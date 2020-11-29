Jaguars fire GM Dave Caldwell following Week 12 loss to Browns

Caldwell's time brought the Jaguars to their highest point reached since the days of ﻿Mark Brunell﻿, but has too often produced lows that are simply unsustainable in the win-now NFL.

The architect of Sacksonville began his tenure in Duval County by firing head coach Mike Mularkey and replacing him with up-and-coming defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, and then followed that move with the selection of UCF quarterback ﻿Blake Bortles﻿ as his franchise's chosen signal-caller. That might have been his most damning move, as Bortles never lived up to his first-round status, but Caldwell called a timely audible in building the Jaguars, spending freely in 2017 and quickly constructing a defense that helped turn the Jaguars' hometown into Sacksonville.

The unit was a menace from the beginning and was centered on two key acquisitions: first-round pick ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿, and free-agent acquisition ﻿Calais Campbell﻿. Caldwell's luring of the latter stunned the NFL world in March of 2017 and brought immediate legitimacy to the group, which also added rising corner ﻿A.J. Bouye﻿ and safety ﻿Barry Church﻿ via free agency in the same offseason. The two-year defensive rebuild -- which also saw Caldwell sign defensive tackle ﻿Malik Jackson﻿ and take a chance on safety ﻿Tashaun Gipson﻿, who ultimately didn't work out, in 2016 -- turned Jacksonville into a legitimate contender. The Jaguars landed two All-Pro selections (Campbell, Ramsey), sent six defenders to the Pro Bowl and came within one half of a Super Bowl appearance in 2017, reaching a height many thought would become the norm for the promising franchise.

It instead proved to be their peak, as the Jaguars were unable to sustain such effectiveness, falling from 10-6 in 2017 to 5-11 in 2018. The Bortles experiment -- in which Caldwell made a blunder when he signed Bortles to a three-year extension in 2018 -- ultimately failed, inspiring a necessary change in direction for Jacksonville that ultimately saw Jacksonville torn to pieces.

Caldwell sent Campbell to Baltimore, a disgruntled Ramsey to Los Angeles, Bouye to Denver and exciting-but-unhappy draft selection ﻿Yannick Ngakoue﻿ to Minnesota, while Khan fired EVP of football operations Tom Coughlin while the walls came crashing down around TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars went from contender to pretender, an afterthought with which Marrone was forced to try to make chicken salad out of lesser parts.