2023 NFL Draft trade tracker: Full details on every draft-related move since start of the new league year

Aaron Rodgers trade finally goes down
JETS RECEIVE:
- QB Aaron Rodgers
- Round 1, 2023: No. 15
- Round 5, 2023: No. 170
PACKERS RECEIVE:
- Round 1, 2023: No. 13
- Round 2, 2023: No. 42
- Round 6, 2023: No. 207
- Conditional 2024 second-round draft pick
Veteran receiver heads to Pittsburgh
STEELERS RECEIVE:
- WR Allen Robinson
- Round 7, 2023: No. 251
RAMS RECEIVE:
- Round 7, 2023: No. 234
Falcons add former first-round CB from Lions
FALCONS RECEIVE:
- CB Jeff Okudah
LIONS RECEIVE:
- Round 5, 2023: No. 159
Browns receive WR for second-round pick
BROWNS RECEIVE:
- WR Elijah Moore
- Round 3, 2023: No. 74
JEST RECEIVE:
- Round 2, 2023: No. 42
Cowboys add to receiver room in trade
COWBOYS RECEIVE:
TEXANS RECEIVE:
- Round 5, 2023: No. 161 overall
- Round 6, 2024
Falcons bring in TE Jonnu Smith
FALCONS RECEIVE:
- TE Jonnu Smith
PATRIOTS RECEIVE:
- Round 7, 2023: No. 245 (from Bills)
Texans acquire OL depth from New England
TEXANS RECEIVE:
- OG Shaq Mason
- Round 7, 2023: No. 230 (from Jets)
BUCCANEERS RECEIVE:
- Round 6, 2023: No. 179
Dolphins acquire All-Pro CB
DOLPHINS RECEIVE:
- CB Jalen Ramsey
RAMS RECEIVE:
- TE Hunter Long
- Round 3, 2023: No. 77 (from Patriots)
Cowboys bolster secondary with vet CB
COWBOYS RECEIVE:
COLTS RECEIVE:
- Round 5, 2023: No. 176
Giants acquire Raiders superstar TE
GIANTS RECEIVE:
RAIDERS RECEIVE:
- Round 3, 2023: No. 100 (from Chiefs)
Bears receive a bundle for No.1 overall pick
PANTHERS RECEIVE:
- Round 1, 2023: No. 1
BEARS RECEIVE:
- WR DJ Moore
- Round 1, 2023: No. 9
- Round 2, 2023: No. 61 (from 49ers)
- Round 1, 2024
- Round 2, 2025
