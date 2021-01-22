Texans interview Josh McCown, Jim Caldwell for vacant head-coaching job

Longtime NFL quarterback ﻿Josh McCown﻿ and former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell had interviews Friday with the Houston Texans for the franchise's vacant head-coaching job, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

The team later confirmed the interviews, though they characterized them as "continued discussions."

The Texans are continuing their due diligence on multiple candidates and no hire is imminent, Pelissero and Garafolo added.

Houston has interviewed a host of candidates for the job left vacant since the Texans fired Bill O'Brien as head coach early in the 2020 season.

Among those interviewed by the team have been Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell, Ravens assistant head coach David Culley, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

While O'Brien was the first NFL coach fired in 2020, the Texans have yet to find his replacement.

The 41-year-old McCown was signed by the Texans off the Eagles' practice squad in November. A 19-year NFL veteran, McCown has strong leadership traits and intends to get into coaching eventually. But his plan had been to watch his sons play high school football the next few years first, Pelissero added.

Houston is exploring the idea of McCown as head coach, but would surround him with at least one former head coach on the staff, Garafolo added.

Caldwell, 66, last coached in 2019 as the Miami Dolphins' assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach.