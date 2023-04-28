Around the NFL

Eagles trade up with Bears to take Georgia's Jalen Carter at No. 9 overall

Published: Apr 27, 2023 at 09:21 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Jalen Carter didn't slide out of the top 10, after all.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected the Georgia defensive lineman with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night after trading up with the Chicago Bears. The Bears, who had already traded away the top pick in the draft to the Carolina Panthers months ago, acquired the No. 10 overall pick, which they used to select Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright, and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

Considered one of the top talents in the ’23 class, Carter was predicted by many to potentially fall down the draft board due to concerns over off-the-field issues. But the Eagles swooped in with the hopes of adding a game-changer to their already formidable defensive front that includes their first-round pick from a season ago, Carter's former Bulldogs teammate Jordan Davis.

The 21-year-old Carter was booked and released March 1 on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing, stemming from an investigation into a fatal Jan. 15 car crash. Carter subsequently pleaded no contest to those charges on March 16 and was sentenced to serve 12 months of probation, pay a $1,000 fine, perform 80 hours of community service and complete a state-approved defensive driving course.

Carter's performance at the Bulldogs' pro day drew mixed reviews.

On Thursday, however, Carter's overall promise to be a special talent in the middle of a Super Bowl-ready defense was enough for Eagles general manager Howie Roseman to make a move for.

Carter, who won back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships, is a difference-maker on the field and is considered one of the most physically gifted players in the entire draft.

The 314-pound defensive tackle owns an explosive first step with the power to bully interior blockers and take on double teams. His quickness sets Carter apart from other defensive tackles, with stark change-of-direction ability and quickness in tight quarters.

In three seasons at Georgia as part of the Bulldogs' deep D-line rotation, Carter generated six sacks, 83 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Now he's moving on from the national champs to the reigning NFC champions.

