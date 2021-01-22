Around the NFL

Washington Football Team to make Jennifer King a full-time offensive assistant

Published: Jan 21, 2021 at 11:48 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Jennifer King continues her historic ascension up the NFL coaching ladder.

The Washington Football Team will make King a full-time offensive assistant after she spent this season as a coaching intern, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night, per an informed source.

King will become the first full-time African-American female coach in NFL history.

The 2020 season was King's first among the coaching ranks after she spent 2018 and 2019 interning in the offseason and during training camp for the Carolina Panthers. She worked primarily with running backs coach Randy Jordan.

Earlier this month, King made history alongside Bucs asst. defensive line coach Lori Locust and asst. strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar as the first female coaches to occupy opposing sidelines during a playoff game.

In between her two stints with the Panthers, King served as an assistant wide receiver coach and special teams assistant for the now-defunct Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football.

King also served as a quality control coach with Dartmouth College in 2019 prior to joining Washington. Dartmouth finished 9-1 and won an Ivy League title during her time there.

