the Bills to take a punter in my seven-round mock; Araiza's strong leg could very well unseat veteran Matt Haack. Spector didn't get a lot of publicity at Clemson but will offer depth and make his name on special teams.

Grade
A-
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: B

Day 3 grade: A


Analysis: Carolina played the quarterback market well, landing the talented Corral in the third round (paying the reasonable price of a 2023 third-round pick to move up for him) while greatly improving the offensive line with Ekwonu. They had previously traded second- and fourth-round picks in the deal for Sam Darnold, though. That investment has yet to pay off.


Carolina made a slight move up the board to select Smith, which is fair considering his athleticism. Barno was a quality pick in the sixth round, as was the strong and experienced Mays. Barnes is a speed demon.

Grade
A-
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: B+

Day 3 grade: A


Analysis: While the Bears did not have a first-round pick because of their 2021 draft-day trade to select Justin Fields, they did address the primary needs in the secondary by grabbing two likely rookie starters in Gordon and Brisker. Jones gives the team depth at receiver and a punt return option, even if he might only end up signing one contract with the team because he will be a 25-year-old rookie.


The offensive line was addressed on Day 3, with Thomas possessing the nasty streak and mobility to win the swing tackle spot as a rookie. Jones is a solid pass protector with nice length, and Carter is a potential sixth lineman. Ebner is an electric kick returner. Keeping the sturdy, experienced and athletic Kramer in Illinois will pay off when he starts early in his career. The departure of Pat O'Donnell led Chicago to pick Gill.


Grade
A-
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: B

Day 3 grade: A


Analysis: Cincinnati reacted to the team's disappointing pass defense in the Super Bowl loss by selecting two versatile athletes in Hill and Taylor-Britt to bolster the secondary. Carter has potential as an inside playmaker, but time will tell if he was the best option at that position of need. 


Volson is a tough player who shifted between guard and tackle for the Bison. Anderson's speed/tenacious nature and Gunter's power on the edge made them very good Day 3 selections.

Grade
B
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: C

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A+


Analysis: The trade for Deshaun Watson sets the direction of the franchise for the foreseeable future, as the Browns gave up three first-round picks as part of the deal. Cleveland has its quarterback, but I believe the price was too high for Watson, who is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct, as well as potential discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy pending the outcome of an ongoing league investigation.


On Day 2, Emerson, Wright and Bell all met needs and provided good value at premium positions. The Browns can count receiver Amari Cooper as part of their Day 3 haul, which was a good start. Getting the aggressive, quick Winfrey at the three-technique spot in the fourth round was a steal, as was selecting his teammate, Thomas, as a power end in the seventh round. York went a bit earlier than I expected, though he showed a nice leg on field goals and kickoffs at LSU. Ford, an Alabama transfer, is vastly underrated.

Grade
B
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: C

Day 2 grade: B+

Day 3 grade: B


Analysis: Smith could be a dominant run blocker if he’s able to improve in his patience and technique as he matures – or he could become a first-round offensive lineman who does not reach his potential. Williams is a pass-rush talent, but there are off-field issues in his history. The Cowboys got good value in Tolbert, who could become a downfield threat.


Trading Amari Cooper only netted a fifth-rounder from Cleveland, which is a cheap price relative to the cost for other talented receivers this offseason. The Cowboys did add needed tackle help in Waletzko, who could be a valued backup or better if he gets stronger on the edge. Ferguson separates better than his timed speed indicates, and he has strong hands and solid blocking skills. I love that the Cowboys took Clark in the fifth round even though he’s unlikely to play in 2022. He could prove to be well worth the investment once healthy. 


Grade
A
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A


Analysis: Russell Wilson was a big part of Denver’s draft class, which is fine with the Broncos, as it should be. They used a pick acquired in the Von Miller trade to add an explosive pass rusher in Bonitto. The team found a potential replacement for pass-catching tight end Noah Fant (who was sent to Seattle in the Wilson deal) in former walk-on Dulcich.


Mathis builds cornerback depth for the Broncos, as he can play in the slot or outside. Uwazurike and Henningsen are polar opposites as defensive linemen, with the former Cyclone a powerful player and Henningsen a high-motor pressure machine. Wattenberg could compete for the starting center job in 2022.  

