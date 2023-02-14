Around the NFL

Panthers hire Jim Caldwell as senior assistant

Published: Feb 14, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The Carolina Panthers continue to add veteran talent to their coaching staff, naming Jim Caldwell as a senior assistant on Tuesday.

Originally, Caldwell interviewed for the Panthers' head coaching position. That job went to Frank Reich -- and now Caldwell will join Reich's staff, reporting directly to Reich and assisting on offense, defense and special teams.

Caldwell, 68, has a background primarily on the offensive side of the ball, but he's also twice been a head coach in the NFL -- with the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions -- as well as in college at Wake Forest. Caldwell's regular-season record with the Colts and Lions was a combined 62-50 with a 2-4 postseason mark. He took Indianapolis to Super Bowl XLV as a rookie head coach.

Reich has begun assembling an impressive staff so far, including defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero (who also interviewed for the Panthers' head-coaching job), quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, senior defensive assistant Dom Capers and now Caldwell.

Caldwell and Reich coached together for six years with the Colts under former head coach Tony Dungy. Reich was a coaching intern when he joined Dungy's staff in 2006, with Caldwell serving as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach. When Dungy retired, Caldwell took over as head coach and Reich was elevated to quarterbacks coach.

