2023 NFL Draft: Day 2 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Day 2 draft picks

Kentucky QB Will Levis (No. 33 overall)

Tulane RB Tyjae Spears (No. 81)





Day 1 grade: A





Analysis: Tennessee made a smart move to trade up in Round 2 for Levis, who offered too much value at No. 33 overall for the Titans to pass up – even though they just used a third-rounder on Malik Willis last year under former GM Jon Robinson. Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday night that Levis will begin as the team’s QB3, and you have to think the Titans will spend plenty of time this offseason trying to improve his footwork and figuring out ways to maximize his physical traits.





Spears was a nice third-round pick despite the running back missing an ACL. His vision and receiving skills should allow him to push Hassan Haskins for playing time behind Derrick Henry.



