Cardinals trade up with Lions to select Ohio State OT Paris Johnson at No. 6 overall

Johnson heads to the NFL with plenty of accolades -- second-team All American and first-team All-Big Ten in 2022 -- and experience at tackle and guard. He'll rightfully play tackle at the next level, and his history proves he's athletic and versatile enough to handle most anything presented to him by an opposing rusher.

Johnson's pre-draft process exhibited his athleticism, a coveted trait at tackle in today's NFL. Although he's not a finished product as a blocker, Johnson owns a foundation fit for further development at the next level. He moves with ease and should be able to handle a number of approaches from opposing edge rushers while he polishes his technique and continues to fill out his 6-foot-6 frame.

Johnson's pre-draft process backed up what everyone saw on tape, but what was most notable was the intensity with which he completed his drills at his pro day in Columbus. Only Johnson and teammate Luke Wypler participated in the session (while fellow tackle Dawand Jones sat out), and despite a difference in size, the two battled throughout their drills session. Work ethic will not be a concern for Johnson, a known fact proven by his willingness to play wherever he was asked during his time with the Buckeyes.