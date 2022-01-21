Around the NFL

Texans conduct HC interview with veteran QB Josh McCown for second consecutive year

Jan 20, 2022
Jelani Scott

The Houston Texans' continued search for a head coach has led them back to an intriguing candidate from last year's hiring cycle.

The organization announced Thursday that it had completed an interview with veteran quarterback Josh McCown, who spent the latter half of the 2020 season on Houston's practice squad.

He joins Houston's short list of completed interviews for this hiring cycle, alongside former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, and former Steelers Pro Bowl receiver and current Florida Atlantic University assistant Hines Ward.

McCown notably interviewed with Houston around this same time last January, eventually losing the position to David Culley. The 66-year-old coach's ouster after one season has opened for the 42-year-old QB to again emerge as a viable candidate.

McCown's last snaps came in the Wild Card Round two years ago when the then-Eagles backup valiantly filled in for an injured Carson Wentz during Philadelphia's 17-9 loss to the Seahawks. After turning down an offer to join Philly's coaching staff, McCown signed a deal as an emergency QB for the '20 campaign, making him the oldest practice squad player in NFL history.

Drafted by the Cardinals in 2002, McCown has spent time with 12 NFL clubs since entering the league as a third-round pick. He is currently listed as a free agent.

