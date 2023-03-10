Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Panthers for WR D.J. Moore, four draft picks

As for whom might be the twinkle in Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer's eye remains to be seen. Cases could be made for Richardson, Stroud and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, and there is undoubtedly a small camp of Will Levis supporters who will pound the table for the Panthers to bring him to Charlotte. It's just the reality of draft season in this football-crazed world.

The trade stands as the first massive deal swung by Bears GM Ryan Poles, who landed the coveted top pick after Chicago narrowly finished with the worst record in the NFL in 2022. With Justin Fields already on the roster and coming off a season in which he gave Chicago its first evidence he could be the Bears' franchise quarterback, Chicago wasn't in the market for another young, unproven talent at the position, making a trade attractive.

After weeks of holding on to the pick, it took Poles less than a week after the combine to pull off a huge deal that provides the Bears with a war chest of draft picks (10 in total in 2023 now) that he can use to address the team's many areas of need elsewhere, and a much-needed weapon for Fields to target in the passing game with Moore. If ever there were a way to start a new league year with a ton of positive momentum, this is it for Poles and Chicago.