2023 NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Ranking favorite picks in every round

Published: May 02, 2023 at 01:50 PM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

During the intensity of the NFL draft, it's sometimes tough to see the forest for the trees. Now that the 2023 NFL Draft is in the rearview, I've taken a step back to identify my favorite picks from the three-day event.

There were so many excellent selections, though, that I limited myself to three in each round. While compiling the list, I discovered I had picked representatives from each position group. So I threw in one extra player (in Round 2) to finish off a "starting 22" -- just as I did in last year's edition.

Related Links

ROUND 1

Rank
1
Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson
Florida · QB
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Drafted: No. 4 overall


I love the combination of Richardson and first-year head coach Shane Steichen, given the way the former Eagles coordinator and Jalen Hurts worked together. The No. 4 overall pick has less experience than Hurts coming into the league but possesses excellent potential as an all-around playmaker. Richardson does not have to play in 2023 with veterans Gardner Minshew and Nick Foles on the roster, though owner Jim Irsay expects Richardson to start sooner than later.

Rank
2
Peter Skoronski
Peter Skoronski
Northwestern · OL
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Drafted: No. 11 overall


The departures of Taylor Lewan, Ben Jones and Nate Davis in free agency left major holes in the Titans' offensive line. Skoronski starred at left tackle in college, but possesses the power, mobility and football IQ to play guard or center in front of Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry, allowing them to be their most effective in what they hope is a bounce-back 2023 campaign.

Rank
3
Nolan Smith
Nolan Smith
Georgia · Edge
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Drafted: No. 30 overall


Whether the Eagles play Smith as an edge rusher to spell a similar talent in Haason Reddick or off the ball, the Georgia product's speed and quick, powerful hands will allow him to make an impact early in his career. General manager Howie Roseman had to be thrilled Smith was still on the board at 30. 

ROUND 2

Rank
1
Rashee Rice
Rashee Rice
SMU · WR
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Drafted: No. 55 overall


Targeted 173 times in 12 games last year, Rice was SMU's offense. While not the small, quick receiver the Chiefs usually select, Rice can win after the catch with quickness and strength through contact. Kansas City needed size in its receiving corps and found it in Round 2.

Rank
2
Brian Branch
Brian Branch
Alabama · DB
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Drafted: No. 45 overall


Branch was arguably the best player on Alabama's defense last year, more impactful at times than No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson Jr. His size and athleticism are not elite by any means, but his skill set as a tackler and nickel defender were first-round worthy.

Rank
T-3
Cody Mauch
Cody Mauch
North Dakota State · OL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Drafted: No. 48 overall


The Buccaneers have taken advantage of other teams' discounting of lower-division talent in the past. Mauch can start at guard or tackle during his NFL career because of his balance, strength, tenacity and intelligence. Playing on the line is not all about arm length. 

Rank
T-3
Tuli Tuipulotu
Tuli Tuipulotu
USC · Edge
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Drafted: No. 54 overall


I was happy to see Tuipulotu selected in the second round despite not necessarily being the quick-twitch athlete desired by many teams. He's one of my favorite players in the class because he plays hard and produces on an every-down basis while serving a variety of roles. Tuipulotu could play a Preston Smith-type role as a stand-up rusher for the Chargers.

ROUND 3

Rank
1
Trenton Simpson
Trenton Simpson
Clemson · LB
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

Drafted: No. 86 overall


Simpson might not be the most instinctual linebacker in this draft class, but his ability to track down ball-carriers in the open field was not overlooked by the Ravens. He also has enough size to be an effective blitzer or even line up on the edge -- just like Micah Parsons does in Dallas. In time, he'll be a star.

Rank
2
Sydney Brown
Sydney Brown
Illinois · S
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Drafted: No. 66 overall


Brown is this year's version of Budda Baker or Antoine Winfield Jr., lacking the height to meet some teams' standards but smart and athletic enough to be in the right place at the right time. His speed and agility also help him excel covering receivers in the short and intermediate levels. 

