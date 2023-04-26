2023 NFL Draft

Top QB prospect C.J. Stroud on reports on test scores: 'I'm a football player. ... I'm not an S2 taker'

Published: Apr 26, 2023
Eric Edholm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is one of the most intriguing prospects heading into Thursday night's kickoff of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he responded on Wednesday to the narrative surrounding his evaluation that garnered headlines in recent days.

Stroud, who took questions from reporters after participating in the NFL Play Football clinic, was asked about the results of his S2 Cognition test, which NFL teams use to assess athletes' ability to process information. Stroud took the test multiple times and posted low scores, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

"I'm a football player. ... I'm not an S2 taker," Stroud said on Wednesday after the youth football clinic concluded at a local high school. "But shout out to S2, man, they probably have a good system, what they do, no diss to them. But I know who I am, and I know what I can do on that field. And I'll do that at the next level."

Stroud said he has been off social media as he's gotten closer to the draft, so he hasn't been dialed in on the online conversation regarding the reports of his test scores. Stroud said his agent, David Mulugheta, called him to let Stroud know what was happening once some outlets ran with his scores.

"I don't know if the test scores are inaccurate or accurate," Stroud said Wednesday.

Stroud defended his ability to play football at the next level, as well.

"I know I have God-given talent -- not only to play the game, but to have IQ," Stroud said. "I think I'm very smart. I think if I'm not the smartest QB in this draft then I'm one of the smartest in this draft and in the NFL."

Stroud also had a message for those online who question him.

"For me, at the end of the day I don't got nothing to prove to nobody," he said. "I'm not going to sit here and explain how I process football. The people who are making the picks, know what I can do. So that's all that matters to me. There's a whole bunch of people who know how to coach better, know how to play quarterback better, know how to do everything on social media. ...

"I don't think you can play at Ohio State and not be smart. At the end of the day, if you don't trust and believe in me, all I can tell you is: Watch this."

