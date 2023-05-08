2023 NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Ten rookies in the best situations to succeed in Year 1 and beyond

Published: May 08, 2023 at 10:55 AM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marc_Ross
Marc Ross

NFL.com Analyst

With the 2023 NFL Draft in the rearview, former NFL personnel executive Marc Ross surveyed the landing spots of this year's prospects, ultimately identifying 10 rookies in the most favorable positions to succeed in Year 1 and beyond.

Rank
1
Bryce Young
Bryce Young
Alabama · QB
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 1 overall


Sometimes the first overall pick gets thrown into a mess, but Young joins a franchise that's worked hard to build a nice foundation this offseason. The Panthers hired an experienced coaching staff with head coach Frank Reich, senior assistant Jim Caldwell and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, among others. They did a lot of work in free agency, keeping their offensive line intact and signing a slew of talented offensive playmakers -- including Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark and Hayden Hurst -- to help the rookie signal-caller succeed. Young is a bright player who should thrive over time in this environment.

Related Links

Rank
2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ohio State · WR
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 20 overall


Smith-Njigba is a pro-ready receiver who should enjoy immediate success in the slot with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett manning the perimeters. This is the role in which JSN excelled at Ohio State in 2021, primarily working the middle of the field with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson on the outside. Seattle employs a run-first offense with a healthy amount of play-action shots downfield, so we should see a healthy dose of big plays from the rookie wideout.

Rank
3
Jalen Carter
Jalen Carter
Georgia · DT
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 9 overall


Carter joins Georgia North, a perfect landing spot for a prospect whose character concerns clouded his pre-draft process. Carter is an elite talent who has the opportunity to continue developing around a bunch of familiar faces. Also, playing alongside -- and most importantly, learning from -- highly respected veterans like Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham is a godsend for the 22-year-old. The immense talent across Philadelphia's roster will allow Carter to adjust to the NFL at his own pace in a great environment.

Rank
4
Cam Smith
Cam Smith
South Carolina · CB
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 51 overall


Smith had the talent to sneak into the first round, but instead came off the board in Round 2 -- and landed with one of the best secondaries in the league. The long corner joins a Vic Fangio-led defense that features the likes of Xavien Howard, Jalen Ramsey and Jevon Holland on the back end. The South Carolina product has nice ball skills and good anticipation. With seasoned veterans around him, Smith is in an ideal situation where he can learn and flourish.

Rank
5
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Kincaid
Utah · TE
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 25 overall


Josh Allen was fired up about the selection of Kincaid, and that's a great place to start. Kincaid could enjoy similar production to Dawson Knox in Year 1, though the rookie boasts much more talent and natural ability. The Bills desperately need another plus playmaker to pair with Stefon Diggs, and Kincaid can be just that, especially with Diggs garnering so much defensive attention.

Rank
6
Joey Porter Jr.
Joey Porter Jr.
Penn State · CB
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 32 overall


Porter lands with the team his father played for, which is the feel-good story now, but the youngster has a chance to carve out a great career of his own in an ideal situation. Porter brings size (6-foot-2 1/2, 193 pounds), speed and the skill set to thrive in press coverage, so learning alongside veteran Patrick Peterson, who boasts a similar skill set, should suit him well. Plus, the pressure Pittsburgh gets with its pass rush will play to Porter's strengths. 

Rank
7
Hendon Hooker
Hendon Hooker
Tennessee · QB
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 68 overall


Hooker is essentially afforded a redshirt year in Detroit. He gets time to fully recover from the knee injury, time to learn the offense -- and time to learn from a similar player in starter Jared Goff -- before potentially taking the reins down the road. Once Hooker's back to full health, I see a dual-threat quarterback who possesses the intangibles and football IQ to thrive at the next level.

Rank
8
Jordan Addison
Jordan Addison
USC · WR
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 23 overall


My favorite receiver in this year's draft, Addison gets the luxury of being the "forgotten" WR2 opposite reigning Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson. Addison is pro-ready, polished and has great ball skills and feel for the game. He'll step right in and be playmaker for Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings' offense.

Rank
9
Luke Musgrave
Luke Musgrave
Oregon State · TE
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 42 overall


Green Bay has done a good job bringing in playmakers to help with Jordan Love's ascension. Musgrave is an uber-athletic, 6-6 tight end who could end up being Love's top target in Matt LaFleur's offense, thanks to his ability to separate and gain yards after the catch. In the run game, he'll aid Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon with his reliable blocking.

Rank
10
Devon Witherspoon
Devon Witherspoon
Illinois · CB
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 5 overall


Witherspoon was CB1 in this draft class and joins a Seattle team looking for the second coming of the Legion of Boom, with last year's rookie sensation, Tariq Woolen, manning the other CB spot. Witherspoon has great instincts, plays the ball well and is an aggressive tackler -- all traits Pete Carroll loves

Follow Marc Ross on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Draft class rankings: Eagles, Texans, Colts, Seahawks top the board with grades in the 'A' range

Which teams crushed the 2023 NFL Draft? Who failed to address serious needs? Eric Edholm ranks each franchise's fresh prospect haul, from No. 1 to 32.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts assembled the freakiest class; five picks that took me by surprise

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explores the freakiest team haul from the 2023 NFL Draft. Plus, what's with the Eagles' obsession with Georgia products? And which five picks took everyone by surprise?

news

NFC South draft grades: Panthers bet future on Bryce Young; Falcons bolster ground game

Will Bryce Young help cover up for a lack of complementary pieces in Carolina? Just how much juice does the addition of Bijan Robinson give to the Falcons' offense? Eric Edholm grades every team's draft class in the NFC South.

news

AFC South draft grades: Texans boldly nab elite duo, while Colts load up on rare athletes

The 2023 NFL Draft was a potentially transformative event for multiple teams in the AFC South. Who amassed the most enticing haul? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for all four teams in the division.

news

AFC North draft grades: Steelers nail biggest needs; Ravens immediately reward re-signed Lamar Jackson

Did anyone address roster needs more efficiently than the Steelers? How did the Ravens reward Lamar Jackson? And what kind of fresh talent did the Bengals and Browns just collect? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for each AFC North team.

news

NFC North draft grades: Bears, Lions and Packers close gap on division champion Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings ran away with the division title last season, but did the other three teams just close the gap in the 2023 NFL Draft? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for each NFC North team.

news

AFC West draft grades: Raiders maximize value early; Super Bowl champion Chiefs amass hazy haul

Did the rest of the AFC West close the talent gap on the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for all four teams in the division.

news

NFC West draft grades: Seahawks score another inspiring infusion of talent; 49ers get bold at kicker

Did the Seahawks ace the draft once again? How did Monti Ossenfort do in his maiden voyage with the Cardinals? Can the 49ers' boldness pay off? Will the Rams' dart throws bear fruit? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for each NFC West team.

news

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon on tampering call: 'It's a mistake that we made'

New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon issued an apology Tuesday for prohibited contact with general manager Monti Ossenfort prior to his hiring that led to the team having to trade third-round picks with the Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

AFC East draft grades: Bills boost Josh Allen; Patriots score with smart early picks

Will Dalton Kincaid electrify the Bills' offense? How much value did the Patriots get with their selection of Christian Gonzalez? Might the Jets regret trading out of range of the top OTs? Where does Cam Smith fit in Miami? Eric Edholm grades the draft hauls of each AFC East squad.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Ranking favorite picks in every round

The Rams might have found a big addition to their backfield in sixth-round running back Zach Evans, but he certainly isn't the only potential gem in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chad Reuter ranks his favorite picks in each round.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More