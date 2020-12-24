Around the NFL

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2021 hiring cycle

Dec 24, 2020
NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2021 hiring cycle kicks into gear. The information below -- sourced from NFL Media reports and official team announcements -- will be updated in real time during the coming weeks.

HEAD COACH INTERVIEWS

Houston Texans

  • Jim Caldwell, former Lions and Colts HC (more)
  • Marvin Lewis, former Bengals HC and current Arizona State co-defensive coordinator (more)

GENERAL MANAGER INTERVIEWS

Detroit Lions

  • Thomas Dimitroff, former Falcons GM
  • Brad Holmes, Rams director of college scouting
  • Rob Lohman, Lions director of pro scouting
  • Lance Newmark, Lions director of player personnel
  • Kyle O'Brien, Lions VP of player personnel
  • Scott Pioli, NFL Network analyst and former Chiefs GM
  • Louis Riddick, ESPN analyst and former Eagles director of pro personnel
  • Rick Smith, former Texans GM

Atlanta Falcons

  • Anthony Robinson, Falcons director of college scouting
  • Rick Smith, former Texans GM

Houston Texans

  • Louis Riddick, ESPN analyst and former Eagles director of pro personnel

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Rick Smith, former Texans GM

FIRED

Houston Texans head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien

The Texans fired O'Brien after Houston started the year 0-4. O'Brien was head coach of the Texans for more than six seasons and four AFC South division titles with a 52-48 record. O'Brien officially took over title of general manager during the 2020 offseason and oversaw the controversial trade of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins﻿.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, general manager Thomas Dimitroff

The Falcons fired Quinn in October after a 0-5 start to the season. Quinn notably led the Falcons to Super Bowl LI where Atlanta lost to the New England Patriots after holding a 28-3 lead in the second half. Quinn went 43-42 in over five seasons as Falcons HC. The Falcons fired Dimitroff along with Quinn in October. Dimitroff was GM in Atlanta for more than 12 seasons, drafted Matt Ryan and Julio Jones﻿, and compiled a 113-92 record during his tenure.

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, general manager Bob Quin, special teams coach Brayden Coombs

The Lions fired Patricia days after a blowout loss to the Texans on Thanksgiving during his third season as HC. Patricia went 13-29-1 during his time in Detroit. The Lions also fired Quin following the team's loss to the Texans. Quin made the playoffs during his first season in Detroit when Jim Caldwell was HC but failed to make the postseason since 2016. Quin went 32-44-1 with the Lions. The Lions fired Coombs on Dec. 21.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell

The Jaguars fired Caldwell on Nov. 29 after a loss to the Browns dropped them to 1-10 on the season. Caldwell made the playoffs once during his time in Jacksonville and fell just short of a berth in Super Bowl LII when the Jags lost to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Caldwell went 37-88 in nearly eight seasons as GM.

Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney

The Panthers fired Hurney on Dec. 21 amid a 4-10 season. This was Hurney's second stint as Panthers GM after returning as a interim GM in 2017 and assuming the position full-time in 2018. Hurney went 16-30 in this second stint as Panthers GM and was 106-32 overall.

New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams

The Jets fired Williams on Dec. 7, a day after a controversial all-out blitz call led to a Raiders' last-second win in New York. Williams was in his second season as Jets DC.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther

The Raiders fired Guenther following a Week 14 loss to the Colts in which Las Vegas gave up 44 points. Guenther was in this third season as Raiders DC.

