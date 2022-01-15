Texans interview former Steelers WR Hines Ward for head coaching job

The Houston Texans' search for their next head coach has entered former player territory.

Hines Ward, a two-time Super Bowl champion for the Pittsburgh Steelers, interviewed for the Texans HC position on Saturday, the team announced.

Ward is currently working at Florida Atlantic University as a special assistant to the head coach. The 45-year-old's coaching experience started in the NFL, serving two years with the New York Jets (2019-2020) as an offensive assistant.

Ward played 14 seasons with the Steelers from 1998 to 2011 and is the franchise's all-time leader in receptions (1,000), receiving yards (12,083) and touchdowns (85). The four-time Pro Bowler was known not only for his sure hands and clutch play-making ability, but also his knack for making big blocks. Ward was named MVP of Super Bowl XL after securing five receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans also announced current Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi also interviewed for the head coach position as well.