Grade
B+
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: B+

Day 3 grade: B+


Analysis: It's possible the Lions got the best defender available this year at No. 2 in Hutchinson and the best receiver in the draft at No. 12 in Williams. Picking the talented pass-catcher was a bit of a risk, given the draft capital they parted with to trade up for him and the fact that he is coming off an ACL tear. His talent could make the trade look like a shrewd one, however. Paschal and Joseph were solid picks who could contribute right away.


Rodriguez is an active, athletic 'backer to add depth and be a special teams ace. Their fifth-round compensatory selection turned into Mitchell, a pass-catcher I expect Detroit to utilize immediately. Houston's pass rush ability and strength against the run made him worthy of a selection.

Grade
A
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A-

Day 3 grade: A


Analysis: Two Georgia defenders made their way to a Green Bay front seven in need of youth and athleticism, which made a lot of sense given the price other teams paid for receivers early in the first round. The Packers paid a mid-second round pick themselves to trade up for Watson, eschewing Skyy Moore and George Pickens to grab Watson as a potential downfield playmaker. Rhyan's versatility and toughness made him an easy third-round pick.


Doubs and Toure give the team more options at receiver, which was a requirement coming out of this draft. Tom's intelligence and versatility are exactly what the Packers covet (they selected him using the comp pick gained from losing center Corey Linsley). Enagbare is a powerful edge rusher, an excellent find late in the fifth round. Walker's play lacked consistency at Penn State, but his potential to play left tackle was worth a pick in the late stages of the draft.

Grade
B
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: B

Day 2 grade: B-

Day 3 grade: B


Analysis: The Texans selected a few guys who could be great with their first three picks: a potential playmaking corner (Stingley), a powerful guard/tackle (Green) and a competitive, versatile defensive back (Pitre). Metchie and Harris also could become solid starters if they're able to consistently secure passes and find the ball on defense, respectively.


Pierce will compete for every yard. Booker's a smart, active interior player. Quitoriano meets the team's need for a well-rounded tight end. The Texans should sign multiple undrafted free-agent edge rushers to bolster that group since they failed to select one.

Grade
C
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: D

Day 2 grade: A-

Day 3 grade: B


Analysis: The ill-fated trade for Carson Wentz cost them a first-round pick, but they were able to make up for it somewhat on Day 2 with a few solid picks at positions of need. They secured the athletic Woods, an up-and-coming left tackle in Raimann and playmaking safety in Cross.  


Johnson's quickness off the snap made him one of the best non-combine invitees in this draft, and Brooks is an undersized thorn in the side of offensive linemen. Grabbing another big-bodied tight end like Ogletree seemed strange after picking Woods. The Colts have work to do after the draft, with a need to accumulate interior offensive linemen, receivers and running backs to fill out the back end of the roster. 

Grade
B+
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: B+

Day 2 grade: B+

Day 3 grade: B+


Analysis: The selection of Walker with the No. 1 overall pick will ultimately be judged based on whether he has a better career than the other top edge rushers in this year’s draft. Lloyd and Muma are good linebackers, though the team used draft capital to trade up for the former and then doubled down on the position with the latter on Day 2. Picking Fortner, a replacement for retired center Brandon Linder, was a solid move.


The Jaguars could have found an RB value similar to Conner after the draft. Junior was one of my top non-combine invitees in the draft because of his fluidity and size. Brown competed on the outside against top SEC competition. Jacksonville sent a fifth- and a seventh-rounder to Tampa Bay and gained a fourth-round selection next year -- a good swap that could turn into a future contributor or material for a trade.

Grade
A
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A+

Day 3 grade: A


Analysis: The Chiefs found starters in the first round. They focused on McDuffie's cover skills and aggressiveness rather than his lack of size and length, and Karlaftis' superior hand usage and leverage rather than his lack of bend off the edge. Moore is a great fit in their offense and excellent value. Cook and Chenal are nice picks who will play roles as rookies.


Williams has the size-speed combination to excel on the outside, as does Watson, who could have been picked two rounds earlier. Kansas City added another powerful tackle in Kinnard. Pacheco was a steal in the seventh round as a fast and hard-hitting runner.

Grade
A-
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: B


Analysis: Trading for Davante Adams was worth the premium picks. Parham’s strong base, mobility and ability to play center or guard made him a solid third-round selection that strengthens a lacking interior offensive line. 


