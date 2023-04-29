Lions trade RB D'Andre Swift to Eagles after drafting Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs in Round 1

Asked about Swift on Thursday night, general manager Brad Holmes telegraphed a potential trade, noting, "it's still early."

"Yeah, I mean, D'Andre, he's still on our roster," Holmes said, via Colton Pouncey of The Athletic. "He's still part of our team. He's still under contract with us. He's a dynamic football player. So, (the Gibbs pick) hasn't really changed the math there yet, but, you know, it is early."

Swift, a former second-round pick by the previous Lions administration, owns compelling dual-thread ability but struggled to stay healthy during his three seasons in Detroit. Swift compiled 1,680 yards and 18 TDs on 364 carries in three years with the Lions. He also added 1,198 receiving yards and seven additional scores on 156 catches.

It was clear the Lions' new brass under Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell weren't enamored with Swift, who has home-run ability, but too often attempted to break big plays instead of taking the yards available. He also missed at least three games in each of his three seasons in Detroit, who didn't view him as a workhorse.

Adding Montgomery and Gibbs this offseason signaled Swifts' time in Detroit was growing short. It didn't last past Day 3 of the draft. Trading a former second-round pick for a seventh-round pick swap and a future fourth-rounder isn't a great return, but that Holmes got anything of value for a player squeezed out of the rotation is a positive at this point.

The 24-year-old back enters the final year of his rookie contract set to earn $1.774 million in base salary.

Swift heads to the defending NFC East champs, who are replacing Miles Sanders (Carolina Panthers) production. GM Howie Roseman adds another cheap option to the backfield with explosive upside if everything clicks. The Eagles added oft-injured former first-round pick Rashaad Penny on a cheap one-year deal this offseason. The Eagles also have slasher Kenneth Gainwell, veteran Boston Scott, former Niners third-rounder Trey Sermon and undrafted Kennedy Brooks.