2023 NFL Draft

Lions select Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs with No. 12 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft, add Iowa LB Jack Campbell at No. 18

Published: Apr 27, 2023 at 09:37 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Ignore what everyone says about the declining value of running backs. Two ball-carriers have officially been selected in the first dozen picks of the 2023 draft.

Detroit chose Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th pick Thursday night, delivering the first significant surprise of the night. The Gibbs selection came four picks after the Atlanta Falcons made Bijan Robinson the first RB off the board.

Gibbs ranked within the top 30 prospects on Daniel Jeremiah's most recent top 150 prospects list, but most everyone expected he'd be selected near the end of the first round, if not early in the second. Detroit ignored the general opinion on the running back, spending the 12th pick on a player it believes will be able to open up its offense, especially as a pass catcher.

Related Links

Gibbs was one of two Football Bowl Subdivision players with 900-plus rushing yards and 400-plus receiving yards in 2022, leading Alabama in rushing yards (926), rushing touchdowns (seven) and receptions (44). His 457 receiving yards gained after the catch ranked third among FBS running backs, per PFF.

Because of his pass-catching skills, Gibbs is most commonly compared to Saints running back Alvin Kamara, and like Kamara, he can handle the tasks of the ground game, too. After letting Jamaal Williams walk to New Orleans in free agency and signing former Bears standout David Montgomery, the Lions have spent their top selection -- gained after trading down from sixth overall to 12 in a deal with Arizona -- on another weapon at the position, which will undoubtedly lead to questions regarding D'Andre Swift's future in Detroit.

Regardless of what the Lions decide to do with Swift, they've rebuilt their backfield with two complementary backs who should help the Lions maintain their explosive offense in 2023.

After surprising folks with his selection of Gibbs, Lions general manager Brad Holmes turned to the other side of the ball and chose the top linebacker in the 2023 class, Iowa's Jack Campbell. The 6-foot-4, 249 pound linebacker starred for a stingy, star-studded Hawkeyes defense, displaying excellent run-stopping ability fit for his traditional archetype, while also showing quality coverage instincts and an ability to pressure the passer as a blitzer. The 2022 Dick Butkus Award Winner posted the highest coverage grade among all collegiate linebackers in his final season, per Pro Football Focus, and will bring those skills to Detroit, where he'll fill out a linebacking corps that includes Alex Anzalone and the scrappy Malcolm Rodriguez.

Related Content

news

Ravens select Boston College WR Zay Flowers with No. 22 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens selected wide receiver Zay Flowers with the No. 22 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Chargers select TCU WR Quentin Johnston with No. 21 pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Texas Christian University wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Seahawks select Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20 overall in 2023 NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks selected Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the No. 20 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Steelers trade up to select Georgia OT Broderick Jones with No. 14 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Georgia OT Broderick Jones with the No. 14 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft after completing a trade with New England Patriots on Thursday night.

news

Eagles trade up with Bears to take Georgia's Jalen Carter at No. 9 overall

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night after trading up with the Chicago Bears.

news

Falcons select Texas RB Bijan Robinson with No. 8 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons selected running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Seahawks draft Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon with No. 5 overall pick of 2023 NFL Draft

The Seahawks selected Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon with the fifth-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Cardinals trade up with Lions to select Ohio State OT Paris Johnson at No. 6 overall

The Arizona Cardinals selected Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson with the No. 6 overall pick off the 2023 NFL Draft after completing a trade with the Lions on Thursday night.

news

Colts select Florida QB Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Round 1

Bucky Brooks breaks down every selection from Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Follow along as we update live!

news

Texans select Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud with No. 2 overall pick; trade up to select Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 3 overall in 2023 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday night. Houston then surprised with a trade up to No. 3 to select Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More