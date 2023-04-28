Steelers trade up to select Georgia OT Broderick Jones with No. 14 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Steelers moved up three spots in Round 1 to select Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones.
Pittsburgh traded the 17th and 120th overall picks to the New England Patriots in exchange for No. 14 overall. Selecting Jones addresses a big need for Pittsburgh, presumably at left tackle, as the team used Dan Moore Jr. there last season and received mixed results.
On the surface, the move may seem a bit curious for New England, which also appeared to be in the market for an offensive tackle and brought in Jones for a Top 30 visit. But Jones was also highly connected to the Jets, who moved from No. 13 -- ahead of the Patriots -- to 15 with the Aaron Rodgers trade this week. That might have cost them Jones, as the Patriots traded down and let the Steelers nab him one pick before New York.
The Patriots appeared to get terrific value at another need position -- cornerback -- at 17. They took Oregon's Christian Gonzalez, who was roundly mocked inside the top 10 picks leading up to the draft. With a slew of smaller corners on the roster, Gonzalez adds some much-needed length to the secondary.
It's the first year the Steelers have drafted a true tackle in Round 1 since 1996, when they selected Jamain Stephens from North Carolina A&T with the 29th pick.
An uber-athletic tackle, standing 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, Jones combines size, power and movement ability ideal to transition to the NFL.
Jones, an aggressive blocker with solid hands, boasts the athleticism to recover when beat on the edge and plays with balance in pass protection. The 21-year-old owns the power to move defenders in the run game and the mobility to work to the second level.
The biggest knock on Jones entering the draft process was his lack of experience. He started just one full season (15 games) at left tackle for Georgia, with 19 starts over three years for the Bulldogs. As such, parts of his game need refinement entering the NFL, but the traits are there for him to ascend into a Pro Bowl-caliber blocker.