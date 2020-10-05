NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Texans fire Bill O'Brien as general manager, head coach

Published: Oct 05, 2020 at 05:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Bill O'Brien rose from head coach to football czar in Houston, but he couldn't survive an 0-4 start to the 2020 season.

The Houston Texans have fired Bill O'Brien, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The development was first reported by John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Associate head coach Romeo Crennel will take over as interim head coach. The 73-year-old Crennel has previously served as head coach in Cleveland and Kansas City.

O'Brien and Jack Easterby, Houston's executive vice president of football operations, did not see eye-to-eye recently, leading to O'Brien's firing, Rapoport added. Easterby had previously arrived to evaluate the organization and fired former general manager Brian Gaine, preceding O'Brien's eventual promotion to GM.

O'Brien's Texans had an eventful offseason, in which the coach and GM controversially traded away Houston's star receiver, ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿, in an effort to gain back lost draft capital and a reclamation project in running back David Johnson. It hasn't gone well, with Houston currently ranking last in the NFL in rushing yards per game and failing to score more than 23 points in any of its first four games.

The Texans fought their way through an unenviable first two weeks that included meetings with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, who finished 14-2 in 2019. Houston went on to lose a close contest against Pittsburgh in Week 3 before falling flat in Week 4 against Minnesota.

The combined effort proved to be the final straw for Texans owner Cal McNair, who terminated O'Brien just one quarter through the season and the team off to its worst start since 2008. O'Brien departs Houston with a career regular-season record of 52-48, four AFC South titles and just one losing season (2017) in his tenure.

Related Content

news

Brian Flores: 'I would presume' Ryan Fitzpatrick will be Dolphins' starter in Week 5

Ryan Fitzpatrick could not get the Dolphins a win against the Seahawks on Sunday. Coach Brian Flores had to answer questions on whether or not it was time for rookie Tua Tagovailoa to start.
news

Darren Waller, Derek Carr among Raiders players fined for violations of NFL COVID-19 protocols

A number of Las Vegas Raiders players, including TE Darren Waller, QB Derek Carr and TE Jason Witten were fined Monday for violations of the league's COVID-19 protocols and procedures during a charity event last week in Nevada.
news

Stephen Jones: Cowboys have no plans of making drastic coaching changes after 1-3 start

Despite the 1-3 start, the underachieving Cowboys aren't planning to shake up the coaching staff yet. Dallas EVP Stephen Jones said the team isn't planning to make any drastic changes following Sunday's 49-38 loss to the Browns.

news

Joe Judge: Giants won't punish Golden Tate for role in fight with Jalen Ramsey

The Giants will not punish Golden Tate for his role in Sunday's postgame fight between him and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Joe Judge said he felt Tate was simply defending himself.
news

Bill O'Brien: Must 'do a better job coaching' for Texans to reverse 0-4 start

Bill O'Brien's abrupt shift in sideline responsibilities, however drastic it was or wasn't, didn't produce a victory for the still-winless Texans on Sunday. O'Brien said Monday he's uncertain of whether he'll continue with such a formula.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler going on IR with hamstring strain, sidelined at least one month

﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ will be out a while. The Chargers RB suffered what is considered a serious hamstring injury and will be placed on injured reserve with the hope of returning later in the season, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb suffered MCL injury, placed on IR

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said running back Nick Chubb suffered a MCL sprain in his knee during yesterday's win, but the injury is not season-ending. He was placed on injured reserve.
news

What to watch for in Falcons-Packers on 'Monday Night Football'

When these teams last met on "MNF" in 2014, Aaron Rodgers' Packers edged Matt Ryan's Falcons. Rodgers and Ryan are since a combined 10-0 under the prime-time spotlight of Monday night.
news

Joe Burrow on first victory as NFL quarterback: Winning is fun 

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got to celebrate his first victory in the NFL after Sunday's win over the Jaguars.
news

Bruce Arians on Bucs comeback win: Would've gotten 'beat by 20' last year

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Sunday's comeback win would not have happened last season. Tom Brady has been the difference maker.
news

Packers WR Davante Adams out for 'Monday Night Football' vs. Falcons 

﻿Davante Adams﻿ won't suit up for the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. The Pro Bowl receiver announced himself that he won't play due to a nagging hamstring injury. 
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL