2023 NFL Draft: Day 2 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Immediate draft grades provide a foundation for future evaluations. Waiting three years to assess draft classes without accounting for how the decision was viewed at the time usually leads to revisionist history.
These 2023 NFL Draft quick-snap grades reflect the value I think each pick (or set of picks) has, given the slot and the prospect's college film/athleticism scores. Trades, and the capital exchanged (both picks and players), are factored into these grades, as well, as they also play a significant part in determining the future of a franchise.
Day 2 draft picks
- LSU edge BJ Ojulari (No. 41 overall)
- Syracuse CB Garrett Williams (No. 72)
- Stanford WR Michael Wilson (No. 94)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: The Cardinals traded down in the third round and still got a much-needed edge rusher in Ojulari. He plays with more leverage than you’d think given his frame. I’m thrilled Williams was picked in the third round despite his injury, as he is ultra-competitive and finds the ball in the air. With two late third-rounders, the Cardinals picked a reliable outside receiver with some juice after the catch in Wilson (when healthy) and then gladly handed the second of those picks to the Lions for a fourth-rounder and two fifth-rounders.
Day 2 draft picks
- Syracuse OG Matthew Bergeron (No. 38 overall)
- Ohio State DE Zach Harrison (No. 75)
Day 1 grade: A-
Analysis: Bergeron has the lower body to move defenders in the run game. I think the price of a fourth-round pick to trade up was acceptable because he has guard/tackle versatility. New defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen added a tall, long end in Harrison, who was inconsistent making plays at Ohio State but seems like a fit as a base end in Nielsen’s defense. Finding a receiver on Day 3 is a must.
Day 2 draft picks
- Clemson LB Trenton Simpson (No. 86 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: Baltimore used its second-round pick this year (as well as a fifth-rounder) to acquire Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith last season. Selecting Simpson in the third round was still a good pick, though, because he’s going to explode into the backfield and chase down plays outside in the Ravens’ scheme. He could replace Patrick Queen if Queen has his fifth-year option declined and leaves in free agency next year. The team should be looking for edge and cornerback depth on Day 3.
Day 2 draft picks
- Florida OG O'Cyrus Torrence (No. 59 overall)
- Tulane LB Dorian Williams (No. 91)
Day 1 grade: A-
Analysis: Torrence is a first-round talent. The Bills can use his bulk and quick feet up front. Even after signing Connor McGovern this offseason, the value was too good for the Bills to ignore. Williams isn’t a household name, but he meets the team’s need at inside ‘backer after losing Tremaine Edmunds.
Day 2 draft picks
- Mississippi WR Jonathan Mingo (No. 39 overall)
- Oregon edge DJ Johnson (No. 80)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: Mingo was great value for a team needing an athletic, physical receiver. Carolina sent a third-round pick to New England last year to pick quarterback Matt Corral, which has not paid off thus far. Johnson met a need for another long, strong edge rusher, but he’s not yet a finished product.
Day 2 draft picks
- Florida DT Gervon Dexter Sr. (No. 53 overall)
- Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson (No. 56)
- South Carolina DT Zacch Pickens (No. 64)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: The Bears traded their second-round pick to the Steelers for receiver Chase Claypool, who did not make a significant impact after joining Chicago at midseason last year. They later acquired second-round selections from Baltimore (Roquan Smith) and Carolina (trade for this year’s No. 1 overall pick), using the first on the long, athletic, powerful Dexter to improve their defensive line group. Dexter and Pickens must be more consistent in the NFL. Chicago wisely parted with a fifth-round pick to move up for Stevenson, a physical, outside defender with the speed to stay with top receivers.
Day 2 draft picks
- Michigan CB DJ Turner II (No. 60 overall)
- Alabama S Jordan Battle (No. 95)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: Turner’s NFL Scouting Combine performance might have pushed him into first-round consideration, but I thought his best value was in the late second round or early in Round 3. With a bit more discipline in coverage, he should be a solid value at a need position. The Bengals added to the secondary again with the selection of Battle, a nice pickup in the third round as a future starter even after the signing of Nick Scott. They should select a tight end and offensive lineman on Saturday.
Day 2 draft picks
- Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman (No. 74 overall)
- Baylor DT Siaki Ika (No. 98)
Day 1 grade: C-
Analysis: Cleveland had given up a third-round selection in the Deshaun Watson deal but regained one in the trade for receiver Elijah Moore. They used that pick on a complementary receiver in Tillman, who offers nice size and physicality. Ika is the run-stopper in the middle that they needed to find in this draft. The Browns should be eyeing a running back and edge depth on Day 3.
Day 2 draft picks
- Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker (No. 58 overall)
- Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown (No. 90)
Day 1 grade: B
Analysis: Dalton Schultz’s departure in free agency meant the Cowboys would be in the market for a tight end this year. Schoonmaker is a fluid athlete who can contribute as a blocker, as well. An injury limited him a bit in 2022 but with the second-round run on tight ends, the pick made sense at Dallas’ spot. Overshown adds depth to the team’s linebacker corps.
Day 2 draft picks
- Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Jr. (No. 63 overall)
- Arkansas LB Drew Sanders (No. 67)
- Iowa CB Riley Moss (No. 83)
Day 1 grade: B
Analysis: The Broncos traded up to get Mims. I think he’s one of the most underrated pass-catchers in the draft, a tough and reliable player who reminds me of Emmanuel Sanders. Denver found excellent value in Sanders, a linebacker who can play inside or outside. Trading next year’s third-rounder to move up for Moss was a high price, but he is a talented defensive back who should contribute as a rookie.
Day 2 draft picks
- Iowa TE Sam LaPorta (No. 34 overall)
- Alabama DB Brian Branch (No. 45)
- Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker (No. 68)
- Western Kentucky DT Brodric Martin (No. 96)
Day 1 grade: C-
Analysis: After trading away T.J. Hockenson last season, the Lions selected another former Hawkeye tight end in LaPorta, a very good receiver with the agility to win at all three levels. Branch was a first-round talent as a nickel safety, but he didn’t impress with his speed at the combine. Giving up a fifth-round pick to trade up for him in Round 2 was reasonable. Landing Hendon Hooker in the third round was a steal, even though he’s coming off an ACL tear. He will be a strong backup for Jared Goff and could become the starter down the road. Martin can turn into an excellent nose tackle in the NFL because of his pure girth and mobility, though I was surprised Detroit gave up a couple fifth-round picks to move up for him.
Day 2 draft picks
- Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave (No. 42 overall)
- Michigan State WR Jayden Reed (No. 50)
- South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft (No. 78)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: With the 2023 second-round pick they received from the Jets in the Aaron Rodgers trade, the Packers landed Musgrave, whose strong hands and after-the-catch ability filled a need. The Packers traded down in the second round, making a deal with the Lions, who picked safety Brian Branch. Green Bay must address its need at the position on Day 3. After another trade-down with Tampa Bay, they picked Reed a round earlier than I expected, but he is explosive with the ball in his hands. Kraft went a bit later than I thought he would. He and Musgrave form a nice pair at tight end.
Day 2 draft picks
- Penn State C Juice Scruggs (No. 62 overall)
- Houston WR Tank Dell (No. 69)
Day 1 grade: B+
Analysis: Scruggs will be a solid starter in the pivot but giving up two Day 3 picks to move up a few spots for him seemed a bit excessive, given that Luke Wypler and other good prospects at the position would be available later. They traded a fifth-rounder to the Rams to move up for Dell, a solid value as a probable playmaker in the slot and instant upgrade for the return game. Houston should grab a cornerback early in the fourth round.
Day 2 draft picks
- Kansas State DB Julius Brents (No. 44 overall)
- North Carolina WR Josh Downs (No. 79)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: GM Chris Ballard smartly traded down twice early in the second round to receive Day 3 picks. They finally settled on Brents to fill a big need for an outside corner after the trade of Stephon Gilmore. Downs fills the team’s need to replace Parris Campbell inside. He can get upfield after the catch and avoid defenders over the middle.
Day 2 draft picks
- Penn State TE Brenton Strange (No. 61 overall)
- Auburn RB Tank Bigsby (No. 88)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: Jacksonville needed a tight end to complement Evan Engram, who received the franchise tag. Strange is a nimble but powerful runner after the catch, though the run on tight ends likely pushed him up the board. The Jaguars ignored their needs at corner and the defensive line again to pick a north-south runner in Bigsby, who can help move the chains.
Day 2 draft picks
- SMU WR Rashee Rice (No. 55 overall)
- Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris (No. 92)
Day 1 grade: B-
Analysis: The Chiefs traded their third-round compensatory selection for Kadarius Toney but still had a need for a pass-catcher. They traded up in the second round to pick Rice, one of my favorites in the class because of his size, strong hands and ability to make defenders miss after the catch. Kansas City moved up again for a swing tackle in Morris, bolstering the offensive line. This is a good example of a highly talented team being willing to give up late-round picks to find value on Day 2.
Day 2 draft picks
- Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer (No. 35 overall)
- Alabama DT Byron Young (No. 70)
- Cincinnati WR Tre Tucker (No. 100)
Day 1 grade: A-
Analysis: The Raiders traded a fifth-round pick to get Mayer -- arguably the best tight end in the draft because of his receiving and blocking ability -- despite signing free agents O.J. Howard and Austin Hooper. Young will be a solid rotational player up front. With the late third-round pick received from the Giants for Darren Waller, Las Vegas picked Tucker, a tough and productive receiver who was picked at least one round too early at the expense of value at offensive line and cornerback.
Day 2 draft picks
- USC LB Tuli Tuipulotu (No. 54 overall)
- Washington State LB Daiyan Henley (No. 85)
Day 1 grade: C+
Analysis: Tuipulotu is simply a strong, effective edge player. While not as quick-twitch as others in the class, his pure effort has already impressed Southern California football fans. Henley's a good athlete and special-teamer who will contribute right away for the Chargers. They'll need to find defensive linemen and defensive backs on Day 3, however.
Day 2 draft picks
- TCU OG Steve Avila (No. 36 overall)
- Tennessee edge Byron Young (No. 77)
- Wake Forest DT Kobie Turner (No. 89)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: The Rams began their roster rebuild in this draft with the strong and tough Avila. GM Les Snead (probably) said "give me those picks" with two trades in the third round, which was smart. The Rams received a third-round pick from Miami for three-time All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey (77th overall), which they used to add the up-and-coming Young to bolster a really thin group. Turner was a Day 3 prospect but could be an appropriate replacement for the undersized Greg Gaines inside.
Day 2 draft picks
- South Carolina CB Cam Smith (No. 51 overall)
- Texas A&M RB Devon Achane (No. 84)
Day 1 grade: C-
Analysis: Getting Smith in the mid-second round will prove to be a bargain, as the competitive defender will slide right into the slot, with the potential to slide outside or to safety if veterans move on over the next couple of seasons. Despite re-signing three of their 2022 running backs, the Dolphins used the second of their four picks heading into Day 3 on Achane, whose speed should fit their offense perfectly. Miami sent the third-round pick they received from New England for DeVante Parker to the Rams this offseason for Jalen Ramsey.
Day 2 draft picks
- USC DB Mekhi Blackmon (No. 102 overall)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: Minnesota dealt its second-round pick to Detroit at last year’s trade deadline for T.J. Hockenson, who played well for the Vikings in the second half of the season. But the move won’t be worth an “A” if the team doesn’t re-sign the veteran as a free agent. The Vikings adeptly traded down in the third round to add another Day 3 selection, and still managed to land a good corner in Blackmon with the final pick of the night. He’s slim, but does not back down from bigger receivers and has solid ball skills.
Day 2 draft picks
- Georgia Tech DE Keion White (No. 46 overall)
- Sacramento State LB Marte Mapu (No. 76)
Day 1 grade: A
nalysis: Alabama DB Brian Branch seemed like a strong fit in New England throughout the draft process, but the Patriots didn’t get a chance to select him in Round 2, with the Lions trading up just in front of them to snag the defender. New England did score a nice consolation prize in White, who’s yet another versatile lineman who can play multiple spots up front because of his strength. The Pats appear to have gotten the better end of last year's trade with the Panthers, which net New England the 76th overall pick in this draft along with a 2022 fourth-rounder (Bailey Zappe) so Carolina could move up for Matt Corral. Mapu isn’t a household name, but he’s a typical Pats pick in that he was selected a round or so earlier than expected. He has intriguing safety/linebacker skills, though, and could thrive in New England’s scheme.
Day 2 draft picks
- Notre Dame edge Isaiah Foskey (No. 40 overall)
- TCU RB Kendre Miller (No. 71)
Day 1 grade: B-
Analysis: Foskey is a nice match with the Saints because of his power and length outside, fitting better as a 4-3 base end than a linebacker. Adding him and first-round pick Bryan Bresee brings youth to a defensive line that will require it when Cameron Jordan, who turns 34 in July, moves on. Similar prospect Keion White, who went to the Patriots at No. 46 overall, was generally rated higher, however. With Alvin Kamara's legal situation still pending, New Orleans added Miller, a power runner with burst, to the running back room.
Day 2 draft picks
- Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz (No. 57 overall)
- Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt (No. 73)
Day 1 grade: B+
Analysis: The Giants sent the third-round pick received from Kansas City for receiver Kadarius Toney to Las Vegas for tight end Darren Waller -- a player swap I think most teams would make. Schmitz solidifies the pivot in New York for the next decade as a stout but relatively nimble interior blocker. Trading up for the explosive Hyatt in the third round made sense as the Giants need more speed on the outside.
