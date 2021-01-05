Around the NFL

Six women set to make history as coaches in NFL playoffs 

Published: Jan 05, 2021 at 06:37 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Progress will be front on center on NFL sidelines when the playoffs commence.

As women coaching continues to open doors and make an impact within the NFL, history will be at hand as the postseason is set to kick off.

Six of the eight female coaches currently within league will be on the sidelines for playoff teams and for the first time in NFL chronicle, opposing playoff teams will have women's coaches on their sidelines when the Washington Football Team hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday evening.

When Washington and Tampa Bay lock up on Saturday at 8:15 p.m., head coach Ron Rivera will have full-year coaching intern Jennifer King on the sideline, while the Buccaneers -- the only team with two women coaches -- have assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar.

Though she's in her first full year with Washington, King is not new to making history, as she became the first Black woman to coach in the NFL and in Week 3 was part of the first league game to feature female coaches on opposing sidelines and a female official.

Joining King and official Sarah Thomas in that history-making game was Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson. Brownson's Browns will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Chelsea Romero has helped the Los Angeles Rams return to the playoffs, where they'll face the host Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at 4:40 p.m. ET. Romero is the team's first strength and conditioning coach.

Cristi Bartlett is the seasonal assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Tennessee Titans, who host the Baltimore Ravens at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Also part of the playoff pushes for the Ravens and Chicago Bears have been Megan McLaughlin and Robyn Wilkey, respectively.

McLaughlin is the director of football operations for the Ravens. Wilkey is the executive assistant to head coach Matt Nagy for the Bears, who face the host New Orleans Saints at 4:40 p.m. ET Saturday.

Last season, 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers made history when she became the first woman and openly gay coach to coach in the Super Bowl. With a historic start to the first-ever Super Wild Card Weekend upcoming, Sowers might well have some company when the Super Bowl comes to Tampa in February.

Related Content

news

Texans zeroing in on Nick Caserio as new general manager

Nick Caserio, the Patriots director of player personnel, is close to becoming the new general manger of the Houston Texans, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham signs extension with Giants

New York defensive coordinator Patrick Graham signed an extension to stay with the Giants, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. 
news

Rams HC Sean McVay: 'Not going to make an announcement' on starting QB this week

The Rams still don't know whether Jared Goff or John Wolford will be their starting quarterback Saturday. The public might not know until moments before kickoff.
news

Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 revealed 

Led by quarterback Peyton Manning, receiver Calvin Johnson and defensive back Charles Woodson, the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 was unveiled on Tuesday. 
news

Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn says coaching L.A. was 'absolute privilege'

A day after he was let go as head coach of the Chargers, Anthony Lynn released a statement in which he thanked the organization and called his tenure coaching the team an "absolute privilege."
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas noncommittal on Sam Darnold: 'We've got a lot of decisions to make'

Joe Douglas was noncommittal on the Jets' supposed franchise QB, suggesting that a decision won't be made on the former third-overall pick until New York finds its next head coach.
news

Tony Dungy on NFL's lack of minority head coaches: Owners 'need to be looking for leaders'

Hall of Famer Tony Dungy, the first Black coach to win a Super Bowl, said on the latest episode of the Huddle & Flow podcast that the lack of minority coaches is partly a product of owners overlooking an essential trait in candidates -- leadership.
news

Dolphins GM Chris Grier: 'Tua is our starter' going forward

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier put an end to questions of who will be their starting quarterback in 2021.
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend

The Carolina Panthers have signed kicker ﻿Joey Slye﻿ to a contract extension through the 2021 season, the team announced. Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Tuesday.
news

Vic Fangio: Drew Lock 'can be' Broncos starter in 2021, but needs to improve

Drew Lock didn't do enough in 2020 to prove he's the Broncos' franchise quarterback. But coach Vic Fangio thinks he could if he works hard this offseason.
news

Eagles RB Miles Sanders on Jalen Hurts benching: 'Nobody liked the decision'

Count Miles Sanders among those who aren't over what happened in Philadelphia on Sunday night. The Eagles RB expressed his displeasure with HC Doug Pederson benching rookie QB Jalen Hurts in favor of Nate Sudfeld.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW