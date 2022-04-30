2022 NFL Draft: Day 2 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Grading teams' drafts immediately after the event is necessary in order to provide the proper evaluation of their actions in the moment. Waiting three years to evaluate draft classes, without accounting for how the decision was viewed at the time, usually leads to revisionist history.
If a prospect is considered a great pick the day of the draft but doesn't work out in the long run, that's a completely different evaluation of his new team's decision than identifying a player who was considered a reach at the time he was picked. Immediate draft grades provide a foundation for future evaluations.
These 2022 NFL Draft quick-snap grades are an indication of whether I think a prospect's selection is of appropriate value given his college film and athleticism scores. Trades are also factored into these grades, both for picks and players, as they help determine the future of a franchise as much as draft selections.
Day 2 draft picks
- Colorado State TE Trey McBride (No. 55 overall)
- San Diego State DE Cameron Thomas (No. 87 overall)
- Cincinnati Edge Myjai Sanders (No. 100 overall)
Day 1 grade: B+
Analysis: After acquiring receiver Marquise Brown on Thursday night, Arizona brought another tight end into the fold despite having Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams on the roster. Can't blame them, though, as McBride is the total package and will contribute as a rookie. They got their needed edge rusher in Thomas, who is a hardworking, relentless defender. He can play inside and outside. Sanders was selected to use his length as an outside rusher.
Day 2 draft picks
- Penn State Edge Arnold Ebiketie (No. 38 overall)
- Montana State LB Troy Andersen (No. 58 overall)
- Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder (No. 74 overall)
- Western Kentucky Edge DeAngelo Malone (No. 82 overall)
Day 1 grade: B+
Analysis: The Falcons traded up for Ebiketie, landing a much-needed pass rusher. The Temple transfer played with hustle and leverage at Penn State last season. Atlanta spent a pick it acquired in the Julio Jones trade on Andersen, who could be an excellent player if his instincts and physicality come along. Ridder was a fine selection in the third round to play behind Marcus Mariota in 2022. He has the intelligence, athleticism and solid arm strength to develop into the team’s starter. The Falcons invested a third-round pick acquired in the Matt Ryan trade on Malone, which was a good idea since they have few options on the depth chart at edge rusher.
Draft 2 draft picks
- Michigan Edge David Ojabo (No. 45 overall)
- UConn DT Travis Jones (No. 76 overall)
Day 1 grade: A+
Analysis: The Ravens got value in Ojabo, who likely would have been a first-round pick had he not suffered an Achilles tear at his pro day. His upside is worth the selection, and he reunites with former high school mentor Odafe Oweh. Jones was worthy of a third-round pick based on his tape, but he had an outstanding NFL Scouting Combine and looked good at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. No. 76 was a good spot to grab a guy who can fill a big need in the middle of the defense after the team missed out on Jordan Davis in the first round.
Draft 2 draft picks
- Georgia RB James Cook (No. 63 overall)
- Baylor LB Terrel Bernard (No. 89 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: They addressed their defensive need in the first round (corner Kaiir Elam) and then found Cook in Round 2. I had projected the Georgia RB to Buffalo in my seven-round mock because of his speed and receiving ability, something that separates him from the other backs on the Bills’ roster. Bernard missed some time with injuries at Baylor but was ultra-productive when on the field. He meets a major need for the Bills, who are replacing A.J. Klein.
Day 2 draft picks
- Ole Miss QB Matt Corral (No. 94 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: Carolina traded its second-round pick to the Jets for Sam Darnold (a move that hasn't worked out for the Panthers thus far) and its third-round pick to the Jaguars for C.J. Henderson. But they sent a 2023 third-round pick to the Patriots to move from the fourth round to the third round for Corral, a smart move at that point in the draft. While off-field concerns might have contributed to Corral’s fall in the draft, he’s a potential future starter with a quick release and movement skills.