Rank
3
Garrett Williams
Garrett Williams
Syracuse · CB
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Drafted: No. 72 overall


Williams was tracking to be a Round 2 pick before being sidelined by a knee injury in October. While only 5-foot-10, he competes on every play with bigger receivers and sticks with quicker pass-catchers, as well. His aggressiveness allows him to attack screens and ball-carriers trying to run to his side of the field.

ROUND 4

Rank
1
Clark Phillips III
Clark Phillips III
Utah · CB
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Drafted: No. 113 overall


Phillips was destined to be a fourth-round pick at 5-9 with average speed. Nonetheless, he will step into the slot for the Falcons and harass any receiver or tight end in his purview. His ability to read routes, play with physicality and break on throws in his area will eventually make him one of the better slot corners in the league.

Rank
2
Anthony Bradford
Anthony Bradford
LSU · OG
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Drafted: No. 108 overall


I was surprised Bradford was available at the 108th pick. He has a chance to start at right guard as a rookie, replacing Gabe Jackson, because of his size (6-4, 332 pounds) and power off the snap. Bradford could play right tackle in the future because of his length and relatively nimble feet if injuries force him to shift outside.

Rank
3
Nick Herbig
Nick Herbig
Wisconsin · LB
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Drafted: No. 132 overall


I figured teams might sleep on Herbig because of his average size (6-2, 240 pounds) and overall athleticism for an edge rusher. He landed in the perfect spot, though, because the Steelers appreciate his toughness and versatility. The tough-minded defender, who joins his offensive guard brother, Nate, in Pittsburgh, is fast off the ball, has a a variety of pass-rush moves outside and plays strong against the run.

ROUND 5

Rank
1
Darius Rush
Darius Rush
South Carolina · CB
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Drafted: No. 138 overall


Rush is this year's version of Tariq Woolen, Seattle's rookie surprise from a year ago. Nearly 6-2 and 200 pounds, Rush has the size and sub-4.4 speed to match pro receivers down the sideline. He's more physical than Woolen coming out of college, as well, so I suspect it's just a matter of time before he becomes a starter for the Colts.

Rank
2
Jordan McFadden
Jordan McFadden
Clemson · OG
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Drafted: No. 156 overall


General manager Tom Telesco grabbed former Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer last year in the sixth round, then watched him succeed as a rookie. McFadden is another short but sturdy lineman who has the length (34-inch arms) and solid build to handle tackle duties if needed, but will likely kick inside at the next level. 

Rank
3
Jaquelin Roy
Jaquelin Roy
LSU · DT
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

Drafted: No. 141 overall


Roy was available in the fifth round because teams think of him as a pure nose tackle -- but I'm not sure that's a bad thing. He plays with leverage against man-up blocks and double teams, but also has a knack for making plays in space against quicker ball-carriers. I like his fit as an active interior presence in the Vikings' scheme.

ROUND 6

Rank
1
Kayshon Boutte
Kayshon Boutte
LSU · WR
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

Drafted: No. 187 overall


Boutte's college career might not have ended like he hoped, but he's still a smooth mover and can adjust to passes on the fly whether he's outside or in the slot. As a sixth-rounder, Boutte is a low-risk, high-reward pick for the Patriots. 

Rank
2
Zach Evans
Zach Evans
Mississippi · RB
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Drafted: No. 215 overall


Speaking of low-risk, high-reward picks, that's exactly what the Rams got in the sixth round with Evans. The Ole Miss running back is a top-five back in the class when on point, powering through contact, stiff-arming defenders and finding a burst in the second level to create explosive plays. Don't be surprised if he takes some carries from Cam Akers this season.

Rank
3
Xavier Hutchinson
Xavier Hutchinson
Iowa State · WR
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

Drafted: No. 205 overall


Hutchinson is more of a steady performer than the other two sixth-rounders mentioned here. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud will love throwing to this guy, as he's a reliable pass-catcher who wins off the line with regularity and strides past defenders more adeptly than his workout numbers indicate.

