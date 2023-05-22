Green Bay selected to be host site of 2025 NFL Draft 

The NFL Draft is headed to Titletown.
The league announced Monday at the Spring League Meeting that the 2025 NFL Draft has been awarded to Green Bay, Wisconsin, home of the Packers and legendary Lambeau Field.
"The draft has become our biggest offseason event hosted in different cities and spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement on Monday. "With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin."
Green Bay will be the ninth NFL city to host the draft since the annual player selection meeting morphed into a road show in 2015 (Chicago; Philadelphia; Arlington, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; Cleveland; Las Vegas; Kansas City, Missouri; Detroit).
The 2024 NFL Draft will run April 25-27 in Detriot.
"This is an incredible day for the Packers, Greater Green Bay and the entire state of Wisconsin as we are excited and honored to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft," Packers president Mark Murphy said in a statement on Monday. "The Packers have a rich and proud history that goes back to the early days of the NFL and are the only community owned team. That connection to our league's heritage combined with the great passion Packers fans will bring will make the Draft a memorable event for those in attendance and NFL fans watching around the world."
From 1965 to 2014, the draft was hosted at various locations around New York City. Prior to that, the event was held in a number of cities across the United States, ranging from Philadelphia to Chicago to Los Angeles.
The Green Bay draft will mark the return of the proceedings to the state of Wisconsin for the first time since December 1939, when the 1940 draft was held in Milwaukee at the Schroeder Hotel (now the Hilton Milwaukee City Center). The first pick? Tennessee's George Cafego to the Chicago Cardinals.
Green Bay has played host to a number of notable NFL moments throughout the league's history, including over two-dozen playoff games and six NFL/NFC title tilts, most notably the historic "Ice Bowl." Now, for the first time ever, the draft will take place on the Frozen Tundra.