Panthers hiring longtime former NFL quarterback Josh McCown as QB coach

Josh McCown's journeyman NFL career continues -- this time as a coach.

The Carolina Panthers are hiring McCown as their quarterbacks coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The team later announced the hire, along with that of Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant.

McCown, who will serve under head coach Frank Reich, has long been interested in coaching in the league. Despite a lack of experience, he interviewed to be the Texans' head coach in 2021 before Houston hired David Culley, and again in 2022 before Lovie Smith scored the job.

The former quarterback played for nine teams in his career, including a two-year stint with Carolina from 2008-09. He retired in 2019 at the age of 40 with 17,731 career passing yards, 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions.