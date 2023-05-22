Green Bay selected to be host site of 2025 NFL Draft 

"This is an incredible day for the Packers, Greater Green Bay and the entire state of Wisconsin as we are excited and honored to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft," Packers president Mark Murphy said in a statement on Monday. "The Packers have a rich and proud history that goes back to the early days of the NFL and are the only community owned team. That connection to our league's heritage combined with the great passion Packers fans will bring will make the Draft a memorable event for those in attendance and NFL fans watching around the world."