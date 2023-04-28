2023 NFL Draft

Cardinals trade up with Lions to select Ohio State OT Paris Johnson at No. 6 overall

Published: Apr 27, 2023 at 08:58 PM
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

A premier prospect at tackle is headed to Arizona to protect Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals selected Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson with the No. 6 overall pick off the 2023 NFL Draft after completing a trade with the Lions on Thursday night. The Lions traded down from the sixth spot to No. 12 (used to select Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs) also acquiring the Cardinals' 34th overall pick and pick No. 168. Arizona also received pick No. 81 as part of the deal.

Incredibly, it was the Cardinals' third trade of the day -- all within the first six picks of the draft. They made a trade with the Eagles to settle a tampering dispute over contact with with head coach Jonathan Gannon, got a haul from the Texans to move from No. 3 to No. 12 and then swung back up for Johnson.

Johnson heads to the NFL with plenty of accolades -- second-team All American and first-team All-Big Ten in 2022 -- and experience at tackle and guard. He'll rightfully play tackle at the next level, and his history proves he's athletic and versatile enough to handle most anything presented to him by an opposing rusher.

Johnson's pre-draft process exhibited his athleticism, a coveted trait at tackle in today's NFL. Although he's not a finished product as a blocker, Johnson owns a foundation fit for further development at the next level. He moves with ease and should be able to handle a number of approaches from opposing edge rushers while he polishes his technique and continues to fill out his 6-foot-6 frame.

Johnson's pre-draft process backed up what everyone saw on tape, but what was most notable was the intensity with which he completed his drills at his pro day in Columbus. Only Johnson and teammate Luke Wypler participated in the session (while fellow tackle Dawand Jones sat out), and despite a difference in size, the two battled throughout their drills session. Work ethic will not be a concern for Johnson, a known fact proven by his willingness to play wherever he was asked during his time with the Buckeyes.

He'll get to work soon enough on continuing to develop into a reliable tackle in his new home of Arizona.

news

Ravens select Boston College WR Zay Flowers with No. 22 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens selected wide receiver Zay Flowers with the No. 22 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Chargers select TCU WR Quentin Johnston with No. 21 pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Texas Christian University wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Seahawks select Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20 overall in 2023 NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks selected Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the No. 20 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Steelers trade up to select Georgia OT Broderick Jones with No. 14 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Georgia OT Broderick Jones with the No. 14 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft after completing a trade with New England Patriots on Thursday night.

news

Lions select Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs with No. 12 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft, add Iowa LB Jack Campbell at No. 18

The Detroit Lions selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night. The Lions then added to the defensive side of the ball with Iowa LB Jack Campbell at No. 18.

news

Eagles trade up with Bears to take Georgia's Jalen Carter at No. 9 overall

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night after trading up with the Chicago Bears.

news

Falcons select Texas RB Bijan Robinson with No. 8 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons selected running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Seahawks draft Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon with No. 5 overall pick of 2023 NFL Draft

The Seahawks selected Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon with the fifth-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Colts select Florida QB Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Round 1

Bucky Brooks breaks down every selection from Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Follow along as we update live!

news

Texans select Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud with No. 2 overall pick; trade up to select Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 3 overall in 2023 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday night. Houston then surprised with a trade up to No. 3 to select Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr.

