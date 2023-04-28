Texans select Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud with No. 2 overall pick; trade up to select Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 3 overall in 2023 NFL Draft

There had been discussion in recent days over Stroud's scores in the S2 Cognition test, which he responded to on Wednesday.

Stroud is a smooth passer with excellent accuracy from the pocket. His ability to anticipate throws and layer the ball to any area of the field provides him with a solid floor at the NFL level. Boasting ideal size at 6-foot-3, 214 pounds, Stroud is a distributor who can win pre-snap and is a good decision-maker, able to identify holes in the defense.

While he's a solid athlete, Stroud showed reticence at times to use his legs. Part of that reluctance stemmed from often having a clean pocket, and with an all-star cast at receiver, OSU didn't need to unlock that part of his game to be successful. However, he showed against Georgia in the College Football Playoff that he's more than capable of scrambling -- forcing three missed tackles -- when needed. Pivoting to the NFL, will that dominant Peach Bowl performance be a one-off, or was it a sign of the tremendous upside Stroud brings to the pros?

Stroud's bread and butter is dominating from the pocket with good footwork and beautiful, tight spirals. His ability to drop the ball in the bucket on deep passes and calibrate on short throws makes him a pro-ready prospect. One knock on the 21-year-old is he needs to speed up his processing -- like most young QBs -- and he too often locked onto his primary targets in college.