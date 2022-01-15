Texans complete interview with Brian Flores one day after dismissing head coach David Culley

Less than one day after dismissing David Culley, the Houston Texans have officially begun their search for a new leader.

The team announced Friday it had interviewed former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores -- the Texans' first head coaching interview of this hiring cycle.

Flores, who was fired by Miami by on Monday after three seasons, has now completed two interviews this week. The Chicago Bears announced they had interviewed Flores earlier Friday.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio addressed Culley's departure and the team's future after one tumultuous season during a press conference Friday morning, calling it "one of the hardest decisions I've made in my life" before discussing next steps.