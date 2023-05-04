NFC North draft grades: Bears, Lions and Packers close gap on division champion Vikings

Round 1

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12 overall)

Iowa LB Jack Campbell (No. 18)

Round 2

Iowa TE Sam LaPorta (No. 34)

Alabama DB Brian Branch (No. 45)

Round 3

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker (No. 68)

Western Kentucky DT Brodric Martin (No. 96)

Round 5

William & Mary OG Colby Sorsdal (No. 152)

Round 7

North Carolina WR Antoine Green (No. 219)





There is a fair and reasonable argument to be had about positional value in the draft. Detroit's approach appeared to fly in the face of modern convention, with the Lions taking a 199-pound running back (Jahmyr Gibbs) and an off-ball linebacker who I thought would be a mid second-rounder (Jack Campbell) in the draft's first 18 selections. They sought out players who fit them as opposed to being beholden to a league-value board. Whatever your philosophy is on this, it's hard to argue Detroit wasn't better by the end of Round 1. Gibbs could be a superior playmaker to D'Andre Swift (who was traded to Philadelphia on Day 3 of the draft), impacting the game as a runner, receiver and returner. The Lions know they'll need his juice with Jameson Williams suspended for the first six games of next season. Campbell figures to start alongside Alex Anzalone, despite Malcolm Rodriguez showing promise as a rookie. The 6-foot-5, 249-pound 'backer tested quite well at the NFL Scouting Combine and has the ability to defend the run and pass (particularly as a zone dropper). The next two picks, Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch, could also start or contribute heavily in Year 1. LaPorta, who has a spirited play style, gives the Lions the quality receiving option at tight end they've lacked since trading T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota. The smart, versatile Branch could wear a lot of hats in the secondary, freeing up Detroit to move C.J. Gardner-Johnson all over the field. The Lions were always a team Hendon Hooker made sense for, and Round 2 would have been a reasonable time to pull the trigger, so getting him a round later to groom behind Jared Goff was a smart play. Hooker has some challenges to overcome to become a starter, but the tools are all there. The Lions' final three picks felt like traits-based reaches at need positions. Brodric Martin wasn't my favorite defensive tackle, but he moves pretty well for his mass and can stop the run. Colby Sorsdal might just have the length to be groomed as a swing tackle. Despite being a 46-game starter at William & Mary, though, he has only played the right side. Antoine Green has decent length and vertical speed, but looks more like a practice-squad candidate to start.