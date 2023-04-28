Lions select Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs with No. 12 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft, add Iowa LB Jack Campbell at No. 18

Gibbs was one of two Football Bowl Subdivision players with 900-plus rushing yards and 400-plus receiving yards in 2022, leading Alabama in rushing yards (926), rushing touchdowns (seven) and receptions (44). His 457 receiving yards gained after the catch ranked third among FBS running backs, per PFF.

Because of his pass-catching skills, Gibbs is most commonly compared to Saints running back Alvin Kamara, and like Kamara, he can handle the tasks of the ground game, too. After letting Jamaal Williams walk to New Orleans in free agency and signing former Bears standout David Montgomery, the Lions have spent their top selection -- gained after trading down from sixth overall to 12 in a deal with Arizona -- on another weapon at the position, which will undoubtedly lead to questions regarding D'Andre Swift's future in Detroit.

Regardless of what the Lions decide to do with Swift, they've rebuilt their backfield with two complementary backs who should help the Lions maintain their explosive offense in 2023.