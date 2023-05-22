2023 NFL Draft

Green Bay selected to be host site of 2025 NFL Draft 

Published: May 22, 2023 at 05:23 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The NFL Draft is headed to Titletown.

The league announced Monday at the Spring League Meeting that the 2025 NFL Draft has been awarded to Green Bay, Wisconsin, home of the Packers and legendary Lambeau Field.

"The draft has become our biggest offseason event hosted in different cities and spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement on Monday. "With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin."

Green Bay will be the ninth NFL city to host the draft since the annual player selection meeting morphed into a road show in 2015 (Chicago; Philadelphia; Arlington, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; Cleveland; Las Vegas; Kansas City, Missouri; Detroit).

The 2024 NFL Draft will run April 25-27 in Detriot.

"This is an incredible day for the Packers, Greater Green Bay and the entire state of Wisconsin as we are excited and honored to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft," Packers president Mark Murphy said in a statement on Monday. "The Packers have a rich and proud history that goes back to the early days of the NFL and are the only community owned team. That connection to our league's heritage combined with the great passion Packers fans will bring will make the Draft a memorable event for those in attendance and NFL fans watching around the world."

From 1965 to 2014, the draft was hosted at various locations around New York City. Prior to that, the event was held in a number of cities across the United States, ranging from Philadelphia to Chicago to Los Angeles.

The Green Bay draft will mark the return of the proceedings to the state of Wisconsin for the first time since December 1939, when the 1940 draft was held in Milwaukee at the Schroeder Hotel (now the Hilton Milwaukee City Center). The first pick? Tennessee's George Cafego to the Chicago Cardinals.

Green Bay has played host to a number of notable NFL moments throughout the league's history, including over two-dozen playoff games and six NFL/NFC title tilts, most notably the historic "Ice Bowl." Now, for the first time ever, the draft will take place on the Frozen Tundra.

Related Content

news

Undrafted rookie free agents: Team signings after 2023 NFL Draft

Keep up with the undrafted rookie free-agent signings with a team-by-team list of player acquisitions following the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

2023 NFL season: Day 3 rookies who could compete for starter snaps in Year 1

Chad Reuter identifies 12 rookies picked on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft who could be in line for starter snaps in Year 1. Which newbies will take advantage of potential opportunities for playing time?

news

2023 NFL Draft class rankings: Eagles, Texans, Colts, Seahawks top the board with grades in the 'A' range

Which teams crushed the 2023 NFL Draft? Who failed to address serious needs? Eric Edholm ranks each franchise's fresh prospect haul, from No. 1 to 32.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Ten rookies in the best situations to succeed in Year 1 and beyond

With the 2023 NFL Draft in the rearview, former NFL personnel executive Marc Ross surveyed the landing spots of this year's prospects, ultimately identifying 10 rookies in the most favorable positions to succeed in Year 1 and beyond.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts assembled the freakiest class; five picks that took me by surprise

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explores the freakiest team haul from the 2023 NFL Draft. Plus, what's with the Eagles' obsession with Georgia products? And which five picks took everyone by surprise?

news

NFC South draft grades: Panthers bet future on Bryce Young; Falcons bolster ground game

Will Bryce Young help cover up for a lack of complementary pieces in Carolina? Just how much juice does the addition of Bijan Robinson give to the Falcons' offense? Eric Edholm grades every team's draft class in the NFC South.

news

AFC South draft grades: Texans boldly nab elite duo, while Colts load up on rare athletes

The 2023 NFL Draft was a potentially transformative event for multiple teams in the AFC South. Who amassed the most enticing haul? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for all four teams in the division.

news

AFC North draft grades: Steelers nail biggest needs; Ravens immediately reward re-signed Lamar Jackson

Did anyone address roster needs more efficiently than the Steelers? How did the Ravens reward Lamar Jackson? And what kind of fresh talent did the Bengals and Browns just collect? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for each AFC North team.

news

NFC North draft grades: Bears, Lions and Packers close gap on division champion Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings ran away with the division title last season, but did the other three teams just close the gap in the 2023 NFL Draft? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for each NFC North team.

news

AFC West draft grades: Raiders maximize value early; Super Bowl champion Chiefs amass hazy haul

Did the rest of the AFC West close the talent gap on the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for all four teams in the division.

news

NFC West draft grades: Seahawks score another inspiring infusion of talent; 49ers get bold at kicker

Did the Seahawks ace the draft once again? How did Monti Ossenfort do in his maiden voyage with the Cardinals? Can the 49ers' boldness pay off? Will the Rams' dart throws bear fruit? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for each NFC West team.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More