Around the NFL

Cowboys fire DC Mike Nolan, DL coach Jim Tomsula after one season 

Published: Jan 08, 2021 at 04:30 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Dallas Cowboys have relieved defensive coordinator Mike Nolan of his duties after one season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed Friday, via an informed source.

FOX Sports first reported the news.

In addition to firing Nolan, the Cowboys also fired defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, Pelissero reported, per a source. Tomsula was hired three days after Nolan last January.

The 2020 campaign was far from an ideal venture for Nolan, Tomsula and everybody involved with the Cowboys defense.

Although it played with a bit more fervor during the second half of the season, Dallas struggled all season to keep opponents out of the end zone. The club finished ranked 11th in passing defense (227.6), 28th in scoring defense (29.6) and, most glaringly, 31st in rushing defense (158.8).

The Cowboys entered their Week 10 bye with a 2-7 record. The defense generated only seven turnovers, four of which came in a loss to the Eagles in Week 8. Six of their nine opponents in that span scored 25-plus points; Dallas lost four of those games.

Astonishingly, the Cowboys found some energy following the bye, winning four of its last seven games. The defense was at the center of those efforts as it generated 16 turnovers and surrendered 25 or more points four times.

Thanks to a weak NFC East, the Cowboys entered Week 17 with a chance at the playoffs but fell to the Giants in a showing that looked a lot more like the pre-bye version of Nolan's unit.

Cowboys brass spent much of the offseason making moves to re-fortify a group that finished ninth in total defense in 2019. Some of those moves panned out (rookie ﻿Trevon Diggs﻿, ﻿Aldon Smith﻿) but most did not (﻿Everson Griffen﻿- traded; ﻿Gerald McCoy﻿ - injured and cut prior to start of the season; ﻿Dontari Poe﻿ - released; ﻿Ha Ha Clinton-Dix﻿ - released prior to start of the season).

It also didn't help that players the team plans to build around (﻿Jaylon Smith﻿, ﻿Leighton Vander Esch﻿) either underperformed or were hampered by injury. To their credit, ﻿Demarcus Lawrence﻿ and ﻿Randy Gregory﻿, who finally returned after a tumultuous two-year absence, strung together some encouraging performances here and there.

Whoever is next in line to lead Dallas' D will inherit some promising, young pieces but there's still a lot of work to do on that side of the ball. Friday's move, while expected, shows Jerry Jones' desire to give the team a fresh start in 2021.

Related Content

news

Bears-Saints: NFC Super Wild Card Weekend preview

The Super Wild Card Weekend's Sunday tripleheader includes an NFC showdown between the No. 2 seed New Orleans Saints hosting the No. 7 seed Chicago Bears.
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend

Despite not practicing all week, it appears Roquan Smith has a chance to play Sunday afternoon in New Orleans. Keep track of Smith and the other injury and roster news ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Browns approved to practice for first time all week ahead of wild-card game

The Browns will finally get one chance to practice before their first playoff game in nearly two decades. Cleveland has been approved to hold practice on Friday, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

New Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson is our quarterback

New Texans general manager Nick Caserio didn't waste any time during his introductory presser to let the media know that quarterback Deshaun Watson is not going anywhere.
news

2020 All-Pro Team: Aaron Donald, Travis Kelce highlight roster

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were both unanimous choices for The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team.
news

Mack: Bears aiming to use 'a lot of disrespect' to their advantage against Saints

Bears linebacker Khalil Mack plans to use all the disrespect they have been receiving to their advantage against the Saints on Sunday.
news

Jarvis Landry: Browns playing postseason game 'for Joel' Bitonio

Joel Bitonio is the Browns' longest-tenured  active player. Unfortunately, he'll have to sit out their first playoff game since 2002 and his teammates plan to win for him.
news

Ravens ready to take down rival Titans, prove 'sky is the limit'

After losing to the Titans in the AFC Divisional Round last season, the Ravens are looking for redemption when they meet again on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Jaguars plan to meet with Urban Meyer to discuss head coaching vacancy

The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to meet with Urban Meyer on Friday to discuss the team's head coaching vacancy, sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Packers to host 6,000 fans for divisional round game at Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday night that approximately 6,000 tickets will go on sale on Jan. 12 for the team's Divisional Playoff matchup.
news

Deshaun Watson unhappy with Texans' process and his lack of involvement in GM hire

Houston Texans star QB Deshaun Watson is "extremely unhappy" with the organization regarding the process and his lack of involvement in the hiring of GM Nick Caserio this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW