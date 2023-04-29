Mike Vrabel labels Will Levis as Titans' third QB: Whatever happens after that is 'up to the players'

Both the initial depth chart and the decision to gamble on a QB in consecutive drafts makes sense given what has transpired in Tennessee and with the Titans coming off Vrabel's worst campaign (7-10 record) in his five years as head coach.

Tannehill has been a safe QB but not a championship one, combining for 34 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 29 starts since 2021. And when Tannehill missed five games with injury last year, Willis proved far from ready for the bell. He threw three interceptions without a TD pass in three starts before being benched for Joshua Dobbs, who had only been on the team since December, in a win-and-in Week 18 game.

Thus, Levis now enters the equation as the newest shiny option, sure to enhance the competition in a three-way race as Tennessee searches for a return to the postseason form that was on display from 2019-2021.

"That's our job is to bring in competition at every position," Vrabel said. "It's not a secret. I hope that by now that everybody understands that we have to prove our value to this football team each and every day."

Levis had an up-and-down career at Kentucky after transferring as a junior from Penn State. Although he has a cannon for an arm and showed the physical traits of a starting-caliber player throughout the draft process, he must make strides in his decision-making after throwing 25 interceptions as a Wildcat.

For what it's worth, Levis is embracing the competition ahead, telling media Friday that he's looking forward to learning from his two more-experienced teammates in the QB room. And although his edge might have been sharpened by his unexpected fall, he always planned on attacking this opportunity.