Day 2 draft picks
- Washington CB Kyler Gordon (No. 39 overall)
- Penn State S Jaquan Brisker (No. 48 overall)
- Tennessee WR Velus Jones (No. 71 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: With pass rusher Arnold Ebiketie off the board, the Bears did the next best thing in the second round by selecting Gordon. He's a feisty corner with quickness who will be a Jaylon Johnson-type bargain. The secondary was a big area of need for this team, so using the pick acquired from the Chargers for Khalil Mack on an athletic and hard-hitting leader in the back half like Brisker was fine. They could have used a receiver like Skyy Moore or George Pickens at that spot, but found Jones as a returner/receiver in the third round.
Day 2 draft picks
- Nebraska CB Cam Taylor-Britt (No. 60 overall)
- Florida DT Zachary Carter (No. 95 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: After giving up big plays through the air in the Super Bowl, the Bengals selected Daxton Hill on Thursday night and then doubled down in the secondary by adding Taylor-Britt's size and versatility. I expect the former Cornhusker to play nickel or safety at the next level. Carter flashed as an inside and outside player for Florida and could be a factor as a sub-package three-technique for the Bengals, though his uneven tape might have made him a slight reach in the third round with Perrion Winfrey and Haskell Garrett still available.
Day 2 draft picks
- Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson (No. 68 overall)
- UAB DE Alex Wright (No. 78 overall)
- Purdue WR David Bell (No. 99 overall)
Day 1 grade: C
Analysis: The Browns’ first pick of the draft came in the third round. They traded their first-rounder in the Deshaun Watson deal and traded out of Round 2, picking up a couple fourth-rounders in the swap. Emerson is a big, physical corner with good athleticism. Wright's 6-foot-5, 271-pound frame and aggressiveness make him a solid third-round selection. Bell is a productive receiver who lacks great speed (much like former Brown Jarvis Landry) and I expect him be a bargain.
Day 2 draft picks
- Ole Miss DE Sam Williams (No. 56 overall)
- South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert (No. 88 overall)
Day 1 grade: C
Analysis: The Cowboys took a shot on the upside of offensive lineman Tyler Smith in the first round and then gambled on Williams' speed and bend on the outside, despite some off-field concerns. Tolbert is a downfield threat and was a much better value in the third round than several of the receivers selected in the second round.
Day 2 draft picks
- Oklahoma Edge Nik Bonitto (No. 64 overall)
- UCLA TE Greg Dulcich (No. 80 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: Denver acquired the last pick of Round 2 and a late third-rounder when it traded Von Miller to the Rams last fall. They selected a new edge rusher with that second-round pick, picking up good value in Bonitto. He provides speed and power despite not having elite size. Dulcich was an excellent pick in the third around as the Broncos seek to replace Noah Fant. They traded the third-round pick acquired in the Miller deal to the Colts, picking up a fifth-rounder this year and a third-rounder next year. That was an excellent move.
Day 2 draft picks
- Kentucky DT Josh Paschal (No. 46 overall)
- Illinois S Kerby Joseph (No. 97 overall)
Day 1 grade: A-
Analysis: Paschal, who knows plenty about overcoming adversity as a a cancer survivor, plays with leverage on the edge and chases ball-carriers all over the field. With the compensatory selection gained after losing receiver Kenny Golladay in 2021, Detroit grabbed the rangy and competitive Joseph to fill a big need at safety.
Day 2 draft picks
- North Dakota State WR Christian Watson (No. 34 overall)
- UCLA OT Sean Rhyan (No. 92 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: The Packers packaged the 53rd and 59th overall picks to climb up for Watson, a tall and agile receiver who offers the downfield speed they recently lost when Marques Valdes-Scantling left in free agency. Dealing a mid-second-round pick to move up 19 spots was a steep price to pay, but that's what the market demanded given the heavy focus on receivers. As the first of seven receivers selected in the second round, the North Dakota State product will be compared with guys like Skyy Moore and George Pickens for years to come. Rhyan played tackle in college but could slide inside because of his powerful base and mobility. He's perfect a value in the third round.