White is a speedy back with power who could have been picked in the third round. The Raiders took Brown in the seventh round to make sure they have plenty of options at that position. Farrell brings a strong anchor to the defensive line, while Butler is more apt to win with quickness inside. 

Grade
A
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A


Analysis: Johnson fortifies a trouble spot on the offensive line with his mobility and toughness, making him an excellent selection. Getting Khalil Mack with their second-round pick was necessary to compete in the pass-happy AFC West, and third-rounder Woods could contribute at nickel or safety in the secondary right away. 


Spiller is a frenetic runner who is faster than his timed speed; his potential as a rusher/receiver threat was worth a fourth-round pick. The Chargers signed veterans on the defensive line this offseason, but Ogbonnia was too good of a value to ignore in the fifth. Salyer played guard and tackle for Georgia, adding more power and versatility on the line. Taylor steps into the slot for the Chargers right away, and Horvath could be the team's lead blocker and short-yardage back from the jump. The team should look for one of the top undrafted free-agent edge rushers.

Grade
A
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A


Analysis: The Rams got a Super Bowl win thanks to the trades of first- and second-round picks for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller. It's hard to argue with the results of those deals. Picking Bruss in the third met a major need for the team in 2022 and beyond after losing Austin Corbett in free agency.


Durant should be a fine replacement for Darious Williams in the slot and Kendrick's cover skills could overcome his off-field issues and lack of top-end speed. The Rams did bring back corner Troy Hill in an under-the-radar deal with the Browns for a future fifth-round pick. Williams is a do-it-all back who relies on savviness rather than pure speed. Lake and Yeast add safety depth and will perform well on special teams. Hardy could be the Rams' next Samson Ebukam or Chris Garrett as a small-school edge defender who excels in a designated pass rush role.

Grade
B
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: B

Day 2 grade: B+

Day 3 grade: B


Analysis: Miami did not have early picks because of trades for receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who are obviously very good players. But only time will tell whether the lost draft capital was too high a price to pay. The Dolphins were also without their original third-round selection after trading that pick last April to move up for offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg. However, they used a third-round compensatory pick acquired in the Trey Lance deal with the Niners to land a nice chase linebacker in Tindall.


With a fourth-round pick gained from a 2021 draft day trade with Pittsburgh, the Dolphins snagged Ezukanma, a reliable receiver without elite speed or quickness. Goode could play inside or outside for the Dolphins, as an instinctive player who fell under the radar at Cal. The Dolphins did not draft a center, potentially leaving Michael Deiter to handle those duties, but did find a potential backup signal-caller in the "toolsy" Thompson.

Grade
A-
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A-

Day 3 grade: B


Analysis: The Vikings did a nice job grabbing draft picks in trades with desperate division rivals Detroit and Green Bay. The secondary needed help and it got two immediate contributors in Cine and Booth, who would have been a first-rounder if not for injuries. Ingram's a likely future starter inside and Asamoah is the ball-hunter the Vikings needed in their new 3-4 scheme.


Evans is an athletic, big-bodied corner worth the fourth-round pick, but patience would have been a better play than giving up a 2023 fourth-round pick. Chandler adds quickness to the Vikings' offensive backfield as does Jalen "Speedy" Nailor to the receiver room. Lowe was a very good selection because of his length and agility on the edge, and Muse is a fantastic late pick-up as a No. 2 option at tight end. Otomewo has the size to shift from a 4-3 end to the five-technique in the Vikings' new three-man front.

Grade
C+
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: C

Day 2 grade: C+

Day 3 grade: A


Analysis: Predictably, New England traded down in the first round to gain picks; Strange is a solid player who will play for a decade but was not expected to be selected in the top 50, much less the first round. Thornton's speed was coveted, but trading a pick to get him in the top 50 was surprising, as well. I predicted New England would select Marcus Jones, a diminutive but competitive slot corner and returner, in the third round.


Jack Jones is another small but feisty corner who could beat out veterans who underperformed last year. Zappe's a director from the pocket with nice anticipation and a bit more zip in his arm than given credit for. Roberts was one of my favorite defensive line sleeper picks as he creates consistent pressure up front. The athletic Hines and sturdy Stueber could be good finds late in the draft like current starter Mike Onwenu was two years ago. 

Grade
C+
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: C

Day 2 grade: C

Day 3 grade: B


Analysis: The Saints traded away future capital before the draft started to secure another first-round pick this year, using a similar credit card philosophy they've followed in their salary cap management over the years. They moved up to secure the services of the speedy yet smooth Olave. Penning is a fair value to play left tackle in the absence of longtime starter Terron Armstead. They jumped the board a bit picking Taylor in the top 50, though he does have the size and athleticism to play at the next level.


Both Jacksons are solid picks who add strength and quickness to the Saints' defense at linebacker and defensive line. The team did not pick any offensive skill position players other than Olave, however, which means they need to beat the free-agent bushes for depth after the draft.

Grade
A-
New York Giants
New York Giants

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A-

Day 3 grade: A-


Analysis: New general manager Joe Schoen took a firm grip on the Giants' top-seven picks to get a talented pass rusher in Thibodeaux and a massive right tackle (who could play guard or left tackle as well) in Neal. Schoen also traded down twice before grabbing a tough, undersized receiver in Robinson. He then found an underappreciated guard/tackle combo in Ezeudu and a lean slot corner in Flott. 


The Giants got adequate value at a position of need in Bellinger and found a Jabrill Peppers-type and Day 3 value pick in hybrid safety Belton. McFadden and Beavers fill a big need at inside linebacker, as does Davidson at nose tackle and McKethan as a backup tackle. 

Grade
A
New York Jets
New York Jets

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A-

Day 3 grade: A


Analysis: Jets fans were thrilled to see the team get an outstanding corner in Gardner, elusive receiver in Wilson and power rusher in Johnson all in the first round. General manager Joe Douglas moved up to get Johnson and Hall (the best back in the draft) without losing significant value. He chose Ruckert over other needs in the third, but the former Buckeye has the potential to be a nice blocker/receiver as a pro.


Mitchell will be at least a valuable swing tackle on Sundays, if not a starter on the right side. The Jets added another power rusher in Clemons on Day 3, but their lack of picks in Rounds 5-7 means they'll have to add some top-notch undrafted free agents.

Grade
A
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: A+

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: B


Analysis: The Eagles pulled off an excellent draft, making great trades with the Colts (last year's Carson Wentz deal) and Saints (acquiring future picks) before the event even started. They secured a beast on the defensive line in Davis to improve their run defense, acquired veteran A.J. Brown from the Titans to bolster the receiver group, secured a future starting center in Jurgens and put aside Dean's medical issues to bring in the top-50 talent in the third round.  


Adding another linebacker in Johnson was a bit of a surprise; it was at a good spot in the draft and he could be a good Sam. Calcaterra temporarily gave up football due to concussions while at Oklahoma but proved his pass-catching skills again at SMU; he'll be a valuable backup or better in the NFL. 

Grade
A-
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: B


Analysis: Kevin Colbert had an excellent final draft as the Steelers' GM, getting value without trading away picks. He grabbed a future starting quarterback in the experienced, mobile Pickett, found a falling receiver in Pickens, who will be a playmaker, and took a shot on the potential upside of the long, athletic five-technique Leal in the third round.


Austin's a nice complement to Pickens in the early fourth round, and I projected Pittsburgh selecting Pro Bowler Cam Heyward's brother, Connor, in the sixth round of my seven-round mock draft as a fullback/H-back. Oladokun has the mobility and arm to work his way into a roster spot this year or next, if he ends up on the practice squad for 2022. The team needed depth on defense, as well, but since no selections were made on that side of the ball, you can bet they will try to land some undrafted rookie free agents. 

Grade
B-
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: C

Day 2 grade: B

Day 3 grade: B+


Analysis: It won't be clear whether trading a first-round pick for Trey Lance was the right move until we see him on the field. The Niners did a nice job picking up Jackson in the second round, but whether grabbing Davis-Price and Gray in the third round was good value is a question to be answered over the next couple of seasons.


Burford and Zakelj added depth on the offensive line, both able to play inside or outside. I love Womack's competitiveness; he'll be a nice slot corner. The quick Davis and cover man Castro-Fields will contribute as rookies and outperform their draft status. The Niners eschewed other needs to pick Purdy as Mr. Irrelevant; the former Cyclone passer could be a longtime backup in the league with his tools and competitive nature.

