Jaguars to hire Ravens DL coach Joe Cullen as new defensive coordinator

Urban Meyer found his defensive coordinator in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars are expected to hire Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen as their new D-coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

ESPN first reported the news.

It's a return to Jacksonville, where Cullen coached the defensive line from 2010-2012.

The 53-year-old assistant spent the past five years with the Baltimore Ravens as a D-line coach. The past three years, Cullen worked under Don Martindale, who ran one of the best D units in the NFL.

Cullen's first job in the pros came in 2006 with the Detroit Lions as a D-line coach after years at the college level. He spent three seasons in Detroit. After a return to university coaching for a year, Cullen was back in the pros with the Jags in 2010. He spent time with Cleveland (2013) and Tampa Bay (2014-2015) as a D-line coach.