2023 NFL Draft: Texans, Colts, Titans pick up QB prospects while chasing Jaguars in AFC South

But on Thursday and Friday nights, all three of the Jaguars' divisional foes drafted quarterbacks, potentially creating rivalries for years to come. The Texans and Colts did so with the second and fourth overall picks, selecting C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson, respectively. And while many pundits and analysts pegged Richardson as a developmental prospect, in contrast to likely rookie starter Stroud, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said in an interview Saturday that he expects Richardson to start sooner than later. Irsay explained that the only way quarterbacks get better is when they play, and that new coach Shane Steichen will develop an offense that Richardson, who started just 13 games in college and attempted just 393 passes, can run early on as he develops.

Will Levis, who was selected with the second pick of the second round (No. 33) on Friday night and was the fourth quarterback taken overall, is going to be the third quarterback on Tennessee's roster, according to coach Mike Vrabel. That said, with Ryan Tannehill in the final year of his contract and the Titans seemingly losing faith in 2022 third-rounder Malik Willis, Levis could eventually compete for the starting job if coaches can hone his form to get the most from his big arm.

"I can't remember it ever happening where all of a sudden the division fills up with three teams getting three of the top four quarterbacks," Irsay said. "It's going to make for some really interesting division games. Trevor is still young and we always knew he was a matter of time, so they're going to be the ones to try to catch, because of Trevor's experience. It's all the difference in the world when they are a three-year guy rather than a rookie."

There is a huge caveat to the idea that the four quarterbacks will compete against each other for years -- the odds are against all three of this year's draftees having success. Irsay believes that only about one-third of recent first-round quarterbacks have struck with their original teams and thrived. He has already talked to Richardson about how difficult success in the NFL is.

With Steichen coming off a tenure as Philadelphia offensive coordinator in which he helped Jalen Hurts thrive, the Colts were so sold on Richardson as a dual-threat talent with extraordinary physical traits who has the desire to be great that, Irsay said, they likely would have taken him even if they had the first overall pick. And they went into Thursday night thinking that if they could get Richardson without having to trade up, they would be over the moon. Irsay said that last year, he was glad every week if the Colts were not facing a quarterback like Hurts, the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes or the Ravens' Lamar Jackson, because dual-threat quarterbacks -- like Richardson -- are so hard to defend and have become dominant in the league. When the Colts selected Richardson, Irsay said, he received a congratulatory text from Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, welcoming him to the club.

"Anthony and I have talked about developing his passing skills because the forward pass is the way you're going to get it done," Irsay said. "This isn't the Olympics. It's not running and jumping. Those things are great, but in the end you have to be an outstanding quarterback, with a feel for the game, with vision, who can assimilate things very quickly. Shane really did see him in his mind, see what he needs to see to feel he can develop into an outstanding passer. You can imagine throwing the ball downfield but at some time, with Richardson and (running back) Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, the difficulty is when Richardson pulls it back and you have two guys who are so dynamic."