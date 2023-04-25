Around the NFL

2023 NFL Draft trade tracker: Full details on every draft-related move since start of the new league year

Published: Apr 25, 2023 at 08:01 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com provides a one-stop shop for tracking every draft-related trade made since the start of the 2023 league year on March 15.

Aaron Rodgers trade finally goes down

New York Jets
New York Jets
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

JETS RECEIVE:


PACKERS RECEIVE:

  • Round 1, 2023: No. 13
  • Round 2, 2023: No. 42
  • Round 6, 2023: No. 207
  • Conditional 2024 second-round draft pick


READ: Rodgers to NYJ! Jets, Pack agree to anticipated trade

Veteran receiver heads to Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

STEELERS RECEIVE:


RAMS RECEIVE:

  • Round 7, 2023: No. 234


READ: Steelers acquire Rams WR Allen Robinson week before draft

Falcons add former first-round CB from Lions

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

FALCONS RECEIVE:


LIONS RECEIVE:

  • Round 5, 2023: No. 159


READ: Lions trade CB Jeff Okudah to Falcons for 2023 fifth-round pick

Browns receive WR for second-round pick

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
New York Jets
New York Jets

BROWNS RECEIVE:


JEST RECEIVE:

  • Round 2, 2023: No. 42


READ: Jets trading WR Elijah Moore, third-round pick to Browns for second-round pick

Cowboys add to receiver room in trade

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

COWBOYS RECEIVE:


TEXANS RECEIVE:

  • Round 5, 2023: No. 161 overall
  • Round 6, 2024


READ: Cowboys acquiring WR Brandin Cooks in trade with Texans

Falcons bring in TE Jonnu Smith

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

FALCONS RECEIVE:


PATRIOTS RECEIVE:

  • Round 7, 2023: No. 245 (from Bills)


READ: Falcons acquiring tight end Jonnu Smith from Patriots in trade

Texans acquire OL depth from New England

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TEXANS RECEIVE:


BUCCANEERS RECEIVE:

  • Round 6, 2023: No. 179


READ: Buccaneers trading veteran guard Shaq Mason to Texans

Dolphins acquire All-Pro CB

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

DOLPHINS RECEIVE:


RAMS RECEIVE:


READ: Rams trading All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins for third-round pick

Cowboys bolster secondary with vet CB

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

COWBOYS RECEIVE:


COLTS RECEIVE:

  • Round 5, 2023: No. 176


READ: Cowboys acquiring former All-Pro CB Stephon Gilmore from Colts in trade

Giants acquire Raiders superstar TE

New York Giants
New York Giants
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

GIANTS RECEIVE:


RAIDERS RECEIVE:

  • Round 3, 2023: No. 100 (from Chiefs)


READ: Giants trade to acquire TE Darren Waller from Raiders

Bears receive a bundle for No.1 overall pick

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

PANTHERS RECEIVE:

  • Round 1, 2023: No. 1


BEARS RECEIVE:

  • WR DJ Moore 
  • Round 1, 2023: No. 9
  • Round 2, 2023: No. 61 (from 49ers)
  • Round 1, 2024
  • Round 2, 2025


READ: Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Panthers for WR D.J. Moore, four draft picks

Related Content

news

49ers GM John Lynch on trade calls for QB Trey Lance: 'I think there's a lot of smoke'

With reports of San Francisco receiving trade calls for former first-round QB Trey Lance, 49ers GM John Lynch insisted Monday that talks haven't gotten that deep.

news

La'el Collins sees Jonah Williams back with Bengals despite trade request: 'We're going to be deep'

The Bengals signed Orlando Brown in free agency this offseason to be their long-term LT. That move put former first-round pick Jonah Williams on the move. Former starting RT La'el Collins brushed aside questions about Williams' request.

news

Steelers WR Allen Robinson after being traded from Rams: 'I have a lot of football left in me'

New Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson says he still has "a lot of football left" after a subpar season with the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles on LB Devin White: 'We know we're not trading him'

Despite linebacker Devin White requesting a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Todd Bowles says he expects the Pro Bowler to be with the team when the season starts.

news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco doesn't think Austin Ekeler situation will alter draft plans

As Austin Ekeler remains on the team despite requesting a trade, the Chargers' 2023 NFL Draft plans remain unchanged by their back's hopes of a bigger payday and a new landing spot.

news

Panthers Pro Bowl edge Brian Burns undergoes ankle surgery, expected back by training camp

Panthers Pro Bowl pass rusher Brian Burns recently underwent ankle surgery, but is expected to be available for training camp, Carolina announced Monday.

news

2023 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Monday ahead of Thursday's Round 1

There is no indication of what the Houston Texans will do with the No. 2 overall pick, which could shake up the entire first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Packers agree to trade four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to Jets

Green Bay and New York are finalizing a trade sending to send QB Aaron Rodgers to the Jets, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

news

GM Ran Carthon says Titans have not received trade calls for RB Derrick Henry

Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon continues to reiterate there is no truth to the rumors of star RB Derrick Henry being traded.

news

Giants agree to deal with free-agent DT A'Shawn Robinson

Veteran defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Giants, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on new deal: 'Money is nice, championships are better'

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurt's rapid ascension to the elite tier of signal-callers landed him a lavish contract last week, yet he's not spending this week counting his dollars. "Money is nice," Hurts said Monday. "Championships are better."

