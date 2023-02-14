Panthers hire Jim Caldwell as senior assistant

The Carolina Panthers continue to add veteran talent to their coaching staff, naming Jim Caldwell as a senior assistant on Tuesday.

Originally, Caldwell interviewed for the Panthers' head coaching position. That job went to Frank Reich -- and now Caldwell will join Reich's staff, reporting directly to Reich and assisting on offense, defense and special teams.

Caldwell, 68, has a background primarily on the offensive side of the ball, but he's also twice been a head coach in the NFL -- with the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions -- as well as in college at Wake Forest. Caldwell's regular-season record with the Colts and Lions was a combined 62-50 with a 2-4 postseason mark. He took Indianapolis to Super Bowl XLV as a rookie head coach.

Reich has begun assembling an impressive staff so far, including defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero (who also interviewed for the Panthers' head-coaching job), quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, senior defensive assistant Dom Capers and now Caldwell.