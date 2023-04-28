Around the NFL

Steelers trade up to select Georgia OT Broderick Jones with No. 14 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 27, 2023 at 09:50 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The Steelers moved up three spots in Round 1 to select Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

Pittsburgh traded the 17th and 120th overall picks to the New England Patriots in exchange for No. 14 overall. Selecting Jones addresses a big need for Pittsburgh, presumably at left tackle, as the team used Dan Moore Jr. there last season and received mixed results.

On the surface, the move may seem a bit curious for New England, which also appeared to be in the market for an offensive tackle and brought in Jones for a Top 30 visit. But Jones was also highly connected to the Jets, who moved from No. 13 -- ahead of the Patriots -- to 15 with the Aaron Rodgers trade this week. That might have cost them Jones, as the Patriots traded down and let the Steelers nab him one pick before New York.

The Patriots appeared to get terrific value at another need position -- cornerback -- at 17. They took Oregon's Christian Gonzalez, who was roundly mocked inside the top 10 picks leading up to the draft. With a slew of smaller corners on the roster, Gonzalez adds some much-needed length to the secondary.

Related Links

It's the first year the Steelers have drafted a true tackle in Round 1 since 1996, when they selected Jamain Stephens from North Carolina A&T with the 29th pick.

An uber-athletic tackle, standing 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, Jones combines size, power and movement ability ideal to transition to the NFL.

Jones, an aggressive blocker with solid hands, boasts the athleticism to recover when beat on the edge and plays with balance in pass protection. The 21-year-old owns the power to move defenders in the run game and the mobility to work to the second level.

The biggest knock on Jones entering the draft process was his lack of experience. He started just one full season (15 games) at left tackle for Georgia, with 19 starts over three years for the Bulldogs. As such, parts of his game need refinement entering the NFL, but the traits are there for him to ascend into a Pro Bowl-caliber blocker.

Related Content

news

Ravens select Boston College WR Zay Flowers with No. 22 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens selected wide receiver Zay Flowers with the No. 22 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Chargers select TCU WR Quentin Johnston with No. 21 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Texas Christian University wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Seahawks select Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20 overall in 2023 NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks selected Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the No. 20 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Lions select Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs with No. 12 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft, add Iowa LB Jack Campbell at No. 18

The Detroit Lions selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night. The Lions then added to the defensive side of the ball with Iowa LB Jack Campbell at No. 18.

news

Eagles trade up with Bears to take Georgia's Jalen Carter at No. 9 overall

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night after trading up with the Chicago Bears.

news

Falcons select Texas RB Bijan Robinson with No. 8 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons selected running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Seahawks draft Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon with No. 5 overall pick of 2023 NFL Draft

The Seahawks selected Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon with the fifth-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Cardinals trade up with Lions to select Ohio State OT Paris Johnson at No. 6 overall

The Arizona Cardinals selected Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson with the No. 6 overall pick off the 2023 NFL Draft after completing a trade with the Lions on Thursday night.

news

Colts select Florida QB Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Texans select Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud with No. 2 overall pick; trade up to select Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 3 overall in 2023 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday night. Houston then surprised with a trade up to No. 3 to select Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr.

news

Panthers select Alabama QB Bryce Young with No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More