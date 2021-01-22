Washington hires Martin Mayhew as GM, appoints Marty Hurney to high-ranking front office role

The Washington Football Team has hired a new general manager.

The franchise has hired San Francisco 49ers executive Martin Mayhew to serve in the position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Marty Hurney, who was previously reported to be finalizing a deal to become GM, will now be appointed to a high-ranking front office role, Rapoport added.

After meeting with Washington brass on Monday, things seemed to be falling into place for Hurney to reunite with Ron Rivera and serve in the same capacity he did next to Rivera in Carolina for five years. Now, a little more than 48 hours later, the club has changed its stance.

Mayhew, an NFL exec since 2001, will step into his second stint as a GM, with his first coming while with the Detroit Lions. After serving as senior director of football administration for three years before moving on to senior vice president and assistant GM duties from 2004-08, Mayhew was elevated to the role of GM in 2008 and remained in the position until 2015.

Mayhew departed the Motor City for the Big Apple in 2016 where he took over as the Giants' director of football operations. He then transitioned to San Fran in 2017 where he was the club's senior personnel executive for two years before becoming VP of player personnel in 2019.

Following a nine-year NFL career, Mayhew transitioned to a behind the scenes role after graduating from Georgetown University Law Center in 2000. He played cornerback for the Bills, Washington and the Buccaneers from 1988-96, and won Super Bowl XXVI while wearing the burgundy and gold in 1992.

In another organization-altering move, Jennifer King is going to become a full-time offensive assistant for Washington after spending last season as a coaching intern, Rapoport reported, per an informed source.

The 2020 season was King's first among the coaching ranks after she spent 2018 and 2019 interning in the offseason and during training camp for the Panthers.