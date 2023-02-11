Around the NFL

Panthers hiring longtime former NFL quarterback Josh McCown as QB coach

Published: Feb 10, 2023 at 08:15 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Josh McCown's journeyman NFL career continues -- this time as a coach.

The Carolina Panthers are hiring McCown as their quarterbacks coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The team later announced the hire, along with that of Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant.

McCown, who will serve under head coach Frank Reich, has long been interested in coaching in the league. Despite a lack of experience, he interviewed to be the Texans' head coach in 2021 before Houston hired David Culley, and again in 2022 before Lovie Smith scored the job.

The former quarterback played for nine teams in his career, including a two-year stint with Carolina from 2008-09. He retired in 2019 at the age of 40 with 17,731 career passing yards, 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions.

Whether it's a QB already on the roster, such as Matt Corral, Sam Darnold or PJ Walker, or a starter yet to be acquired, McCown will be entrusted with boosting the play of a position that's been disappointing for the Panthers in recent years.

Related Content

news

Michael Bidwill: Cardinals HC search on 'pause' until after Super Bowl

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said his team's head coaching search will continue past the Super Bowl, but he reminded any frustrated fans that the team wants to make the right decision rather than the fastest one.

news

Chiefs have no injury designations for Super Bowl LVII

After an injury-riddled road toward Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be fully healthy heading into Super Bowl LVII versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

99-percent matchup: Eagles, Chiefs fans who share kidney bound for Super Bowl LVII

The Eagles and Chiefs gifted a Super Bowl trip to a Kansas City fan who donated a kidney to a fellow Marine veteran and Philadelphia supporter. NFL.com's Bobby Kownack details the powerful story ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

news

Super Bowl LVII injury report: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Final injury report for the Kansas City Eagles and Philadelphia Eagles matchup in Super Bowl LVII.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things watch for in Chiefs-Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down five things to watch for when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Texans interviewing ex-Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury for offensive coordinator job

Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is interviewing for the vacant offensive coordinator job in Houston, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday.

news

OT Taylor Lewan says he 'will be cut' by Titans in coming weeks, ponders playing future

Three-time Pro Bowler and former first-round pick Taylor Lewan believes the Titans will be cutting him in the next few weeks.

news

Texans expected to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator

The Texans are expected to hire Matt Burke as the new defensive coordinator on DeMeco Ryans' coaching staff, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

With standard-setter Travis Kelce on other sideline, Dallas Goedert aims to make key impact for Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert will look to prove he's one of the upper echelon at his position on Sunday when he shares the field with one of the elite to ever play tight end, Travis Kelce.

news

Chiefs largely deflect dynasty talk heading into Super Bowl LVII

Do the Kansas City Chiefs need to win Super Bowl LVII to be considered a dynasty? NFL.com's Kevin Patra pondered that question this week in Arizona, speaking with several Chiefs veterans, but Kansas City is more interested in taking care of business first this Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE