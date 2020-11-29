Around the NFL

Jaguars fire GM Dave Caldwell following Week 12 loss to Browns

Published: Nov 29, 2020 at 05:34 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Mired in a 1-10 season, Jaguars owner Shad Khan has decided to act. His first move: fire his general manager.

Dave Caldwell is out as Jaguars GM after eight seasons at the helm of Jacksonville's personnel department. The decision was simple for Khan, who said his team just hasn't been good enough to continue on the same path and expect a better outcome.

"I've met with Dave Caldwell to express my appreciation for his service to the Jacksonville Jaguars as our general manager," Khan said in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. "Dave was exceptionally committed and determined to bring a winner to Jacksonville, but unfortunately his efforts were not rewarded with the results our fans deserve and our organization expects. Our football operation needs new leadership, and we will have it with a new general manager in 2021."

Khan informed Jaguars coach Doug Marrone and his staff they are secure for the rest of the season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Caldwell tweeted thanks to Khan and Jaguars fans while confirming his departure Sunday evening.

Caldwell's time brought the Jaguars to their highest point reached since the days of ﻿Mark Brunell﻿, but has too often produced lows that are simply unsustainable in the win-now NFL.

The architect of Sacksonville began his tenure in Duval County by firing head coach Mike Mularkey and replacing him with up-and-coming defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, and then followed that move with the selection of UCF quarterback ﻿Blake Bortles﻿ as his franchise's chosen signal-caller. That might have been his most damning move, as Bortles never lived up to his first-round status, but Caldwell called a timely audible in building the Jaguars, spending freely in 2017 and quickly constructing a defense that helped turn the Jaguars' hometown into Sacksonville.

The unit was a menace from the beginning and was centered on two key acquisitions: first-round pick ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿, and free-agent acquisition ﻿Calais Campbell﻿. Caldwell's luring of the latter stunned the NFL world in March of 2017 and brought immediate legitimacy to the group, which also added rising corner ﻿A.J. Bouye﻿ and safety ﻿Barry Church﻿ via free agency in the same offseason. The two-year defensive rebuild -- which also saw Caldwell sign defensive tackle ﻿Malik Jackson﻿ and take a chance on safety ﻿Tashaun Gipson﻿, who ultimately didn't work out, in 2016 -- turned Jacksonville into a legitimate contender. The Jaguars landed two All-Pro selections (Campbell, Ramsey), sent six defenders to the Pro Bowl and came within one half of a Super Bowl appearance in 2017, reaching a height many thought would become the norm for the promising franchise.

It instead proved to be their peak, as the Jaguars were unable to sustain such effectiveness, falling from 10-6 in 2017 to 5-11 in 2018. The Bortles experiment -- in which Caldwell made a blunder when he signed Bortles to a three-year extension in 2018 -- ultimately failed, inspiring a necessary change in direction for Jacksonville that ultimately saw Jacksonville torn to pieces.

Caldwell sent Campbell to Baltimore, a disgruntled Ramsey to Los Angeles, Bouye to Denver and exciting-but-unhappy draft selection ﻿Yannick Ngakoue﻿ to Minnesota, while Khan fired EVP of football operations Tom Coughlin while the walls came crashing down around TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars went from contender to pretender, an afterthought with which Marrone was forced to try to make chicken salad out of lesser parts.

Caldwell was a decent talent evaluator when it came to the draft, spending picks on key players like Ramsey, ﻿Allen Robinson﻿, ﻿Telvin Smith﻿, ﻿Brandon Linder﻿, ﻿Marqise Lee﻿, ﻿Myles Jack﻿, Ngakoue, ﻿Dede Westbrook﻿, Josh Allen and ﻿D.J. Chark﻿. Six of his selections made Pro Bowls, but only two remain in Jacksonville. Caldwell also swung and missed on others like Bortles, ﻿Luke Joeckel﻿, ﻿Taven Bryan﻿, among others. And ultimately, his roster construction hinged on his decisions at quarterback, which went up in smoke when his deal for ﻿Nick Foles﻿ imploded with Foles' collarbone injury in 2019.

Caldwell's legacy is still being determined, but with just two more wins over the last three seasons than they won in 2017 alone, and with just one playoff appearance from 2013-2020, we'll largely look back at his time in Jacksonville as one that floated on and sank with unfulfilled potential in its cargo hold. While we wait to see how long Marrone's lifeboat remains afloat, we can safely guarantee the hierarchy in Jacksonville will look a lot different in 2021.

Related Content

news

Week 12: What we learned from Sunday's games

The Titans walloped the Cots for the top spot in the AFC South, the Falcons and Patriots pulled off surprising wins and the Bills fended off the Chargers to start off Sunday.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) exits in third quarter vs. Bengals, does not return

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones exited Sunday's game vs. the Bengals after sustaining a hamstring injury in the second half.
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 12 games

Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ruled out against the Jaguars after suffering a shoulder injury on the first play from scrimmage. Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
news

Browns' Callie Brownson first woman to work as position coach in NFL history

Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson will make history Sunday afternoon. Brownson will become the first woman to coach an NFL position group during a regular-season game, serving as an interim tight ends coach for Cleveland.
news

Saints fined $500K, docked draft pick, Patriots fined $350K for COVID-19 protocol violations

The NFL continued this week to issue out financial and competitive discipline to teams violating its COVID-19 protocols. New England and New Orleans were each fined, while the Saints lost a seventh-round pick.
news

Injury roundup: Falcons' Julio Jones not expected to play against Raiders

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) is not expected to play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. However, teammate Hayden Hurst (ankle) should be good to go.
news

49ers working on relocating games, practice after new COVID-19 order bans all recreational activities

A regional declaration stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the San Francisco 49ers to make adjustments.
news

Broncos to face Saints without QB Drew Lock, both backups after all were deemed high-risk contacts

Broncos quarterbacks ﻿Drew Lock﻿, ﻿Brett Rypien﻿ and ﻿Blake Bortles﻿ are not allowed to play in Week 12, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per an informed source.
news

Chargers activate Austin Ekeler off IR, RB eligible to play in Week 12

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that star running back Austin Ekeler has been activated off injured reserve where he has resided since sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 4.
news

Detroit Lions fire head coach Matt Patricia, general manager Bob Quinn

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they have fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn. 
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) downgraded to doubtful vs. Jets

Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game vs. the Jets. Ryan Fitzpatrick will get the start in his absence. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL