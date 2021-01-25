Los Angeles Chargers hiring Renaldo Hill to be defensive coordinator

It appears the Los Angeles Chargers have found their new defensive coordinator.
Renaldo Hill is expected to become the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Hill was previously the Denver Broncos defensive backs coach.
Hill, 42, replaces Gus Bradley, who joined Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders in the same capacity.
A 2001 seventh-round draft choice out of Michigan State, Hill is a former strong safety who played 10 seasons in the league -- for the Arizona Cardinals, Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos. In 141 games played, Hill recorded 19 interceptions.
Hill will be reunited with new Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, who was the outside linebackers coach in Denver in 2019.