2023 NFL Draft: Ranking favorite picks in every round

Drafted: No. 229 overall





Vorhees played hurt for the Trojans last year and suffered an ACL tear during the drills portion of the NFL Scouting Combine, so it wasn't a surprise he was available in Round 7. It's one of my favorite picks, though, because he's such a powerful blocker who excelled at guard and started at tackle when the Trojans needed him to. Hopefully he gets back to full health in 2024, so the Ravens are rewarded for their trust.