Grade
C+
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: C

Day 2 grade: C

Day 3 grade: B


Analysis: The effects of the Russell Wilson trade will determine the direction of this franchise. Cross and Lucas should be a solid set of bookend tackles, in which the team was in dire need. A pass rusher like Mafe was definitely in play in the second round. Walker's talent was obvious this year, but his selection was a bit perplexing because of the backs already on the roster.


Bryant's competitiveness will be appreciated by Seattle whether he plays inside or outside, and Woolen's size and athleticism also improves the secondary depth. Adding another edge in Smith on Day 2 was smart. Melton is a Day 3 version of Tyler Lockett, and Young is an intriguing outside receiver. We'll see if the Seahawks trade for Baker Mayfield or roll with Drew Lock since they didn't select a quarterback. They also didn't pick a linebacker to help make up for the loss of Bobby Wagner.

Grade
A
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A


Analysis: The Buccaneers deftly traded out of the first round and still got Hall, who is similar to veteran William Gholston. General manager Jason Licht made two other good picks on Day 2, with Goedeke meeting the need for a lineman to replace the retired Ali Marpet and White a gliding running/receiving threat like free-agent departure Ronald Jones


Tampa Bay met its tight end need with the first pick in the fourth (Otton would have been a Day 2 selection if healthy this year) and again in the seventh (Kieft is a strong blocker). I thought Bradley Pinion might get some competition from this draft, though I expected Matt Araiza, not Camarda. McCollum was a great pick in the fifth, especially given the team's need for depth. 

Grade
A
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: A

Day 3 grade: A


Analysis: Tennessee chose to send away A.J. Brown instead of paying the veteran receiver and found a potential replacement in Burks. McCreary's a stick corner who lasted until the late second potentially due to a lack of length -- he's a talent capable of playing inside or outside. Petit-Frere is a solid swing tackle with the ability to be more. Willis' skill set gives him a real shot at being a playmaker down the line for Tennessee; he was an absolute steal.


Haskins presents power and enough quickness to be the back needed to take the load off Derrick Henry. Okonwo is the team's new Jonnu Smith as an undersized, smooth two-way receiver and potential downfield threat. Philips will remind Titans fans of former slot receiver Adam Humphries. Tennessee should add more rookie edge rushers and offensive linemen after the draft.

Grade
B
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

Draft picks


Day 1 grade: B

Day 2 grade: C+

Day 3 grade: A


Analysis: The Commanders were able to recoup the third-rounder lost in the Carson Wentz deal (via a Day 1 draft trade with the Saints) while finding a quick and sure-handed receiver in Dotson to help Wentz succeed and complement Terry McLaurin. Mathis will be a solid rotational player, and Robinson has the speed-power combination to be a good NFL back. 


Addressing the safety spot was a must on Day 3 for Washington, and Butler was the best choice. Howell will prove to be an excellent pick in the fifth round whether or not he steps in for Wentz as a rookie. I love Paul as a guard, moving inside at the pro level just like Brandon Scherff. Turner's receiving skills will be used right away, as the team does not have enough options at tight end. 

Back to Top

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Day 2 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Day 1 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

2021 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from all three days of the 2021 NFL Draft.

news

2021 NFL Draft: Day 2 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

news

2021 NFL Draft: Day 1 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

With the 2020 NFL Draft in the books, Chad Reuter reveals his final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams. Did the Cowboys clean up with an ideal haul? Did the Packers miss the mark?

news

2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Eagles surprised with their Jalen Hurts pick, but was it a smart move?

news

2020 NFL Draft: Day 1 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft. Did the Packers make the right call in trading up for Jordan Love?

news

2019 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

With the 2019 NFL Draft in the books, Chad Reuter reveals his final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams. Did the Patriots ace the test yet again? How did the Giants fare with their bounty of picks?

news

2019 NFL Draft: Quick-snap grades for every team through Day 2

Chad Reuter unveils his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from the first two days of the 2019 NFL Draft. Which squads are making all the right moves?

news

2019 NFL Draft: Day 1 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from Day 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. Did the Cardinals ace the test with the selection of Kyler Murray?

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW