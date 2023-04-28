2023 NFL Draft

Cardinals, Eagles reach settlement regarding tampering over HC hire of Jonathan Gannon

Published: Apr 27, 2023 at 08:05 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals have settled a tampering investigation regarding the Cardinals' hiring of former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach, the two teams announced Thursday night.

Under the terms of the settlement, the Eagles and Cardinals are swapping third-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, while Arizona will receive Philly's fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft. The Eagles now hold the No. 66 overall pick in the 2023 draft, while the Cardinals hold pick No. 94.

"The Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles have agreed on the settlement of an issue concerning an instance of impermissible contact by Arizona during its head coaching search this past January," a joint statement read. "The Cardinals self-reported to the National Football League that general manager Monti Ossenfort had a phone conversation with then-Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon in the days following the NFC Championship Game, a period during which contact is not permitted under the League's Anti-Tampering Policy.

"To resolve the matter between the two clubs, the Cardinals and Eagles have agreed to swap third round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and the Cardinals receive Philadelphia's fifth-round selection in 2024."

The Cardinals hired Gannon as their next head coach following the Eagles' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