ROUND 7

Rank
1
Andrew Vorhees
Andrew Vorhees
USC · OG
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

Drafted: No. 229 overall


Vorhees played hurt for the Trojans last year and suffered an ACL tear during the drills portion of the NFL Scouting Combine, so it wasn't a surprise he was available in Round 7. It's one of my favorite picks, though, because he's such a powerful blocker who excelled at guard and started at tackle when the Trojans needed him to. Hopefully he gets back to full health in 2024, so the Ravens are rewarded for their trust.

Rank
2
Nesta Jade Silvera
Nesta Jade Silvera
Arizona State · DT
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Drafted: No. 231 overall


Silvera was an underappreciated factor on defense at Miami and Arizona State. When healthy and rested, he can win gaps with his first step and wide frame, swallowing ball-carriers whole. As part of a rotation with the Raiders, he should flash as a rookie and eventually mature into a starter.

Rank
3
Zack Kuntz
Zack Kuntz
Old Dominion · TE
New York Jets
New York Jets

Drafted: No. 220 overall


The 6-7 Kuntz caught 73 passes in his first year with the Monarchs in 2021, but missed the second half of the 2022 season due to injury. The former Penn State tight end ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash and posted a 40-inch vertical at the combine, giving him the athleticism to be a downfield and red zone threat for new Jet Aaron Rodgers.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter.

Related Content

news

AFC East draft grades: Bills boost Josh Allen; Patriots score with smart early picks

Will Dalton Kincaid electrify the Bills' offense? How much value did the Patriots get with their selection of Christian Gonzalez? Might the Jets regret trading out of range of the top OTs? Where does Cam Smith fit in Miami? Eric Edholm grades the draft hauls of each AFC East squad.

news

NFC East draft grades: Rich Eagles got richer, while Giants found value in need areas

How big a boost did the Eagles supply to an already-loaded roster? Did the Giants find value in need areas? Were the Cowboys outfoxed in Round 1? Did the Commanders reach? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for each NFC East team.

news

Which teams won 2023 NFL Draft? Eagles, Texans and Lions headline my nine favorite prospect hauls

Who won the 2023 NFL Draft? Adam Schein spotlights nine teams with exquisite prospect hauls. After nabbing both QB C.J. Stroud and edge Will Anderson Jr., the Houston Texans get plenty of love ... but they're not No. 1.

news

More than 54 million fans watch 2023 NFL Draft

The average audience was 6.0 million viewers (TV plus digital) over three days, which was up 12% from 2022.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Ten perfect player-team fits

Is Bijan Robinson ideally positioned to turn the Atlanta Falcons into an offensive juggernaut? Bucky Brooks identifies 10 perfect player-team fits coming out of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

NFL Power Rankings: Who's up/down after the draft?

Who's up and who's down in the wake of the 2023 NFL Draft? After the wild weekend in Kansas City, resident Power Ranker Dan Hanzus reassesses the league hierarchy, 1-32.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from all three days of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Vikings sign undrafted free-agent Army OLB Andre Carter II

Army outside linebacker Andre Carter missed out on having his named announced in the 2023 NFL Draft, but his dream to become a professional football player is alive and well. Carter was signed by the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday as an undrafted free agent, the team announced.

news

2023 NFL Draft Debrief: AFC South, Steelers, Geno Smith up; veteran trade market, rumor mill down

Could the Seahawks have done any better to set Geno Smith up for success? Where do the Broncos stand after all the picks in the Russell Wilson trade were made? Gregg Rosenthal identifies who's up and who's down after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Mr. Irrelevant: Rams select Toledo DL Desjuan Johnson to end 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams closed out the 2023 NFL Draft by using the No. 259 overall pick to select Toledo defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson, otherwise known as the new Mr. Irrelevant.

news

Undrafted rookie free agents: Team signings after 2023 NFL Draft

Keep up with the undrafted rookie free-agent signings with a team-by-team list of player acquisitions following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More