Top QB prospect C.J. Stroud on reports on test scores: 'I'm a football player. ... I'm not an S2 taker'

"I don't know if the test scores are inaccurate or accurate," Stroud said Wednesday.

Stroud defended his ability to play football at the next level, as well.

"I know I have God-given talent -- not only to play the game, but to have IQ," Stroud said. "I think I'm very smart. I think if I'm not the smartest QB in this draft then I'm one of the smartest in this draft and in the NFL."

Stroud also had a message for those online who question him.

"For me, at the end of the day I don't got nothing to prove to nobody," he said. "I'm not going to sit here and explain how I process football. The people who are making the picks, know what I can do. So that's all that matters to me. There's a whole bunch of people who know how to coach better, know how to play quarterback better, know how to do everything on social media. ...