Day 2 draft picks
- Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann (No. 43 overall)
Day 1 grade: C+
Analysis: The Jets gained ground on Day 2 -- moving up from No. 74 to No. 42 -- when they sent receiver Elijah Moore to Cleveland in March. They then traded that pick to the Packers for Aaron Rodgers. With their second-rounder, they got the center they needed in Tippmann (rather than John Michael Schmitz), who possesses the size and open-field agility to negate blockers in the run game for star back Breece Hall.
Day 2 draft picks
- Alabama OG Tyler Steen (No. 65 overall)
- Illinois DB Sydney Brown (No. 66)
Day 1 grade: A-
Analysis: The Eagles gained ground in the third round just before the draft began Thursday, moving from No. 94 to No. 66 after settling a tampering investigation regarding the Cardinals' hiring of Jonathan Gannon. A solid first pick in the third round, Steen was announced as a guard because the Eagles need help inside, though he played tackle at Vanderbilt and Alabama. Brown was excellent value with the next selection -- his lack of height won't be an issue when he's making plays all over the field.
Day 2 draft picks
- Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. (No. 32 overall)
- Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton (No. 49)
- Georgia TE Darnell Washington (No. 93)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: The Steelers got the better of the Bears when trading receiver Chase Claypool for a second-round pick, which turned out to be the first selection Friday evening. Porter was an easy pick not only because his father played in the Steel City, but because of his size/length/speed combination. The physical tackler likely should have been a first-round pick. Washington was not going to go in the first despite his size (6-foot-7, 264 pounds) because of inconsistent hands and knee concerns, but the team couldn't resist his potential as a red-zone threat and blocker in the third round.
Day 2 draft picks
- Penn State S Ji'Ayir Brown (No. 87 overall)
- Michigan K Jake Moody (No. 99)
- Alabama TE Cameron Latu (No. 101)
Day 1 grade: C+
Analysis: Having sent their second- and third-round picks to Carolina for star offensive weapon Christian McCaffrey, the Niners relied on compensatory picks at the end of Round 3 to bolster their depth. They traded one of those picks -- along with fifth- and seventh-round selections -- to move up for Brown, an instinctive player in the back end who fills a big roster hole. Moody was my favorite kicker in the draft because of his consistency and leg strength, but it's tough to give a high grade for selecting a specialist in the third round. Latu's a solid but unspectacular receiver whose value was pushed up because of the number of tight ends picked early on Day 2.
Day 2 draft picks
- Auburn edge Derick Hall (No. 37 overall)
- UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet (No. 52)
Day 1 grade: A+
Analysis: Seattle used the final selection acquired in the Russell Wilson trade (37th overall) to select an aggressive edge rusher in Hall, who can chase plays in the open field as well as rush the passer from a stand-up position. We’ll see if he has a better career than BJ Olujari, who was also available. Charbonnet is a powerful runner worthy of a second-round pick, but it seemed odd to pick him after selecting Kenneth Walker III a year ago -- though the team does need depth at the position and Walker missed the end of the year due to injury.
Day 2 draft picks
- North Dakota State OG Cody Mauch (No. 48 overall)
- Louisville edge YaYa Diaby (No. 82)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: Mauch is a first-round talent who can play any position up front for the Buccaneers. He was announced as a guard, so he might take over for the traded Shaq Mason inside, but he has the ability to play right tackle, too. His versatility warrants giving up a sixth-rounder to move up two spots. Diaby has nice upside as a pass rusher, which is another spot on defense where the Bucs needed to get younger.
Day 2 draft picks
- Kentucky QB Will Levis (No. 33 overall)
- Tulane RB Tyjae Spears (No. 81)
Day 1 grade: A
Analysis: Tennessee made a smart move to trade up in Round 2 for Levis, who offered too much value at No. 33 overall for the Titans to pass up – even though they just used a third-rounder on Malik Willis last year under former GM Jon Robinson. Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday night that Levis will begin as the team’s QB3, and you have to think the Titans will spend plenty of time this offseason trying to improve his footwork and figuring out ways to maximize his physical traits.
Spears was a nice third-round pick despite the running back missing an ACL. His vision and receiving skills should allow him to push Hassan Haskins for playing time behind Derrick Henry.
Day 2 draft picks
- Illinois DB Jartavius Martin (No. 47 overall)
- Arkansas C Ricky Stromberg (No. 97)
Day 1 grade: B
Analysis: The Commanders added another member to its secondary in Round 2, selecting a nickel defender in Martin to pair with first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes. Martin excelled against the run and pass last season in an Illini secondary loaded with seniors. Washington used its third-round compensatory selection on Stromberg, who has the anchor and upper-body flexibility to be a solid starter in the league.