2023 NFL Draft: Ten rookies in the best situations to succeed in Year 1 and beyond

DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 51 overall





Smith had the talent to sneak into the first round, but instead came off the board in Round 2 -- and landed with one of the best secondaries in the league. The long corner joins a Vic Fangio-led defense that features the likes of Xavien Howard, Jalen Ramsey and Jevon Holland on the back end. The South Carolina product has nice ball skills and good anticipation. With seasoned veterans around him, Smith is in an ideal situation where he can learn and flourish.