Eagles trade up to take Georgia CB Kelee Ringo at No. 105 in 2023 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to stockpile former Georgia Bulldogs.
Philly traded up to the No. 105 overall pick in the fourth round to select defensive back Kelee Ringo on Saturday.
The Eagles sent a 2024 third-round pick to the Houston Texans for the right to snag Ringo.
A 6-foot-2 cornerback, Ringo offers size to go along with blazing speed, running a 4.36 40-yard-dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Ringo boasts toughness to match his size and track speed. The 20-year-old offers athletic upside and brings versatility to the Eagles' secondary.
The defensive back started 27 games at Georgia, generating four interceptions, 19 passes defended, 76 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack. He was named a second-team All-SEC player in 2022.
Ringo will be around plenty of familiar faces in Philly. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman selected Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and edge Nolan Smith in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. A year ago, the Eagles selected former Bulldog defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean.
The Philadelphia EagleDogs!