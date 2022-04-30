2022 NFL Draft: Day 2 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Day 2 draft picks

Clemson CB Andrew Booth (No. 42 overall)

LSU OG Ed Ingram (No. 59 overall)

Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah (No. 66 overall)





Day 1 grade: A





Analysis: The Vikings made a great deal with division-rival Detroit in Round 1, trading down before selecting an athletic, versatile defensive back in Lewis Cine. On Friday, they acquired two mid-second round picks from the rival Packers in a trade down and then moved back up in a deal with the Colts to take Booth. The former Clemson CB likely would have been picked earlier had an injury not kept him from participating in the combine and his pro day. The athletic, tough-minded corner was still a strong value. Ingram brings power off the ball, which is something the Vikings needed, though the selection came at least a round earlier than I expected because of a run on interior offensive linemen. Asamoah isn't big but gets to the ball and brings it as a tackler, meeting a need.