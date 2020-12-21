Lions fire special teams coach Brayden Coombs

The Detroit Lions fired another coach.

The team announced Monday that special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs has been relieved of his duties.

The news comes as somewhat of a surprise as Coombs, in his first season in Detroit, helped turn around the Lions special teams quickly this season after a disastrous 2019.

The Lions' special teams unit had been the best crew the Lions put on the field for much of the season, including several blocked punts and significant returns.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported that the move was an organizational decision that had been building over the course of the year. Detroit ran a fake punt in Sunday's blowout loss to Tennessee, which Coombs reportedly didn't run by interim coach Darrell Bevell.