Jaguars to hire ex-Lions interim HC Darrell Bevell as new OC

Urban Meyer's new coaching staff continues to take shape.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to hire Darrell Bevell as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.

Bevell, 51, joins Meyer and Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen, who the Jags are expected hire as defensive coordinator, as the leaders of the club's new regime.

Bevell served as OC in Detroit for the past two seasons, and took over as the Lions' interim head coach after Matt Patricia was fired following the team's Thanksgiving loss in Week 12. The Lions finished the season 5-11; the team averaged 22.5 PPG and 348.5 total YPG under Bevell's guidance from 2019-20.

Eleven seasons after breaking into the NFL as an assistant QB coach for the Packers, Bevell took over as the Seahawks OC in 2011 where he coached for the next seven seasons. Bevell's time in Seattle yielded back-to-back Super Bowl runs in 2013 and 2014 and one championship.