Seahawks part ways with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer 

As the Seattle Seahawks got off to a 5-0 start and Russ was cookin', all was grand for the Pacific Northwest offense.

However, in the aftermath of a season-ending Super Wild Card Weekend loss to the Rams in which the Seahawks' offense sputtered to a 20-point showing, a sudden change has come about.

The Seahawks announced Tuesday they have parted ways with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

"Brian Schottenheimer is a fantastic person and coach and we thank him for the last three years," the Seahawks statement read. "Citing philosophical differences, we have parted ways."

Perhaps due to timing more than anything, Schottenheimer's dismissal was stunning. Just a day earlier, though head coach Pete Carroll said he believed the team needed to run the ball more, he indicated he was "counting on everybody coming back."

Alas, a day later, Schottenheimer is not coming back.

Having been the quarterbacks coach for the Colts prior to coming to the Seahawks and an offensive coordinator with the Rams and Jets before that, Schottenheimer and quarterback Russell Wilson were lighting up scoreboards and opposing defenses early in the 2020 season. Wilson was the early frontrunner for MVP and the Seahawks were finding success.

However, turnovers became an issue and the game plan of simply being able to win shootouts with Wilson chucking it and the defense allowing way too many points wasn't working. The defensive play improved, but the offense went stagnant. Having scored north of 30 points in seven of their first eight games, the Seahawks scored more than 30 just once the rest of the year and it was a 40-point showing against the Jets.