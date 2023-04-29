Around the NFL

Lions trade RB D'Andre Swift to Eagles after drafting Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs in Round 1

With first-rounder Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit, the Lions are shipping running back D'Andre Swift out of town.

The Lions are trading Swift and a seventh-round pick (No. 249) to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick and pick No. 219 in the 2023 NFL Draft, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday, per sources informed of the situation.

Moving Swift seemed a formality after the Lions grabbed the dynamic Gibbs with the 12th overall selection in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday. With overlapping skillsets, Swift would have been an emergency third back behind newly signed David Montgomery and Gibbs.

Asked about Swift on Thursday night, general manager Brad Holmes telegraphed a potential trade, noting, "it's still early."

"Yeah, I mean, D'Andre, he's still on our roster," Holmes said, via Colton Pouncey of The Athletic. "He's still part of our team. He's still under contract with us. He's a dynamic football player. So, (the Gibbs pick) hasn't really changed the math there yet, but, you know, it is early."

Swift, a former second-round pick by the previous Lions administration, owns compelling dual-thread ability but struggled to stay healthy during his three seasons in Detroit. Swift compiled 1,680 yards and 18 TDs on 364 carries in three years with the Lions. He also added 1,198 receiving yards and seven additional scores on 156 catches.

It was clear the Lions' new brass under Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell weren't enamored with Swift, who has home-run ability, but too often attempted to break big plays instead of taking the yards available. He also missed at least three games in each of his three seasons in Detroit, who didn't view him as a workhorse.

Adding Montgomery and Gibbs this offseason signaled Swifts' time in Detroit was growing short. It didn't last past Day 3 of the draft. Trading a former second-round pick for a seventh-round pick swap and a future fourth-rounder isn't a great return, but that Holmes got anything of value for a player squeezed out of the rotation is a positive at this point.

The 24-year-old back enters the final year of his rookie contract set to earn $1.774 million in base salary.

Swift heads to the defending NFC East champs, who are replacing Miles Sanders (Carolina Panthers) production. GM Howie Roseman adds another cheap option to the backfield with explosive upside if everything clicks. The Eagles added oft-injured former first-round pick Rashaad Penny on a cheap one-year deal this offseason. The Eagles also have slasher Kenneth Gainwell, veteran Boston Scott, former Niners third-rounder Trey Sermon and undrafted Kennedy Brooks.

Adding Swift and Penny this offseason -- after grabbing Sermon previously -- Roseman's plan appears to be to accumulate former high picks with good pedigree who have had trouble staying healthy. The home-run upside is there behind a great offensive line for Penny or Swift to realize their potential in 2023. At the very least, a committee in Philly could help keep them healthier for a long season.

news

Raiders trade up to select Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell at end of Round 4 of 2023 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders moved back into the fourth round to select a rookie quarterback to join starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Vegas picked Purdue signal-caller Aidan O'Connell with the No. 135 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Rams select Georgia QB Stetson Bennett at pick No. 128 in 2023 NFL Draft

The Rams are adding another Bulldog to back up their Georgia quarterback. Los Angeles selected quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth round with the 128th-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

news

Saints trade up to select Fresno St. QB Jake Haener with pick No. 127 of 2023 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints traded back into the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft to add another Fresno State Bulldog to the quarterback room. The Saints selected Jake Haener with the No. 127 overall pick.

news

Patriots trade up to draft Maryland kicker Chad Ryland in rare deal with Jets

The Patriots traded up with the Jets, spending their newly acquired pick (No. 112) on Maryland kicker Chad Ryland in the fourth round.

news

Eagles trade up to take Georgia CB Kelee Ringo at No. 105 in 2023 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to stockpile former Georgia Bulldogs. Philly traded up to the No. 105 overall pick to select defensive back Kelee Ringo.

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane thinks first-rounder Dalton Kincaid will 'pair well' with Dawson Knox as tight end duo

After drafting tight end Dalton Kincaid with the No. 25 overall pick, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he envisions Kincaid and current TE Dawson Knox complementing each other due to their different skill sets.

news

Mike Vrabel labels Will Levis as Titans' third QB: Whatever happens after that is 'up to the players'

Although the Tennessee Titans moved up eight spots in the second round of the NFL draft to add Will Levis as another competitor in the quarterback room, head coach Mike Vrabel said he will begin his career at the bottom of the depth chart.

news

Falcons first-rounder Bijan Robinson thinks how RBs are 'being valued now' is headed in right direction

Not one, but two running backs were taken amid the 2023 NFL Draft's first 15 picks in a surprising turn of events on Thursday. No. 8 overall pick and new Atlanta Falcons back Bijan Robinson hopes it kickstarts a trend for drafts to come after recent years showed fewer RBs taken early.

news

49ers select Michigan kicker Jake Moody with No. 99 pick of 2023 NFL Draft

The 49ers took the first kicker of the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting Michigan's Jake Moody at No. 99 overall on Friday night.

news

Steelers select Georgia tight end Darnell Washington with No. 93 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers stopped Georgia tight end Darnell Washington's draft slide.

The Steelers selected the massive TE in the third round with the No. 93 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Giants trade up to select Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt in third round of 2023 NFL Draft

The New York Giants traded up in the third round to select Tennessee wideout Jalin Hyatt in the 2023 NFL Draft.