Day 2 draft picks
- Baylor S Jalen Pitre (No. 37 overall)
- Alabama WR John Metchie (No. 44 overall)
- Alabama LB Christian Harris (No. 75 overall)
Day 1 grade: B
Analysis: The Texans started off Day 2 by picking Pitre, one of the most versatile defensive backs in the draft. He plays around the line of scrimmage, works in coverage and can pound pass-catchers over the middle. Metchie is a tough receiver, but he’s not explosive; the team overpaid to get him, giving up two fourth-round picks to move up 24 slots into Round 2. The powerful and agile Harris wasn't always in the right place at the right time for Alabama, but he was a good value in the third round. It’s surprising the team hasn’t addressed its need for pass rushers. They’ll have to do that on Day 3.
Day 2 draft picks
- Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce (No. 53 overall)
- Virginia TE Jelani Woods (No. 73 overall)
- Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann (No. 77 overall)
- Maryland S Nick Cross (No. 96 overall)
Day 1 grade: D
Analysis: The Colts traded down in the second round and still secured an athletic deep threat in Pierce. With the third-rounder acquired from Washington as part of the Carson Wentz trade, Indy landed Woods, a big (6-foot-7, 253 pounds) seam and red-zone threat who will give effort as a blocker. Raimann is raw but athletic and knows how to use his strong hands. Finding him in Round 3 (with another acquired pick) was an excellent value, as I projected the Colts would scoop him up a round earlier in my final mock draft. Cross is an athletic pounder worthy of his selection; too bad for the Colts that they had to give a 2023 third-rounder to get him.
Day 2 draft picks
- Kentucky C Luke Fortner (No. 65 overall)
- Wyoming LB Chad Muma (No. 70 overall)
Day 1 grade: B+
Analysis: Jacksonville did not pick in the second round after moving into the first for linebacker Devin Lloyd. They found a center to replace the retired Brandon Linder in Fortner, who used his strength and agility in the pivot as a senior to greatly increase his draft stock. They gained a third-round pick from Carolina for cornerback C.J. Henderson last year, spending that pick on Muma. The former Wyoming star’s ability to cover ground is impressive but the pick was a bit curious as the team also signed Foye Oluokun this offseason in addition to drafting Lloyd in Round 1.
Day 2 draft picks
- Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore (No. 54 overall)
- Cincinnati S Bryan Cook (No. 62 overall)
- Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal (No. 103 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: The Chiefs got excellent value (yet again) in Moore. He's going to be great in the Kansas City offense and will likely have a better career than some of the wideouts picked ahead of him. Cook is a hard-hitting safety who covers a lot of ground, making him a perfect fit for a team needing to bolster its secondary depth. Chenal was too good of a value at the end of the third round. He will help as a blitzer, against the run and on special teams.
Day 2 draft picks
- Memphis OG Dylan Parham (No. 90 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: The Raiders used their first- and second-round picks to acquire Davante Adams, so they didn't have a selection until midway through Round 3. After trading back four spots, picking up a fifth-rounder in the process, the Raiders bolstered their offensive line (their No. 1 need) with the versatile Parham, an athletic guard (can move to center down the road) who plays with leverage and physicality.
Day 2 draft picks
- Baylor S JT Woods (No. 79 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: The Chargers sent their second-round pick to Chicago for Khalil Mack (an excellent move in the tough AFC West). With their only Day 2 pick, they selected Woods, who could work in the slot or at safety because of his athleticism and willingness to be physical.
Day 2 draft picks
- Wisconsin OG Logan Bruss (No. 104 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: The Rams met their immediate need for offensive line depth by picking Bruss. He comes to the Rams, like former Badger David Edwards did a few years ago, to play guard with strength and efficient motion off the snap.
Day 2 draft picks
- Georgia LB Channing Tindall (No. 102 overall)
Day 1 grade: B
Analysis: The Dolphins did not have a second-round pick after the Tyreek Hill trade and sent their third-round selection to the Giants in a trade last year to move up for OT Liam Eichenberg. Eichenberg must become a good starter for that deal to tip in Miami's favor. They did receive a third-round pick, however, from the Trey Lance trade last year. They spent that pick on Tindall, who fills a need as an inside linebacker with great speed.
Day 2 draft picks
- Clemson CB Andrew Booth (No. 42 overall)
- LSU OG Ed Ingram (No. 59 overall)
- Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah (No. 66 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: The Vikings made a great deal with division-rival Detroit in Round 1, trading down before selecting an athletic, versatile defensive back in Lewis Cine. On Friday, they acquired two mid-second round picks from the rival Packers in a trade down and then moved back up in a deal with the Colts to take Booth. The former Clemson CB likely would have been picked earlier had an injury not kept him from participating in the combine and his pro day. The athletic, tough-minded corner was still a strong value. Ingram brings power off the ball, which is something the Vikings needed, though the selection came at least a round earlier than I expected because of a run on interior offensive linemen. Asamoah isn't big but gets to the ball and brings it as a tackler, meeting a need.
Day 2 draft picks
- Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton (No. 50 overall)
- Houston CB Marcus Jones (No. 85 overall)
Day 1 grade: C
Analysis: I've revised my Thursday night grade for the Patriots from a D to a C after seeing how they used the draft capital obtained in their Round 1 trade with the Chiefs. (They turned the 94th overall pick into a fourth-rounder and a 2023 third-rounder). On Friday, New England made another deal with Kansas City, moving up four a spots for track-star-turned-solid-pass-catcher in Thornton, while the Chiefs picked Skyy Moore shortly thereafter. This trade reminded me of when the Patriots made a deal with the Packers in 2006 to move up for receiver Chad Jackson, allowing the Packers to pick another Western Michigan receiver (Greg Jennings) later in the round. I projected Jones to the Patriots in my seven-round mock draft because he’s exactly the type of Bill Belichick loves, and he's an excellent returner.
Day 2 draft picks
- Tennessee CB Alontae Taylor (No. 49 overall)
Day 1 grade: C
Analysis: The Saints did not have any third-round picks due to various trades. In the second round, New Orleans selected a versatile defensive back in Taylor, whose size (6-foot, 199 pounds) and athleticism are nice. However, I projected him to be a third- or fourth-round prospect, not selected in the top 50.
Day 2 draft picks
- Kentucky WR Wan'Dale Robinson (No. 43 overall)
- North Carolina OG Joshua Ezeudu (No. 67 overall)
- LSU CB Cordale Flott (No. 81 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: General manager Joe Schoen traded down twice in the second round to accumulate mid-round selections. His pick, Robinson, was Kentucky's offense in 2021 by using his change of direction and toughness (despite his slight build). Ezeudu was another solid pick who's able to play inside or outside as he continues to grow into his frame. The Giants used the third-round pick gained in a trade with Miami last year to select the lean Flott to play in the slot with his agility and toughness. They could use a tight end early on Day 3.
Day 2 draft picks
- Iowa State RB Breece Hall (No. 36 overall)
- Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert (No. 101 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: General manager Joe Douglas traded second- and third-round picks to Tennessee to select edge Jermaine Johnson II on Thursday night but still had another second-rounder, with which he moved up again to grab Hall. He's the best back in the draft as a potential Jonathan Taylor-type ball-carrier and receiver that complements Michael Carter. Trading a fifth-round pick to select Hall was not a big deal. A solid value pick for the Jets, Ruckert could be a nice two-way tight end to join veterans Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah. They could have picked an inside linebacker like Leo Chenal or Channing Tindall, though, and picked a tight end on Day 3.
Day 2 draft picks
- Nebraska C Cam Jurgens (No. 51 overall)
- Georgia LB Nakobe Dean (No. 83 overall)
Day 1 grade: A+
Analysis: After an active and productive first round, the Eagles selected Jurgens and Dean with their assigned second- and third-round picks. It will be interesting if Jurgens tries out guard while longtime starter Jason Kelce is still on the team or if Jurgens is just the heir apparent at the pivot. Dean's value in the third round was fantastic, as he finds and attacks the ball from wherever he lines up and securely wrangles his targets. Adding a cornerback with one of their two Day 3 picks should be a priority.
Day 2 draft picks
- Georgia WR George Pickens (No. 52 overall)
- Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal (No. 84 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: In his final Day 2 as the Steelers GM, Kevin Colbert took yet another promising receiver in Pickens, who has excellent playmaking ability and quickness after the catch, but has had injury issues. Leal will be a nice fit at the five-technique if he can play with a strong base consistently and use his length effectively on the outside. The secondary and pass rush group could use more depth, so expect picks in those spots on Saturday.
Day 2 draft picks
- USC Edge Drake Jackson (No. 61 overall)
- LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price (No. 93 overall)
- SMU WR Danny Gray (No. 105 overall)
Day 1 grade: C
Analysis: Getting Jackson at the end of the second round was a steal. One of the more underrated defenders in this draft, he'll use his pass-rush acumen inside and outside for the 49ers. They used a third-round pick on a running back in Davis-Price, valuing his speed and willingness to pound the ball between the tackles rather than taking a cornerback or offensive lineman. With the final pick of the third round, Gray was added to provide a downfield threat to stretch defenses with pure speed.
Day 2 draft picks
- Minnesota Edge Boye Mafe (No. 40 overall)
- Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III (No. 41 overall)
- Washington State OT Abraham Lucas (No. 72 overall)
Day 1 grade: C
Analysis: Seattle had consecutive picks in the early second round because of compensation received from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade. Mafe is a typical upside pick for the Seahawks, flashing excellent pass-rush ability at Minnesota and the Reese's Senior Bowl and excelling at the NFL Scouting Combine. The next pick, Walker, gives the team a home-run threat out of the backfield -- even with Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and others at the position. The Seahawks refrained from taking a quarterback to compete with Drew Lock and Geno Smith, but they did make a nice selection in the third round for an athletic right tackle in Lucas, which was needed because they simply lack bodies at the position.
Day 2 draft picks
- Houston DE Logan Hall (No. 33 overall)
- Central Michigan OG Luke Goedeke (No. 57 overall)
- Arizona State RB Rachaad White (No. 91 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: Tampa Bay had the first pick of the second round after trading out of the first round Thursday. Hall was a great choice as a five-technique for the Buccaneers; he reminds me of William Gholston, a likely free agent after the 2022 season. Goedeke was getting love late in the second round, so the Bucs moved up three spots (giving up just a sixth-rounder to the Bills) to grab his upside and nastiness -- not unlike the retired Ali Marpet. White has the straight-line speed and receiving ability to make up for the loss of Ronald Jones in free agency.
Day 2 draft picks
- Auburn CB Roger McCreary (No. 35 overall)
- Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (No. 69 overall)
- Liberty QB Malik Willis (No. 86 overall)
Day 1 grade: A-
Analysis: With the second-round pick gained in a Day 1 trade with the Jets, the Titans added McCreary to challenge a young cornerback group that includes last year's first-rounder Caleb Farley. Tennessee traded its second-round selection to Atlanta for Julio Jones, who did not contribute as much as they'd hoped. They found a nice swing tackle option in Petit-Frere, who might turn into a starter in time. Getting the strong-armed and strong-running Willis in the third round could prove to be an absolute steal if he develops into an efficient operator of an NFL offense. Picking Willis was a low-cost gamble that could have a major payoff.
Day 2 draft picks
- Alabama DT Phidarian Mathis (No. 47 overall)
- Alabama RB Brian Robinson (No. 98 overall)
Day 1 grade: B
Analysis: The Commanders regained the third-round pick sent to Indianapolis for Carson Wentz by trading down in the first round with the Saints. In the second round, they selected an active, strong interior defender in Mathis, but I think he would have been better value as a third-round pick. Robinson has power and a kick in the open field, which Washington could use if Antonio Gibson can't be the workhorse back.