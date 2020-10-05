Texans fire Bill O'Brien as general manager, head coach

O'Brien's Texans had an eventful offseason, in which the coach and GM controversially traded away Houston's star receiver, ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿, in an effort to gain back lost draft capital and a reclamation project in running back David Johnson. It hasn't gone well, with Houston currently ranking last in the NFL in rushing yards per game and failing to score more than 23 points in any of its first four games.

The Texans fought their way through an unenviable first two weeks that included meetings with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, who finished 14-2 in 2019. Houston went on to lose a close contest against Pittsburgh in Week 3 before falling flat in Week 4 against Minnesota.